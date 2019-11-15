Post Time: Noon
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Real Dan (B.Hernandez);4/1
2 So Sublime (Gutierrez);5/1
3 Too Fast To Pass (Davis);15/1
4 Haul Anchor (I.Ortiz);3/5
5 Theyallcomehome (Halliday);12/1
6 Sir Ballantine (Diaz);6/1
2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Voliero (Franco);12/1
1AAE Brunate (Martinez);12/1
2 Bijemini Slew (R-Castro);30/1
3 Too Early (Lezcano);6/1
4 Neuro (Davis);20/1
5 Troubleshooter (Alvarado);6/1
6 Dante’s Fire (Velazquez);4/1
7 Dreamofasamurai (Cancel);12/1
8 Themsfightinwords (Gomez);30/1
9 Hellbender (Rosario);5/2
10 Galway Empire (Carroll);12/1
11 Mitzrayim (Maragh);15/1
12 Aintitfunkynow (Castellano);8/1
13AE Cray Cray (Carroll);30/1
14AE Wild Banker (Carmouche);15/1
15AE Dawn’s Early Light (Lezcano);8/1
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
1 Brucarita (Velazquez);6/1
2 Mobridge (R-Castro);10/1
3 Mills (Alvarado);15/1
4 Daddy D T (Cancel);10/1
5 Total Tap (Diaz);20/1
6 Hills Pond (Lezcano);20/1
7 Atta Kid (Davis);30/1
8 Bondurant (Rosario);5/1
9 Machtree (Franco);3/1
10 Catch A Cab (I.Ortiz);8/1
11 Chocolate Ride (Carmouche);7/2
12 Local Hero (Gutierrez);30/1
13 Curlin Road (I.Ortiz);5/2
14 Armament (Carroll);6/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.
1 Robber Bob (Carmouche);10/1
2 Ikeisgreat (Davis);8/1
3 Obsessed (Velazquez);5/2
4 Trash Talker (Rosario);5/1
5 Kingmeister (Franco);4/1
6 Bayern’s Mirage (Cancel);30/1
7 Hemlock (Alvarado);2/1
8 Mr Phil (I.Ortiz);15/1
5TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Quiet Out East (Franco);4/1
2 Southern Brigade (Rosario);6/1
3 Steelersfanforlife (Martinez);5/1
4 Nutzforboltz (I.Ortiz);3/1
5 Risky Sour (Luzzi);20/1
6 Saltking (Alvarado);6/1
7 Run For Boston (Davis);20/1
8 Knight Frost (Harkie);30/1
9 Irish Valor (Franco);7/2
10 Curlin’s Legacy (B.Hernandez);20/1
11 Ten Eyck (Lezcano);4/1
6TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.
1 Dillon Rocks (Maragh);15/1
2 Brahe (Alvarado);12/1
3 French Reef (IRE) (Castellano);5/2
4 Rakeez (I.Ortiz);6/1
5 Tough Times (Carroll);12/1
6 Cash Again (Martinez);15/1
7 Blameless (Rosario);10/1
8 Donegal Aces (Lezcano);5/1
9 North Dakota (Boyce);4/1
10 Starting Point (Carmouche);10/1
11AE Tiberius Mercurius (Franco);2/1
12AE Knockout Punch (Cancel);30/1
13AE Monkeyseemonkeydo (Davis);10/1
14 Bad Dude (TBA);8/1
7TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Shesasuperfreak (Camacho);30/1
2 My Last Million (Martinez);6/1
3 Mary’s Girl (Velazquez);3/1
4 Wailin Josie (Harkie);20/1
5 Nasty Affair (I.Ortiz);9/2
6 Overtime Olivia (Franco);20/1
7 Fight On Lucy (Carroll);12/1
8 Collegeville Girl (Carmouche);5/2
9 Quietude (Davis);8/1
10 Carlisle Belle (B.Hernandez);8/1
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Key Cents Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 All Over The Map (I.Ortiz);12/1
2 Playtone (Franco);5/2
3 Time Limit (Castellano);2/1
4 My Sassy Sarah (Rosario);3/1
5 Shadolamo (Alvarado);15/1
6 Single Verse (Davis);5/1
7 Big Q (Lezcano);8/1
9TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $75,000.
F1 Music Of Life (Velazquez);12/1
2 Altea (FR) (I.Ortiz);5/1
3 Wish Upon (Maragh);4/1
4 Periodical (Boyce);15/1
5 Civil Union (Castellano);7/2
6 Kelleycanrun (Alvarado);10/1
7 Mean Mary (Rosario);5/2
8 Betty F (GB) (Carroll);15/1
9 Southern Christmas (Diaz);30/1
10 Blonde Moment (Martinez);10/1
11AE Bareeqa (Lezcano);8/1
12AE Connectivity (Franco);8/1
13AE Distorted News (Davis);50/1
14AE Cottonwood Falls (Luzzi);30/1
15AE Tide Storm (I.Ortiz);20/1
16 Kingdom’s Queen (Franco);3/1
10TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $38,000.
1 Teletype (Rosario);6/1
2 Abraxan (B.Hernandez);30/1
3 Matzo Bella (I.Ortiz);8/1
4 Cape Cod Diva (Maragh);15/1
5 Ellanation (Franco);3/1
6 Heartstrings (Carmouche);15/1
7 Incredible Miss (Cancel);30/1
8 She’s Dreamin (Lezcano);6/1
9 Shrink (Martinez);20/1
10 Tradeable (Davis);12/1
11 Chiclet’s Dream (Castellano);5/2
12 Itsakeyper (Carroll);30/1
13AE Appreciate (I.Ortiz);8/1
14 Bourbon High (Harkie);12/1
15 Peggy Sue (TBA);2/1
