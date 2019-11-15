Post Time: Noon

1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Real Dan (B.Hernandez);4/1 

2 So Sublime (Gutierrez);5/1 

3 Too Fast To Pass (Davis);15/1

4 Haul Anchor (I.Ortiz);3/5 

5 Theyallcomehome (Halliday);12/1

6 Sir Ballantine (Diaz);6/1

2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Voliero (Franco);12/1 

1AAE Brunate (Martinez);12/1 

2 Bijemini Slew (R-Castro);30/1 

3 Too Early (Lezcano);6/1

4 Neuro (Davis);20/1

5 Troubleshooter (Alvarado);6/1

6 Dante’s Fire (Velazquez);4/1 

7 Dreamofasamurai (Cancel);12/1

8 Themsfightinwords (Gomez);30/1

9 Hellbender (Rosario);5/2

10 Galway Empire (Carroll);12/1

11 Mitzrayim (Maragh);15/1 

12 Aintitfunkynow (Castellano);8/1

13AE Cray Cray (Carroll);30/1 

14AE Wild Banker (Carmouche);15/1

15AE Dawn’s Early Light (Lezcano);8/1

3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $48,000.

1 Brucarita (Velazquez);6/1 

2 Mobridge (R-Castro);10/1 

3 Mills (Alvarado);15/1 

4 Daddy D T (Cancel);10/1 

5 Total Tap (Diaz);20/1 

6 Hills Pond (Lezcano);20/1 

7 Atta Kid (Davis);30/1 

8 Bondurant (Rosario);5/1 

9 Machtree (Franco);3/1

10 Catch A Cab (I.Ortiz);8/1 

11 Chocolate Ride (Carmouche);7/2 

12 Local Hero (Gutierrez);30/1

13 Curlin Road (I.Ortiz);5/2

14 Armament (Carroll);6/1 

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.

1 Robber Bob (Carmouche);10/1 

2 Ikeisgreat (Davis);8/1 

3 Obsessed (Velazquez);5/2 

4 Trash Talker (Rosario);5/1

5 Kingmeister (Franco);4/1 

6 Bayern’s Mirage (Cancel);30/1

7 Hemlock (Alvarado);2/1

8 Mr Phil (I.Ortiz);15/1

5TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Quiet Out East (Franco);4/1

2 Southern Brigade (Rosario);6/1 

3 Steelersfanforlife (Martinez);5/1

4 Nutzforboltz (I.Ortiz);3/1 

5 Risky Sour (Luzzi);20/1

6 Saltking (Alvarado);6/1 

7 Run For Boston (Davis);20/1

8 Knight Frost (Harkie);30/1 

9 Irish Valor (Franco);7/2 

10 Curlin’s Legacy (B.Hernandez);20/1

11 Ten Eyck (Lezcano);4/1 

6TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.

1 Dillon Rocks (Maragh);15/1 

2 Brahe (Alvarado);12/1 

3 French Reef (IRE) (Castellano);5/2 

4 Rakeez (I.Ortiz);6/1 

5 Tough Times (Carroll);12/1

6 Cash Again (Martinez);15/1 

7 Blameless (Rosario);10/1

8 Donegal Aces (Lezcano);5/1 

9 North Dakota (Boyce);4/1

10 Starting Point (Carmouche);10/1 

11AE Tiberius Mercurius (Franco);2/1 

12AE Knockout Punch (Cancel);30/1

13AE Monkeyseemonkeydo (Davis);10/1 

14 Bad Dude (TBA);8/1

7TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Shesasuperfreak (Camacho);30/1 

2 My Last Million (Martinez);6/1 

3 Mary’s Girl (Velazquez);3/1

4 Wailin Josie (Harkie);20/1 

5 Nasty Affair (I.Ortiz);9/2 

6 Overtime Olivia (Franco);20/1

7 Fight On Lucy (Carroll);12/1

8 Collegeville Girl (Carmouche);5/2 

9 Quietude (Davis);8/1

10 Carlisle Belle (B.Hernandez);8/1 

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Key Cents Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 All Over The Map (I.Ortiz);12/1

2 Playtone (Franco);5/2 

3 Time Limit (Castellano);2/1 

4 My Sassy Sarah (Rosario);3/1

5 Shadolamo (Alvarado);15/1 

6 Single Verse (Davis);5/1 

7 Big Q (Lezcano);8/1

9TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $75,000.

F1 Music Of Life (Velazquez);12/1

2 Altea (FR) (I.Ortiz);5/1 

3 Wish Upon (Maragh);4/1

4 Periodical (Boyce);15/1

5 Civil Union (Castellano);7/2

6 Kelleycanrun (Alvarado);10/1 

7 Mean Mary (Rosario);5/2 

8 Betty F (GB) (Carroll);15/1 

9 Southern Christmas (Diaz);30/1

10 Blonde Moment (Martinez);10/1 

11AE Bareeqa (Lezcano);8/1

12AE Connectivity (Franco);8/1

13AE Distorted News (Davis);50/1

14AE Cottonwood Falls (Luzzi);30/1 

15AE Tide Storm (I.Ortiz);20/1

16 Kingdom’s Queen (Franco);3/1

10TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $38,000.

1 Teletype (Rosario);6/1

2 Abraxan (B.Hernandez);30/1 

3 Matzo Bella (I.Ortiz);8/1

4 Cape Cod Diva (Maragh);15/1 

5 Ellanation (Franco);3/1

6 Heartstrings (Carmouche);15/1

7 Incredible Miss (Cancel);30/1

8 She’s Dreamin (Lezcano);6/1

9 Shrink (Martinez);20/1

10 Tradeable (Davis);12/1 

11 Chiclet’s Dream (Castellano);5/2 

12 Itsakeyper (Carroll);30/1

13AE Appreciate (I.Ortiz);8/1

14 Bourbon High (Harkie);12/1

15 Peggy Sue (TBA);2/1

