Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 Candy Money (Alvarado);3/1
2 Hickory Made (Camacho);20/1
3 Royal Flag (Franco);1/2
4 Jasminesque (Guttierrez);8/1
5 We Are Family (Cancel);4/1
2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $31,000.
1 Ma Meatloaf (Davis);4/1
2 Kickin Kimberly (Carroll);5/1
3 Whyisshesoolucky (Guttierrez);8/1
4 Factoring (Franco);5/1
5 Grand Banks (Correa);6/1
6 Intersect (Vargas);8/1
7 Floss Dancer (Diaz);7/2
8 Theodosia (Silvera);5/1
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $35,000.
1 Bay Burner (Martinez);4/1
2 Now And Again (Franco);5/1
3 Grito De Pablito (Alvarado);6/1
4 Elite Mission (Correa);8/1
5 Macho Boy (Cancel);3/1
6 Money Ride (Camacho);5/2
7 Tipazo (Harkie);20/1
8 Cray Cray (Carroll);15/1
4TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $42,000.
1 Later Cat (Lezcano);7/5
1A Spectator Sport (Cancel);7/5
2 Soul Fight (Davis);9/2
3 Mandatory Payout (Franco);5/1
4 Overbold (Carmouche);10/1
5 Yankee Division (Guttierrez);5/1
6 Smidge (Chang);15/1
7 Digital Footprint (Alvarado);4/1
5TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Felix In Fabula (Carmouche);7/5
2 Harpers First Ride (Davis);7/2
3 Krewe Chief (Gonzalez);4/1
4 Supreme Aura (Franco);3/1
5 Guns Of Steel (Diaz);30/1
6 Majid (Lezcano);6/1
6TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
1 Dirty Bird (Davis);6/1
2 Color Chart (Alvarado);12/1
3 Ok Honey (Harkie);20/1
4 Excess Capacity (Lezcano);4/1
5 Stay Smart (Cancel);5/1
6 Purely Lucky (Carmouche);8/1
7 Figure It Out (Carroll);5/2
8 Jennemily (R-Castro);3/1
7TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.
1 Hay Field (Franco);1/1
2 Timely Tradition (Carmouche);5/2
3 Puffery (Alvarado);8/1
4 Flat Calm (Lezcano);6/1
5 Sweet Meadow Mist (Cancel);15/1
6 Archumybaby (Guttierrez);8/1
7 Mary’s Girl (Davis);12/1
8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, New York Stallion Series. Purse: $500,000.
1 Big Q (Lezcano);1/1
2 Sure Stitch (Alvarado);12/1
3 Classy Sadie (Cancel);10/1
4 Jimmys Lass (Diaz);30/1
5 Desbordes (Guttierrez);20/1
6 A Freud Of Mama (Vargas);8/1
7 Time Limit (Franco);4/1
8 Officer Hutchy (Davis);10/1
9 Bank Sting (R-Castro);15/1
10 Central Exit (Martinez);30/1
11 Holmdel Park (Carmouche);20/1
9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Apex Predator (Diaz);3/1
1A Awesome Adversary (Harkie);3/1
2 Gratto Swing (Brown);50/1
3 Ridolfo (B.Hernandez);15/1
4 Freudian Analyst (Escobar);30/1
5 Talespin (Franco);6/1
6 The Joke’s On You (Alvarado);8/5
7 Gongheifatchoy (Richards);10/1
8 Lorcan (Carmouche);12/1
9 Unlikely (Vargas);20/1
10 Principal Dancer (Guttierrez);8/1
11 Alert The Media (Correa);30/1
12 Blessed Honour (Camacho);30/1