Aqueduct Entries
agate

First post: 12:30 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 Candy Money (Alvarado);3/1

2 Hickory Made (Camacho);20/1

3 Royal Flag (Franco);1/2

4 Jasminesque (Guttierrez);8/1

5 We Are Family (Cancel);4/1

2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $31,000.

1 Ma Meatloaf (Davis);4/1

2 Kickin Kimberly (Carroll);5/1

3 Whyisshesoolucky (Guttierrez);8/1

4 Factoring (Franco);5/1

5 Grand Banks (Correa);6/1

6 Intersect (Vargas);8/1

7 Floss Dancer (Diaz);7/2

8 Theodosia (Silvera);5/1

3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $35,000.

1 Bay Burner (Martinez);4/1

2 Now And Again (Franco);5/1

3 Grito De Pablito (Alvarado);6/1

4 Elite Mission (Correa);8/1

5 Macho Boy (Cancel);3/1

6 Money Ride (Camacho);5/2

7 Tipazo (Harkie);20/1

8 Cray Cray (Carroll);15/1

4TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $42,000.

1 Later Cat (Lezcano);7/5

1A Spectator Sport (Cancel);7/5

2 Soul Fight (Davis);9/2

3 Mandatory Payout (Franco);5/1

4 Overbold (Carmouche);10/1

5 Yankee Division (Guttierrez);5/1

6 Smidge (Chang);15/1

7 Digital Footprint (Alvarado);4/1

5TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Felix In Fabula (Carmouche);7/5

2 Harpers First Ride (Davis);7/2

3 Krewe Chief (Gonzalez);4/1

4 Supreme Aura (Franco);3/1

5 Guns Of Steel (Diaz);30/1

6 Majid (Lezcano);6/1

6TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $40,000.

1 Dirty Bird (Davis);6/1

2 Color Chart (Alvarado);12/1

3 Ok Honey (Harkie);20/1

4 Excess Capacity (Lezcano);4/1

5 Stay Smart (Cancel);5/1

6 Purely Lucky (Carmouche);8/1

7 Figure It Out (Carroll);5/2

8 Jennemily (R-Castro);3/1

7TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.

1 Hay Field (Franco);1/1

2 Timely Tradition (Carmouche);5/2

3 Puffery (Alvarado);8/1

4 Flat Calm (Lezcano);6/1

5 Sweet Meadow Mist (Cancel);15/1

6 Archumybaby (Guttierrez);8/1

7 Mary’s Girl (Davis);12/1

8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, New York Stallion Series. Purse: $500,000.

1 Big Q (Lezcano);1/1

2 Sure Stitch (Alvarado);12/1

3 Classy Sadie (Cancel);10/1

4 Jimmys Lass (Diaz);30/1

5 Desbordes (Guttierrez);20/1

6 A Freud Of Mama (Vargas);8/1

7 Time Limit (Franco);4/1

8 Officer Hutchy (Davis);10/1

9 Bank Sting (R-Castro);15/1

10 Central Exit (Martinez);30/1

11 Holmdel Park (Carmouche);20/1

9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Apex Predator (Diaz);3/1

1A Awesome Adversary (Harkie);3/1

2 Gratto Swing (Brown);50/1

3 Ridolfo (B.Hernandez);15/1

4 Freudian Analyst (Escobar);30/1

5 Talespin (Franco);6/1

6 The Joke’s On You (Alvarado);8/5

7 Gongheifatchoy (Richards);10/1

8 Lorcan (Carmouche);12/1

9 Unlikely (Vargas);20/1

10 Principal Dancer (Guttierrez);8/1

11 Alert The Media (Correa);30/1

12 Blessed Honour (Camacho);30/1

