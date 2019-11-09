First post: Noon
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.
1 Degas (J.Ortiz);8/1
2 Witherspoon (Alvarado);6/1
3 No Bad Days (B.Hernandez);12/1
4 U S Army Corps (Castellano);7/2
5 Hard To Be Humble (Rosario);10/1
6 Fortune Found (Carroll);15/1
7 Centurion (Franco);10/1
8 Worldlink (Reyes);30/1
9 Complex System (I.Ortiz);5/2
10 Dan The Man Can (Franco);10/1
11 This Ill Defend (Saez);5/1
12 Ikeisgreat (TBA);5/1
13 Trash Talker (TBA);6/1
14 Mr Phil (TBA);15/1
15 Hemlock (Alvarado);2/1
2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $38,000.
1 Morelikelythannot (Castellano);5/2
2 Star Swept (Carroll);10/1
3 Stonewalker (Lezcano);20/1
4 Appreciate (B.Hernandez);20/1
5 Pecatonica (Alvarado);12/1
6 Alley To Calvary (Rosario);12/1
7 Augusta Moon (Franco);2/1
8 Unabridged (IRE) (Velazquez);15/1
9 Hit A Provisional (J.Ortiz);6/1
10 Positive Skew (Carmouche);15/1
11 Crater Rim (Harkie);30/1
12 Margie Music (Reyes);30/1
13 Party In The Sand (Martinez);10/1
14 First Dawn (Cancel);20/1
15 Solitary Gem (TBA);9/2
16 Lem Me Have It (TBA);6/1
3RD RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.
1 Spice Road (Velazquez);6/5
2 Communicator (Castellano);8/1
3 Hail Michigan (Alvarado);15/1
4 Kid Bourbon (Franco);5/2
5 Corcoran (Saez);8/1
6 Mungojerrie (McCarthy);10/1
7 Road Home (Rosario);5/1
4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.
1 Mo Diddley (R-Castro);2/1
1A Playthatfunnymusic (I.Ortiz);2/1
2 Summer Bourbon (Reyes);12/1
3 O Shea Can U See (Franco);8/1
4 Laura’s Posse (B.Hernandez);10/1
5 Fleet Warrior (Maragh);20/1
6 What A Catch (Carroll);10/1
7 Candid Desire (Cancel);6/1
8 Jewel Can Disco (Martinez);12/1
9 Joe’s Smokin Gun (Davis);8/1
10 Sudden Surprise (Carmouche);4/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.
1 Wild William (McCarthy);8/1
2 Crack Shot (Ortiz);5/2
3 Bydawnsearlylight (Carroll);30/1
4 Elenzee (Rosario);8/1
5 Preferred Outcome (Lezcano);10/1
6 Valmont (Franco);10/1
7 Sobersick N Sorry (Davis);12/1
8 Three Outlaws (I.Ortiz);9/2
9 Market Bubble (Saez);12/1
10 Starry Messenger (Camacho);30/1
11 Jack The Cat (Carmouche);20/1
12 Coolboy (Martinez);20/1
13 Alphastest (Diaz);30/1
14 Brockmoninoff (Cancel);15/1
15 Oh My Papa (Alvardo);3/1
16 Bears Mafia (TBA);5/1
6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
1 Lucky Lizzie (Alvarado);12/1
2 Cazilda Fortytales (McCarthy);12/1
3 Bella Invasion (Serrano);50/1
4 Funfetti (J.Ortiz);8/1
5 Princess Corey (I.Ortiz);6/1
6 Myawaya (Velazquez);3/1
7 Carpe Amorina (Tormey);15/1
8 Luzmaria (B.Hernandez);30/1
9 Silver Bank (Rosario);7/2
10 New York Supreme (Castellano);6/1
11 Voltairine (Cancel);10/1
12 Bankers Daughter (Davis);15/1
7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $75,000.
1 Airtouch (Velazquez);5/1
2 Allured (Davis);8/1
3 Aurelius Maximus (Rosario);9/2
4 I Love Jaxson (Lezcano);4/1
5 Gio D’oro (Carmouche);6/1
6 Dark Storm (Cancel);15/1
7 Network Effect (Castellano);8/5
8 Family Biz (Franco);30/1
8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, New York Stallion Series Stakes. Purse: $150,000.
1 Espresso Shot (Cancel);10/1
2 Purrageous Dyna (J.Ortiz);15/1
3 Newly Minted (Lezcano);7/2
4 Filibustin (Carmouche);30/1
5 My Roxy Girl (Franco);6/1
6 Kid Is Frosty (Saez);10/1
7 Bluegrass Jamboree (Rosario);12/1
8 Carrera Cat (Maragh);6/1
9 Fair Regis (I.Ortiz);4/1
10 Our Super Nova (Alvarado);9/2
11 Cathy Naz (Davis);30/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Stewart Manor Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Masque D’oiseau (Juarez);20/1
2 Time Limit (Franco);8/1
3 Lucrezia (Velazquez);4/1
4 Violent Point (Alvarado);20/1
5 Enola Gay (Lezcano);3/1
6 Karak (I.Ortiz);8/1
7 Classy Sadie (Cancel);30/1
8 Fly So Pretty (Rosario);12/1
9 A Freud Of Mama (J.Ortiz);15/1 O
10 Miss J Mckay (McCarthy);7/2
11 Bayerly Seen (Castellano);10/1
12 Mosienko (Carmouche);30/1
13 Spanish Point (Velazquez);8/1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.