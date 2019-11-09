First post: Noon

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.

1 Degas (J.Ortiz);8/1 

2 Witherspoon (Alvarado);6/1

3 No Bad Days (B.Hernandez);12/1

4 U S Army Corps (Castellano);7/2 

5 Hard To Be Humble (Rosario);10/1

6 Fortune Found (Carroll);15/1

7 Centurion (Franco);10/1

8 Worldlink (Reyes);30/1 

9 Complex System (I.Ortiz);5/2 

10 Dan The Man Can (Franco);10/1 

11 This Ill Defend (Saez);5/1

12 Ikeisgreat (TBA);5/1

13 Trash Talker (TBA);6/1 

14 Mr Phil (TBA);15/1

15 Hemlock (Alvarado);2/1

2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $38,000.

1 Morelikelythannot (Castellano);5/2

2 Star Swept (Carroll);10/1 

3 Stonewalker (Lezcano);20/1 

4 Appreciate (B.Hernandez);20/1

5 Pecatonica (Alvarado);12/1 

6 Alley To Calvary (Rosario);12/1 

7 Augusta Moon (Franco);2/1

8 Unabridged (IRE) (Velazquez);15/1 

9 Hit A Provisional (J.Ortiz);6/1 

10 Positive Skew (Carmouche);15/1 

11 Crater Rim (Harkie);30/1

12 Margie Music (Reyes);30/1 

13 Party In The Sand (Martinez);10/1

14 First Dawn (Cancel);20/1 

15 Solitary Gem (TBA);9/2 

16 Lem Me Have It (TBA);6/1 

3RD RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.

1 Spice Road (Velazquez);6/5 

2 Communicator (Castellano);8/1

3 Hail Michigan (Alvarado);15/1 

4 Kid Bourbon (Franco);5/2 

5 Corcoran (Saez);8/1 

6 Mungojerrie (McCarthy);10/1

7 Road Home (Rosario);5/1 

4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.

1 Mo Diddley (R-Castro);2/1

1A Playthatfunnymusic (I.Ortiz);2/1

2 Summer Bourbon (Reyes);12/1 

3 O Shea Can U See (Franco);8/1 

4 Laura’s Posse (B.Hernandez);10/1 

5 Fleet Warrior (Maragh);20/1 

6 What A Catch (Carroll);10/1 

7 Candid Desire (Cancel);6/1 

8 Jewel Can Disco (Martinez);12/1

9 Joe’s Smokin Gun (Davis);8/1 

10 Sudden Surprise (Carmouche);4/1 

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $66,000.

1 Wild William (McCarthy);8/1 

2 Crack Shot (Ortiz);5/2 

3 Bydawnsearlylight (Carroll);30/1 

4 Elenzee (Rosario);8/1 

5 Preferred Outcome (Lezcano);10/1

6 Valmont (Franco);10/1 

7 Sobersick N Sorry (Davis);12/1 

8 Three Outlaws (I.Ortiz);9/2

9 Market Bubble (Saez);12/1

10 Starry Messenger (Camacho);30/1 

11 Jack The Cat (Carmouche);20/1

12 Coolboy (Martinez);20/1 

13 Alphastest (Diaz);30/1 

14 Brockmoninoff (Cancel);15/1 

15 Oh My Papa (Alvardo);3/1 

16 Bears Mafia (TBA);5/1

6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

1 Lucky Lizzie (Alvarado);12/1 

2 Cazilda Fortytales (McCarthy);12/1

3 Bella Invasion (Serrano);50/1 

4 Funfetti (J.Ortiz);8/1 

5 Princess Corey (I.Ortiz);6/1 

6 Myawaya (Velazquez);3/1 

7 Carpe Amorina (Tormey);15/1

8 Luzmaria (B.Hernandez);30/1 

9 Silver Bank (Rosario);7/2

10 New York Supreme (Castellano);6/1

11 Voltairine (Cancel);10/1 

12 Bankers Daughter (Davis);15/1 

7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $75,000.

1 Airtouch (Velazquez);5/1

2 Allured (Davis);8/1 

3 Aurelius Maximus (Rosario);9/2

4 I Love Jaxson (Lezcano);4/1

5 Gio D’oro (Carmouche);6/1

6 Dark Storm (Cancel);15/1 

7 Network Effect (Castellano);8/5 

8 Family Biz (Franco);30/1 

8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, New York Stallion Series Stakes. Purse: $150,000.

1 Espresso Shot (Cancel);10/1

2 Purrageous Dyna (J.Ortiz);15/1

3 Newly Minted (Lezcano);7/2

4 Filibustin (Carmouche);30/1 

5 My Roxy Girl (Franco);6/1

6 Kid Is Frosty (Saez);10/1 

7 Bluegrass Jamboree (Rosario);12/1 

8 Carrera Cat (Maragh);6/1

9 Fair Regis (I.Ortiz);4/1

10 Our Super Nova (Alvarado);9/2 

11 Cathy Naz (Davis);30/1 

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Stewart Manor Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Masque D’oiseau (Juarez);20/1

2 Time Limit (Franco);8/1 

3 Lucrezia (Velazquez);4/1 

4 Violent Point (Alvarado);20/1

5 Enola Gay (Lezcano);3/1 

6 Karak (I.Ortiz);8/1 

7 Classy Sadie (Cancel);30/1 

8 Fly So Pretty (Rosario);12/1 

9 A Freud Of Mama (J.Ortiz);15/1 O

10 Miss J Mckay (McCarthy);7/2 

11 Bayerly Seen (Castellano);10/1 

12 Mosienko (Carmouche);30/1 

13 Spanish Point (Velazquez);8/1

