Post Time: 12:50 p.m.
1ST RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Lady Cat (Rodriguez Castro);10-1
2 Magical Romance (Harkie);10-1
3 Deja Raconte (I.Ortiz);7-2
4 Abby Normal (Cancel);9-2
5 Trumpit (Vargas);5-1
6 J J Jen (Lezcano);7-2
7 Vitanza (Davis);10-1
8 Barbara P (Serrano);20-1
9 Kitty Therapy (Franco);6-1
10 Tatterazzi (Rosario);5-2
11 Happy Music (Rider TBA);8-1
2ND RACE
1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000.
1 Caralicious (Martinez);15-1
2 True Prosperity (Diaz);6-1
3 Chillinwithfriends (B.Hernandez);8-5
4 First Dawn (Cancel);5-1
5 Handle With Care (Vargas);5-2
6 Ma Meatloaf (Davis);7-2
3RD RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.
1 Take Charge Tina (Gutierrez);12-1
2 Gracetown (Lezcano);4-1
3 Kingdom’s Queen (Franco);12-1
4 Five Alarm Robin (Alvarado);7-2
5 Alvernia (Cancel);8-1
6 Overheated (Rosario);10-1
7 Girl Of Tosconova (Rider TBA);3-1
8 Zabava (J.Ortiz);5-2
9 Corey Scores (I.Ortiz);9-2
10 Mike’s Girl (Carmouche);7-2
4TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $70,000.
1 Justinspeightofit (Chang);50-1
2 Tan And Tight (I.Ortz);6-5
3 Point Of Humor (Cancel);8-1
4 Hard Count (J.Ortiz);5-2
5 Bye Bye Nicky (Lezcano);5-1
6 Jake Rocks (Franco);10-1
7 Spin Control (Rosario);6-1
5TH RACE
7 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $36,000.
1 Peggy Sue (Franco);5-2
2 Bourbon High (Harkie);20-1
3 Lem Me Have It (Lezcano);9-2
4 Cairo Queen (Davis);6-1
5 Abraxan (B.Hernandez);10-1
6 Sea Sparkle (Martinez);10-1
7 Solitary Gem (Carmouche);3-1
8 Party In The Sand (Rosario);9-2
6TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $46,000.
1 Wicked Freud (Lezcano);3-1
2 Mobridge (Vargas);15-1
3 Saratoga Colonel (J.Ortiz);8-1
4 Gambler’s Fallacy (I.Ortiz);7-2
5 Cloontia (Franco);6-1
6 Gosilently (Carmouche);10-1
7 Catch A Cab (Davis);8-1
8 Twisted Tom (Gutierrez);15-1
9 Whatawonderflworld (Rosario);9-2
10 Leaveematthegate (Martinez);20-1
11 Storm Prophet (Rider TBA);2-1
12 Carthon (Carroll);5-1
7TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $85,000.
1 Raining Lemons (J.Ortiz);12-1
2 Dream Passage (Lezcano);1-1
3 Chipolata (Franco);4-1
4 Satisfy (Alvarado);5-1
5 New Year’s Wish (Lezcano);9-5
6 Touriga (Velazquez);2-1
7 No Hayne No Gayne (Gutierrez);6-1
8TH RACE
6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Maru (Diaz);7-2
2 Over Thirsty (Harkie);50-1
3 Officer Hutchy (Lezcano);8-1
4 Central Exit (Rosario);9-2
5 Bella Invasion (Serrano);20-1
6 Take Charge Donna (Carmouche);6-1
7 Queentigua (Fragoso);12-1
8 Be Magic (I.Ortiz);5-1
9 Mrs. Phelps (Castillo);8-1
10 More Diamonds (Luzzi);15-1
11 Fortune’s Girl (B.Hernandez);10-1
12 Imprsstheprofessor (Cancel);15-1
13AE Devilish Affair (Hole);10-1
