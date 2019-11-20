Post Time: 12:50 p.m.

1ST RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Lady Cat (Rodriguez Castro);10-1

2 Magical Romance (Harkie);10-1

3 Deja Raconte (I.Ortiz);7-2

4 Abby Normal (Cancel);9-2

5 Trumpit (Vargas);5-1

6 J J Jen (Lezcano);7-2

7 Vitanza (Davis);10-1

8 Barbara P (Serrano);20-1

9 Kitty Therapy (Franco);6-1

10 Tatterazzi (Rosario);5-2

11 Happy Music (Rider TBA);8-1

2ND RACE

1 Mile, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $28,000.

1 Caralicious (Martinez);15-1

2 True Prosperity (Diaz);6-1

3 Chillinwithfriends (B.Hernandez);8-5

4 First Dawn (Cancel);5-1

5 Handle With Care (Vargas);5-2

6 Ma Meatloaf (Davis);7-2

3RD RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $55,000.

1 Take Charge Tina (Gutierrez);12-1

2 Gracetown (Lezcano);4-1

3 Kingdom’s Queen (Franco);12-1

4 Five Alarm Robin (Alvarado);7-2

5 Alvernia (Cancel);8-1

6 Overheated (Rosario);10-1

7 Girl Of Tosconova (Rider TBA);3-1

8 Zabava (J.Ortiz);5-2

9 Corey Scores (I.Ortiz);9-2

10 Mike’s Girl (Carmouche);7-2

4TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $70,000.

1 Justinspeightofit (Chang);50-1

2 Tan And Tight (I.Ortz);6-5

3 Point Of Humor (Cancel);8-1

4 Hard Count (J.Ortiz);5-2

5 Bye Bye Nicky (Lezcano);5-1

6 Jake Rocks (Franco);10-1

7 Spin Control (Rosario);6-1

5TH RACE

7 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $36,000.

1 Peggy Sue (Franco);5-2

2 Bourbon High (Harkie);20-1

3 Lem Me Have It (Lezcano);9-2

4 Cairo Queen (Davis);6-1

5 Abraxan (B.Hernandez);10-1

6 Sea Sparkle (Martinez);10-1

7 Solitary Gem (Carmouche);3-1

8 Party In The Sand (Rosario);9-2

6TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $46,000.

1 Wicked Freud (Lezcano);3-1

2 Mobridge (Vargas);15-1

3 Saratoga Colonel (J.Ortiz);8-1

4 Gambler’s Fallacy (I.Ortiz);7-2

5 Cloontia (Franco);6-1

6 Gosilently (Carmouche);10-1

7 Catch A Cab (Davis);8-1

8 Twisted Tom (Gutierrez);15-1

9 Whatawonderflworld (Rosario);9-2

10 Leaveematthegate (Martinez);20-1

11 Storm Prophet (Rider TBA);2-1

12 Carthon (Carroll);5-1

7TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $85,000.

1 Raining Lemons (J.Ortiz);12-1

2 Dream Passage (Lezcano);1-1

3 Chipolata (Franco);4-1

4 Satisfy (Alvarado);5-1

5 New Year’s Wish (Lezcano);9-5

6 Touriga (Velazquez);2-1

7 No Hayne No Gayne (Gutierrez);6-1

8TH RACE

6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Maru (Diaz);7-2

2 Over Thirsty (Harkie);50-1

3 Officer Hutchy (Lezcano);8-1

4 Central Exit (Rosario);9-2

5 Bella Invasion (Serrano);20-1

6 Take Charge Donna (Carmouche);6-1

7 Queentigua (Fragoso);12-1

8 Be Magic (I.Ortiz);5-1

9 Mrs. Phelps (Castillo);8-1

10 More Diamonds (Luzzi);15-1

11 Fortune’s Girl (B.Hernandez);10-1

12 Imprsstheprofessor (Cancel);15-1

13AE Devilish Affair (Hole);10-1

