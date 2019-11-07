1ST RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $70,000.
1 Blahnik (B.Hernandez);12-1
2 Hickory Made (Carmouche);10-1
3 Champagne Bliss (Rodrgz Castro);8-1
4 Pharaoh’s Daughter (Saez);2-1
5 Rapido Gatta (J.Ortiz);1-2
2ND RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $14,000. Purse $28,000.
1 Vicar’s Legend (Diaz);12-1
2 Ari’s Naughty Luca (Davis);6-1
3 Latin Love Bug (Harkie);30-1
4 London House (Franco);4-5
5 Liam Lets Go (Carmouche);12-1
6 Who’s Driving (Cancel);20-1
7 Inalienable Rights (Alvarado);12-1
8 All Clear (B.Hernandez);30-1
9 Horoscope (Martinez);3-1
3RD RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $30,000. Purse $35,000.
1 Musical Thunder (Serrano);20-1
2 Mayas Miracle (Rosario);8-1
3 Bow Maker (Lezcano);6-1
4 Always A Queen (Saez);6-5
5 Our Lady Of Loreto (Reyes);4-1
6 Big Cyn (Martinez);15-1
7 Lil Morning Star (Carroll);20-1
8 La Negrita (Diaz);6-1
9 All About Reyana (Harkie);15-1
4TH RACE
6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.
1 Five Star Bunt (Rosario);7-2
2 Kazmania (Carmouche);8-1
3 Speightful Kitten (Alvarado);6-1
4 Foolish Ghost (Franco);4-1
5 Cerretalto (Martinez);10-1
6 Kosciuszko (Cancel);5-1
7 Leaky Cup (Velazquez);2-1
5TH RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $70,000.
1 Moral Reasoning (Castellano);5-1
2 Coin The Phrase (Carmouche);10-1
3 Charge It Please (Rider TBA,);8-1
4 Strike Magic (Carroll);15-1
5 Summer Belief (Rodrigz Castro);20-1
6 Henni Penny (Velazquez);12-1
7 Pure Wow (Saez);6-1
8 Ameriel (Franco);4-1
9 Queen Daveigh (Luzzi);30-1
10 Zoysia (Rosario);8-1
11 Giggle Factory (Reyes);15-1
12 Stunting (J.Ortiz);5-1
6TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $40,000. Purse $57,000.
1 Swiping Dan (Martinez);15-1
2 The Sicarii (Alvarado);15-1
3 Lucky Ramsey (Davis);8-1
4 No Distortion (Cancel);6-1
5 Bitumen (B.Hernandez);5-1
6 Full Salute (Saez);8-1
7 Life In Shambles (Lezcano);5-2
8 Earned Success (Franco);2-1
7TH RACE
1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.
1 Local Counsel (Lezcano);12-1
2 Carthon (B.Hernandez);10-1
3 Zonic (J.Ortiz);8-1
4 Danebury (Franco);4-1
5 Doups Point (Rosario);5-2
6 Big Gemmy (I.Ortiz);6-1
7 Durkin’s Call (Castellano);8-1
8 Singapore Trader (Velazquez);10-1
9 Twisted Tom (Alvarado);15-1
10 Shamrock Kid (Saez);8-1
8TH RACE
6 Furlongs Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $80,000.
1 Fig Jelly (Lezcano);4-1
1A AE End Play (I.Ortiz);4-1
2 Onthewaytonevrland (I.Ortiz);12-1
3 The Critical Way (Carmouche,K);30-1
4 Pulsate (Franco);15-1
5 Kitten’s Cat (Castellano);8-1
6 Square Shooter (Vargas);10-1
7 Vici (Rosario);8-1
8 Sky Magician (Saez);12-1
9 Clever Triad (Cancel);30-1
10 Blessed Halo (Alvarado);20-1
11 Lonhtwist (Luzzi);15-1
12 Blueblood (Carroll);15-1
13 Mcerin (Velazquez);5-1
14 Dirty (J.Ortiz);5-1
15 Fuel The Bern (Carmouche);7-2
9TH RACE
1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.
1 Launch Sequence (Camacho);20-1
1A AE Shes Euphoric (Rdrgz Castro);20-1
2 Hedonism (Rosario);6-1
3 Lookn Fine As Wine (Davis);10-1
4 Maliceinthepalace (Carmouche);10-1
5 R V Treasure (J.Ortiz);15-1
6 Evade (Lezcano);12-1
7 Roma Delight (Vargas);4-1
8 Shine Like Bobby (B.Hernandez);6-1
9 Bella Rose (Franco);15-1
10 Days Of Spring (Saez);3-1
11 Barker Lane (Harkie);30-1
12 Stuy Town Baby (Carroll);12-1
