1ST RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $70,000.

1 Blahnik (B.Hernandez);12-1

2 Hickory Made (Carmouche);10-1

3 Champagne Bliss (Rodrgz Castro);8-1

4 Pharaoh’s Daughter (Saez);2-1

5 Rapido Gatta (J.Ortiz);1-2

2ND RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $14,000. Purse $28,000.

1 Vicar’s Legend (Diaz);12-1

2 Ari’s Naughty Luca (Davis);6-1

3 Latin Love Bug (Harkie);30-1

4 London House (Franco);4-5

5 Liam Lets Go (Carmouche);12-1

6 Who’s Driving (Cancel);20-1

7 Inalienable Rights (Alvarado);12-1

8 All Clear (B.Hernandez);30-1

9 Horoscope (Martinez);3-1

3RD RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $30,000. Purse $35,000.

1 Musical Thunder (Serrano);20-1

2 Mayas Miracle (Rosario);8-1

3 Bow Maker (Lezcano);6-1

4 Always A Queen (Saez);6-5

5 Our Lady Of Loreto (Reyes);4-1

6 Big Cyn (Martinez);15-1

7 Lil Morning Star (Carroll);20-1

8 La Negrita (Diaz);6-1

9 All About Reyana (Harkie);15-1

4TH RACE

6 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.

1 Five Star Bunt (Rosario);7-2

2 Kazmania (Carmouche);8-1

3 Speightful Kitten (Alvarado);6-1

4 Foolish Ghost (Franco);4-1

5 Cerretalto (Martinez);10-1

6 Kosciuszko (Cancel);5-1

7 Leaky Cup (Velazquez);2-1

5TH RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $70,000.

1 Moral Reasoning (Castellano);5-1

2 Coin The Phrase (Carmouche);10-1

3 Charge It Please (Rider TBA,);8-1

4 Strike Magic (Carroll);15-1

5 Summer Belief (Rodrigz Castro);20-1

6 Henni Penny (Velazquez);12-1

7 Pure Wow (Saez);6-1

8 Ameriel (Franco);4-1

9 Queen Daveigh (Luzzi);30-1

10 Zoysia (Rosario);8-1

11 Giggle Factory (Reyes);15-1

12 Stunting (J.Ortiz);5-1

6TH RACE

6 1/2 Furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $40,000. Purse $57,000.

1 Swiping Dan (Martinez);15-1

2 The Sicarii (Alvarado);15-1

3 Lucky Ramsey (Davis);8-1

4 No Distortion (Cancel);6-1

5 Bitumen (B.Hernandez);5-1

6 Full Salute (Saez);8-1

7 Life In Shambles (Lezcano);5-2

8 Earned Success (Franco);2-1

7TH RACE

1 Mile, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $70,000.

1 Local Counsel (Lezcano);12-1

2 Carthon (B.Hernandez);10-1

3 Zonic (J.Ortiz);8-1

4 Danebury (Franco);4-1

5 Doups Point (Rosario);5-2

6 Big Gemmy (I.Ortiz);6-1

7 Durkin’s Call (Castellano);8-1

8 Singapore Trader (Velazquez);10-1

9 Twisted Tom (Alvarado);15-1

10 Shamrock Kid (Saez);8-1

8TH RACE

6 Furlongs Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $80,000.

1 Fig Jelly (Lezcano);4-1

1A AE End Play (I.Ortiz);4-1

2 Onthewaytonevrland (I.Ortiz);12-1

3 The Critical Way (Carmouche,K);30-1

4 Pulsate (Franco);15-1

5 Kitten’s Cat (Castellano);8-1

6 Square Shooter (Vargas);10-1

7 Vici (Rosario);8-1

8 Sky Magician (Saez);12-1

9 Clever Triad (Cancel);30-1

10 Blessed Halo (Alvarado);20-1

11 Lonhtwist (Luzzi);15-1

12 Blueblood (Carroll);15-1

13 Mcerin (Velazquez);5-1

14 Dirty (J.Ortiz);5-1

15 Fuel The Bern (Carmouche);7-2

9TH RACE

1 1/16 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $41,000.

1 Launch Sequence (Camacho);20-1

1A AE Shes Euphoric (Rdrgz Castro);20-1

2 Hedonism (Rosario);6-1

3 Lookn Fine As Wine (Davis);10-1

4 Maliceinthepalace (Carmouche);10-1

5 R V Treasure (J.Ortiz);15-1

6 Evade (Lezcano);12-1

7 Roma Delight (Vargas);4-1

8 Shine Like Bobby (B.Hernandez);6-1

9 Bella Rose (Franco);15-1

10 Days Of Spring (Saez);3-1

11 Barker Lane (Harkie);30-1

12 Stuy Town Baby (Carroll);12-1

