Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:30 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Chiricahua (Carroll);9/2

2 Danegeld (Gutierrez);5/1

3 Shandian (R-Castro);3/1

4 Lucky E (Cardenas);8/1

5 Surprise Visit (Franco);9/2

6 Galway Empire (Lezcano);4/1

7 Tuxedo Sunday (Sone);12/1

8 Aleph (Serrano);8/1

2ND RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $60,000.

1 Krewe Chief (Gonzalez);3/1

2 American Lincoln (R-Castro);20/1

3 California Night (Carmouche);6/1

4 Blugrascat’s Smile (Lezcano);4/1

5 Super Dude (Cancel);10/1

6 Supreme Aura (Franco);2/1

7 Heavy Roller (Alvarado);7/2

3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 First Deputy (Davis);2/1

2 I Prowl Alone (Vargas);6/1

3 Spiritual King (Carmouche);3/1

4 Boom Boom Kaboom (Cancel);10/1

5 Inspector Henning (B.Hernandez);15/1

6 Mommie’s Jewel (Correa);8/1

7 Tercero (Lezcano);5/2

4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Mister Bobby (Gutierrez);3/1

2 Coach Villa (Carmouche);10/1

3 Freedom Prince (Correa);8/1

4 Sneakiness (Vargas);8/5

5 Inscom (Alvarado);6/1

6 Tale Of Mist (Cancel);6/1

7 Hizaam (Lezcano);5/1

5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $22,000.

1 The Forty Factor (Carroll);5/1

2 Majestic Affair (Correa);7/2

3 Macho Miah (Vargas);10/1

4 Winning Withhonour (Worrie);30/1

5 Nuclear Code (Cancel);20/1

6 Brimstone (R-Castro);10/1

7 Love That Jazz (Gutierrez);12/1

8 Fun Prospect (Camacho);30/1

9 Neighborhood Bully (Diaz);8/1

10 O Shea Can U See (Franco);5/2

11 Toohottoevenspeak (Harkie);15/1

12 Lucky Six (Gomez);15/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Him She Kisses (Richards);8/1

1A Stone Guitar (Gomez);8/1

2 My Sacred Place (Lezcano);6/1

3 Rejected Again (Cancel);10/1

4 Inside Risk (Gutierrez);7/2

5 Yes For Less (Franco);4/1

6 Dan The Man Can (Davis);9/2

7 Microscope (Diaz);10/1

8 Money Ride (Camacho);5/1

9 It’s A Risk (Vargas);12/1

7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claimin. Purse: $67,000.

1 Storm Prophet (Cancel);6/5 Cancel,E 118

1A Vincento (Franco);6/5

2 Joe’s Smokin Gun (Gutierrez);3/1

3 Control Group (Vargas);9/2

4 Singapore Trader (Lezcano);8/1

5 Danebury (Carmouche);7/2

6 Foolish Ghost (Carroll);15/1

8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, La Verdad Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Fight On Lucy (Gutierrez);30/1

2 Pauseforthecause (Franco);3/5

3 Kept True (Davis);4/1

4 Indy’s Lady (Vargas);12/1

5 Cash Offer (Lezcano);5/1

6 Aunt Babe (Correa);15/1

7 Bluegrass Jamboree (Cancel);8/1

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Appreciate (Diaz);6/1

2 Nan’s Plan (Lezcano);4/1

3 Scoregirlscore (Worrie);30/1

4 Shrink (Gomez);15/1

5 Dazzling Speed (Cancel);8/1

6 Its A Chance (Gutierrez);6/1

7 Roses From Ben (Fukumoto);20/1

8 Peggy Sue (Franco);5/1

9 Here Comes Helen (Serrano);10/1

10 Itsakeyper (Correa);20/1

11 Bourbon High (Camacho);20/1

12 Appletini (B.Hernandez);6/1

13 Kinky Sox (Harkie);20/1

