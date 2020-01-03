Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Chiricahua (Carroll);9/2
2 Danegeld (Gutierrez);5/1
3 Shandian (R-Castro);3/1
4 Lucky E (Cardenas);8/1
5 Surprise Visit (Franco);9/2
6 Galway Empire (Lezcano);4/1
7 Tuxedo Sunday (Sone);12/1
8 Aleph (Serrano);8/1
2ND RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $60,000.
1 Krewe Chief (Gonzalez);3/1
2 American Lincoln (R-Castro);20/1
3 California Night (Carmouche);6/1
4 Blugrascat’s Smile (Lezcano);4/1
5 Super Dude (Cancel);10/1
6 Supreme Aura (Franco);2/1
7 Heavy Roller (Alvarado);7/2
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 First Deputy (Davis);2/1
2 I Prowl Alone (Vargas);6/1
3 Spiritual King (Carmouche);3/1
4 Boom Boom Kaboom (Cancel);10/1
5 Inspector Henning (B.Hernandez);15/1
6 Mommie’s Jewel (Correa);8/1
7 Tercero (Lezcano);5/2
4TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Mister Bobby (Gutierrez);3/1
2 Coach Villa (Carmouche);10/1
3 Freedom Prince (Correa);8/1
4 Sneakiness (Vargas);8/5
5 Inscom (Alvarado);6/1
6 Tale Of Mist (Cancel);6/1
7 Hizaam (Lezcano);5/1
5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $22,000.
1 The Forty Factor (Carroll);5/1
2 Majestic Affair (Correa);7/2
3 Macho Miah (Vargas);10/1
4 Winning Withhonour (Worrie);30/1
5 Nuclear Code (Cancel);20/1
6 Brimstone (R-Castro);10/1
7 Love That Jazz (Gutierrez);12/1
8 Fun Prospect (Camacho);30/1
9 Neighborhood Bully (Diaz);8/1
10 O Shea Can U See (Franco);5/2
11 Toohottoevenspeak (Harkie);15/1
12 Lucky Six (Gomez);15/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Him She Kisses (Richards);8/1
1A Stone Guitar (Gomez);8/1
2 My Sacred Place (Lezcano);6/1
3 Rejected Again (Cancel);10/1
4 Inside Risk (Gutierrez);7/2
5 Yes For Less (Franco);4/1
6 Dan The Man Can (Davis);9/2
7 Microscope (Diaz);10/1
8 Money Ride (Camacho);5/1
9 It’s A Risk (Vargas);12/1
7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claimin. Purse: $67,000.
1 Storm Prophet (Cancel);6/5 Cancel,E 118
1A Vincento (Franco);6/5
2 Joe’s Smokin Gun (Gutierrez);3/1
3 Control Group (Vargas);9/2
4 Singapore Trader (Lezcano);8/1
5 Danebury (Carmouche);7/2
6 Foolish Ghost (Carroll);15/1
8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, La Verdad Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Fight On Lucy (Gutierrez);30/1
2 Pauseforthecause (Franco);3/5
3 Kept True (Davis);4/1
4 Indy’s Lady (Vargas);12/1
5 Cash Offer (Lezcano);5/1
6 Aunt Babe (Correa);15/1
7 Bluegrass Jamboree (Cancel);8/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Appreciate (Diaz);6/1
2 Nan’s Plan (Lezcano);4/1
3 Scoregirlscore (Worrie);30/1
4 Shrink (Gomez);15/1
5 Dazzling Speed (Cancel);8/1
6 Its A Chance (Gutierrez);6/1
7 Roses From Ben (Fukumoto);20/1
8 Peggy Sue (Franco);5/1
9 Here Comes Helen (Serrano);10/1
10 Itsakeyper (Correa);20/1
11 Bourbon High (Camacho);20/1
12 Appletini (B.Hernandez);6/1
13 Kinky Sox (Harkie);20/1