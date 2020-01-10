Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Gongheifatchoy (Richards);4/1
2 Hudson Overpass (Alvarado);7/2
3 Principal Dancer (Gutierrez);3/1
4 The Joke’s On You (Franco);2/1
5 Apex Predator (Davis);8/1
6 Talespin (Cancel);10/1
7 Well In Tune (Cardenas);30/1
8 Freudian Analyst (Escobar);30/1
2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.
1 Javelin (Vargas);5/1
2 Gypsum Johnny (Alvarado);7/2
3 Seventyseven Stone (Defreitas);15/1
4 Bootlegger (FR) (Davis);8/1
5 We Should Talk (Franco);1/1
6 Toohottoevenspeak (Harkie);8/1
7 Majestic Affair (Cardenas);8/1
3RD RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 First Line (Gutierrez);4/1
2 Matty’s Marauder (Cancel);6/1
3 Call Me Later (Franco);5/1
4 Red Mercury (Defreitas);12/1
5 Continuation (Whitacre);8/1
6 War Stopper (Vargas);3/1
7 Wild Cat West (Lezcano);2/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Jimmys Lass (Diaz);12/1
2 City Temper (Cancel);9/5
3 Over Thirsty (Brown);30/1
4 High School Crush (Franco);7/5
5 Hot Little Honey (Gutierrez);6/1
6 Pretty Fabulous (Worrie);8/1
7 Eye’m Gone (Harkie);20/1
8 Luzmaria (B.Hernandez);30/1
9 Rebel Empress (Cardenas);15/1
5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Letzgometz (Franco);12/1
2 Bassman Dave (B.Hernandez);8/1
3 Our Stormin Norman (Carroll);5/2
4 Moonbounce (Fret);30/1
5 Tizanoxbow (Brown);12/1
6 Givetheman A Cigar (Vargas);15/1
7 Split Verdict (Worrie);7/2
8 Sobersick N Sorry (Lezcano);9/2
9 Bronxville (Carmouche);10/1
10 No More Miracles (Cancel);20/1
11 Quest For Fire (R-Castro);10/1
6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.
1 Ready To Escape (Carroll);9/2
2 Cerretalto (Gutierrez);3/1
3 Blindwillie Mctell (Davis);5/2
4 Charge Ahead (Alvarado);8/1
5 American Rule (B.Hernandez);30/1
6 Shamrocked (Franco);7/2
7 Scoreswhenhewants (Lezcano);4/1
7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
1 High Command (Gomez);15/1
2 Whistling Birds (Lezcano);8/1
3 Big Thicket (Carroll);9/2
4 Centrist (Worrie);12/1
5 Bebe Banker (Gutierrez);6/1
6 Beach Access (Cardenas);20/1
7 Playwright (Franco);7/2
8 Tiergan (Alvarado);9/2
9 Ten Twenty Nine (Cancel);8/1
10 Big Mountain (Davis);6/1
8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Say Florida Sandy Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Aveenu Malcainu (Vargas);9/2
2 Celtic Chaos (Alvarado);10/1
3 My Boy Tate (Franco);5/2
4 Morning Breez (Cancel);12/1
5 T Loves A Fight (Davis);7/2
6 Arthur’s Hope (Carmouche);5/1
7 The Caretaker (Lezcano);3/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 More Diamonds (Carroll);3/1
2 Gipsey Sorceress (Davis);5/1
3 Rewarded (Serrano);30/1
4 Big Bounty (Cardenas);30/1
5 Barker Lane (Camacho);20/1
6 Maybe A Rainbow (Sone);12/1
7 Derby Doll (Harkie);15/1
8 Maqua Dawn (Worrie);12/1
9 Menzamenz (Carmouche);8/1
10 Love Me Tomorrow (Vargas);7/5