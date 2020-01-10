Aqueduct Entries
Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:30 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Gongheifatchoy (Richards);4/1

2 Hudson Overpass (Alvarado);7/2

3 Principal Dancer (Gutierrez);3/1

4 The Joke’s On You (Franco);2/1

5 Apex Predator (Davis);8/1

6 Talespin (Cancel);10/1

7 Well In Tune (Cardenas);30/1

8 Freudian Analyst (Escobar);30/1

2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.

1 Javelin (Vargas);5/1

2 Gypsum Johnny (Alvarado);7/2

3 Seventyseven Stone (Defreitas);15/1

4 Bootlegger (FR) (Davis);8/1

5 We Should Talk (Franco);1/1

6 Toohottoevenspeak (Harkie);8/1

7 Majestic Affair (Cardenas);8/1

3RD RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 First Line (Gutierrez);4/1

2 Matty’s Marauder (Cancel);6/1

3 Call Me Later (Franco);5/1

4 Red Mercury (Defreitas);12/1

5 Continuation (Whitacre);8/1

6 War Stopper (Vargas);3/1

7 Wild Cat West (Lezcano);2/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Jimmys Lass (Diaz);12/1

2 City Temper (Cancel);9/5

3 Over Thirsty (Brown);30/1

4 High School Crush (Franco);7/5

5 Hot Little Honey (Gutierrez);6/1

6 Pretty Fabulous (Worrie);8/1

7 Eye’m Gone (Harkie);20/1

8 Luzmaria (B.Hernandez);30/1

9 Rebel Empress (Cardenas);15/1

5TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Letzgometz (Franco);12/1

2 Bassman Dave (B.Hernandez);8/1

3 Our Stormin Norman (Carroll);5/2

4 Moonbounce (Fret);30/1

5 Tizanoxbow (Brown);12/1

6 Givetheman A Cigar (Vargas);15/1

7 Split Verdict (Worrie);7/2

8 Sobersick N Sorry (Lezcano);9/2

9 Bronxville (Carmouche);10/1

10 No More Miracles (Cancel);20/1

11 Quest For Fire (R-Castro);10/1

6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $70,000.

1 Ready To Escape (Carroll);9/2

2 Cerretalto (Gutierrez);3/1

3 Blindwillie Mctell (Davis);5/2

4 Charge Ahead (Alvarado);8/1

5 American Rule (B.Hernandez);30/1

6 Shamrocked (Franco);7/2

7 Scoreswhenhewants (Lezcano);4/1

7TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.

1 High Command (Gomez);15/1

2 Whistling Birds (Lezcano);8/1

3 Big Thicket (Carroll);9/2

4 Centrist (Worrie);12/1

5 Bebe Banker (Gutierrez);6/1

6 Beach Access (Cardenas);20/1

7 Playwright (Franco);7/2

8 Tiergan (Alvarado);9/2

9 Ten Twenty Nine (Cancel);8/1

10 Big Mountain (Davis);6/1

8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Say Florida Sandy Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Aveenu Malcainu (Vargas);9/2

2 Celtic Chaos (Alvarado);10/1

3 My Boy Tate (Franco);5/2

4 Morning Breez (Cancel);12/1

5 T Loves A Fight (Davis);7/2

6 Arthur’s Hope (Carmouche);5/1

7 The Caretaker (Lezcano);3/1

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 More Diamonds (Carroll);3/1

2 Gipsey Sorceress (Davis);5/1

3 Rewarded (Serrano);30/1

4 Big Bounty (Cardenas);30/1

5 Barker Lane (Camacho);20/1

6 Maybe A Rainbow (Sone);12/1

7 Derby Doll (Harkie);15/1

8 Maqua Dawn (Worrie);12/1

9 Menzamenz (Carmouche);8/1

10 Love Me Tomorrow (Vargas);7/5

