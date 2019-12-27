Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 Queenofeverything (Correa);6/1
2 Clever Tale (Gutierrez);8/1
3 A Bridge Too Far (Davis);5/1
4 Memories Eternal (Betancourt);15/1
5 Anydayisherday (Martinez);8/1
6 Pendolino (Diaz);12/1
7 Doll (Lezcano);4/5
8 Midnight Banker (Cancel);15/1
2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
1 Mad Munnys (Franco);9/2
2 Professor Snape (Camacho);30/1
3 Brimstone (Diaz);12/1
4 Liam Lets Go (Carmouche);12/1
5 Getoffmyback (Alvarado);7/2
6 Bootlegger (FR) (Carroll);15/1
7 Data Driven (Correa);4/5
8 Big Thicket (Cancel);12/1
3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 David’s Gem (R-Castro);8/1
2 First Line (Carroll);10/1
3 Montauk Traffic (Lezcano);10/1
4 Manolito (Diaz);30/1
5 Magic Carpet (Franco);5/1
6 Richmond (Correa);20/1
7 The Angry Man (Alvarado);5/2
8 Flatter Me (Davis);3/1
9 Breithorn (Carmouche);4/1
4TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Alex M. Robb Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Gio D’oro (Lezcano);8/1
2 Twisted Tom (Gutierrez);6/1
3 Big Gemmy (Davis);6/1
4 Dynamax Prime (Franco);7/2
5 Mr. Buff (Alvarado);3/5
6 Fleet Irish (Gomez);30/1
5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.
1 Radiantrithym (Lezcano);9/2
2 Cover Photo (Davis);8/1
3 Hoponthebusgus (Franco);6/1
4 Trouble For Skylar (Carmouche);8/1
5 Keep Your Distance (Carroll);5/1
6 Nowitna River (Worrie);15/1
7 Malibu Mischief (Gutierrez);5/2
8 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);15/1
9 No Deal (Correa);5/1
6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 Disco’s Bridge (Carroll);12/1
1AAE Mommie’s Jewel (Correa);12/1
2 More Graytful (Lezcano);8/5
3 Scuttlebuzz (Gutierrez);12/1
4 Notorious Flirt (Carmouche);10/1
5 Whichwaytomalibu (Alvarado);8/1
6 North Side (Franco);12/1
7 Impetuous (Davis);6/1
8 Box Of Rain (Correa);8/1
9 Dreamofasamurai (Martinez);30/1
10 Aintitfunkynow (Cancel);10/1
11 Farragut (Worrie);30/1
12 True Palace (B.Hernandez);20/1
13AE Cause (Gutierrez);20/1
14AE Boom Boom Kaboom (Cancel);15/1
15AE Superego (Carmouche);15/1
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $75,000.
1 Saratoga Giro (Gutierrez);12/1
2 Arthur’s Hope (Correa);6/1
3 Wicked Trick (Davis);5/2
4 Hawaiian Noises (Carmouche);15/1
5 Chateau (Lezcano);7/2
6 His Name Is Sue (Franco);12/1
7 Puttheglassdown (Alvarado);4/1
8 Runforthemunnings (Cancel);7/2
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
1 Ella’s Song (Correa);15/1
2 Gilda Marie (Alvarado);9/2
3 Time Warp (Franco);6/1
4 Prairie Fire (Lezcano);6/1
5 Orchid Party (Worrie);8/1
6 Tayler’s The Boss (Carmouche);15/1
7 First Forever (Serrano);12/1
8 Wailin Josie (Harkie);30/1
9 Eye’s On You (Gomez);10/1
10 Winifred J (Cancel);10/1
11 Quietude (Davis);10/1
12 Bustin To Please (Martinez);12/1
13 Overtime Olivia (Gutierrez);10/1
14 Saratoga Style (R-Castro);30/1
15AE Dancingwthdaffodls (Diaz);20/1
16AE Collegeville Girl (Castillo);5/1
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Tatterazzi (Davis);6/1
2 Belief Cure (R-Castro);15/1
3 Margie Cat (Harkie);50/1
4 Funderella (Camacho);8/1
5 Vitanza (Correa);6/1
6 Tarallucci (Gutierrez);10/1
7 Becca Takes Charge (Lezcano);9/2
8 Take It All Back (Carroll);15/1
9 Here Comes Meg (Franco);12/1
10 Kathy’s Cause (Carmouche);6/1
11 Sweet Breeze (Worrie);30/1
12 Rousey (Cancel);12/1
13 Sander’s Empire (B.Hernandez);15/1