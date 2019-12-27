Aqueduct Entries
agate

Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:30 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 Queenofeverything (Correa);6/1

2 Clever Tale (Gutierrez);8/1

3 A Bridge Too Far (Davis);5/1

4 Memories Eternal (Betancourt);15/1

5 Anydayisherday (Martinez);8/1

6 Pendolino (Diaz);12/1

7 Doll (Lezcano);4/5

8 Midnight Banker (Cancel);15/1

2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.

1 Mad Munnys (Franco);9/2

2 Professor Snape (Camacho);30/1

3 Brimstone (Diaz);12/1

4 Liam Lets Go (Carmouche);12/1

5 Getoffmyback (Alvarado);7/2

6 Bootlegger (FR) (Carroll);15/1

7 Data Driven (Correa);4/5

8 Big Thicket (Cancel);12/1

3RD RACE: 7 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 David’s Gem (R-Castro);8/1

2 First Line (Carroll);10/1

3 Montauk Traffic (Lezcano);10/1

4 Manolito (Diaz);30/1

5 Magic Carpet (Franco);5/1

6 Richmond (Correa);20/1

7 The Angry Man (Alvarado);5/2

8 Flatter Me (Davis);3/1

9 Breithorn (Carmouche);4/1

4TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Alex M. Robb Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Gio D’oro (Lezcano);8/1

2 Twisted Tom (Gutierrez);6/1

3 Big Gemmy (Davis);6/1

4 Dynamax Prime (Franco);7/2

5 Mr. Buff (Alvarado);3/5

6 Fleet Irish (Gomez);30/1

5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.

1 Radiantrithym (Lezcano);9/2

2 Cover Photo (Davis);8/1

3 Hoponthebusgus (Franco);6/1

4 Trouble For Skylar (Carmouche);8/1

5 Keep Your Distance (Carroll);5/1

6 Nowitna River (Worrie);15/1

7 Malibu Mischief (Gutierrez);5/2

8 Gypsy Janie (Cancel);15/1

9 No Deal (Correa);5/1

6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 Disco’s Bridge (Carroll);12/1

1AAE Mommie’s Jewel (Correa);12/1

2 More Graytful (Lezcano);8/5

3 Scuttlebuzz (Gutierrez);12/1

4 Notorious Flirt (Carmouche);10/1

5 Whichwaytomalibu (Alvarado);8/1

6 North Side (Franco);12/1

7 Impetuous (Davis);6/1

8 Box Of Rain (Correa);8/1

9 Dreamofasamurai (Martinez);30/1

10 Aintitfunkynow (Cancel);10/1

11 Farragut (Worrie);30/1

12 True Palace (B.Hernandez);20/1

13AE Cause (Gutierrez);20/1

14AE Boom Boom Kaboom (Cancel);15/1

15AE Superego (Carmouche);15/1

7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $75,000.

1 Saratoga Giro (Gutierrez);12/1

2 Arthur’s Hope (Correa);6/1

3 Wicked Trick (Davis);5/2

4 Hawaiian Noises (Carmouche);15/1

5 Chateau (Lezcano);7/2

6 His Name Is Sue (Franco);12/1

7 Puttheglassdown (Alvarado);4/1

8 Runforthemunnings (Cancel);7/2

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.

1 Ella’s Song (Correa);15/1

2 Gilda Marie (Alvarado);9/2

3 Time Warp (Franco);6/1

4 Prairie Fire (Lezcano);6/1

5 Orchid Party (Worrie);8/1

6 Tayler’s The Boss (Carmouche);15/1

7 First Forever (Serrano);12/1

8 Wailin Josie (Harkie);30/1

9 Eye’s On You (Gomez);10/1

10 Winifred J (Cancel);10/1

11 Quietude (Davis);10/1

12 Bustin To Please (Martinez);12/1

13 Overtime Olivia (Gutierrez);10/1

14 Saratoga Style (R-Castro);30/1

15AE Dancingwthdaffodls (Diaz);20/1

16AE Collegeville Girl (Castillo);5/1

9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Tatterazzi (Davis);6/1

2 Belief Cure (R-Castro);15/1

3 Margie Cat (Harkie);50/1

4 Funderella (Camacho);8/1

5 Vitanza (Correa);6/1

6 Tarallucci (Gutierrez);10/1

7 Becca Takes Charge (Lezcano);9/2

8 Take It All Back (Carroll);15/1

9 Here Comes Meg (Franco);12/1

10 Kathy’s Cause (Carmouche);6/1

11 Sweet Breeze (Worrie);30/1

12 Rousey (Cancel);12/1

13 Sander’s Empire (B.Hernandez);15/1

