Aqueduct Entries
agate

Aqueduct Entries

First post: 1:20 p.m.

1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $46,000.

1 Fulfill (Alvarado);6/1

2 Thin Spaces (Carmouche);8/1

3 First Degree (Franco);6/5

4 David’s Gem (R-Castro);4/1

5 Cause I Said So (Cancel);9/5

2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Eighty Seven North (Franco);5/2

2 La Rubia (Gutierrez);10/1

3 Lady Cat (Cardenas);3/1

4 Sander’s Empire (Correa);6/1

5 Emerald Ice (Howell);20/1

6 Two Graces (Martinez);6/5

3RD RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Starter Optional Claiming. Purse: $55,000.

1 King Of American (Cardenas);15/1

2 My Sacred Place (Franco);6/1

3 Glenn Likes Gin (Cancel);8/1

4 Forever Wicked (Gutierrez);3/1

5 Fort Mchenry (Lezcano);1/2

6 Tiger Road (Correa);20/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.

1 Minit Maus (Cardenas);20/1

2 Our Ticket (Franco);12/1

3 Cairo Queen (Davis);4/1

4 Moon Heist (J.Hernandez);3/1

5 Teletype (Gutierrez);8/5

6 Abraxan (Cancel);9/2

7 Kathy’s Cause (Carmouche);6/1

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.

1 Chief Know It All (Alvarado);5/2

2 Monteleone (Carmouche);5/1

3 Autostrade (Lezcano);4/1

4 Orpheus (arg) (Cancel);3/1

5 Shadow Rider (Franco);3/1

6 Hardcore Folklore (Gutierrez);10/1

7 Guns Of Steel (S-Reyes);20/1

6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.

1 Prairie Fire (Lezcano);6/1

2 Flat Calm (Gomez);30/1

3 Puffery (Alvarado);5/2

4 Archumybaby (Carmouche);8/1

5 Play Me A Memory (Frey);10/1

6 Sweet Meadow Mist (Cancel);15/1

7 Hay Field (Franco);4/5

7TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Fillies, 3YO, Busanda Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Water White (Vargas);5/2

2 Ankle Monitor (Franco);12/1

3 Quality Heat (Cancel);12/1

4 Persisto (D.Davis);4/1

5 Truth Hurts (R-Castro);8/1

6 Harvey’s Lil Goil (Alvarado);2/1

7 Fiftyshays Ofgreen (Carmouche);4/1

8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 Narcissistic (Richards);50/1

2 Kingfish (Lezcano);6/1

3 Freudian Fate (Franco);2/1

4 Kid D’oro (Cancel);8/1

5 Step To The Bank (Cardenas);12/1

6 Quickflash (D.Davis);4/5

7 Apex Predator (Gutierrez);20/1

