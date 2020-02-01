Aqueduct Entries

First post: 1:20 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $46,000.
1 Fulfill (Alvarado);6/1
2 Thin Spaces (Carmouche);8/1
3 First Degree (Franco);6/5
4 David’s Gem (R-Castro);4/1
5 Cause I Said So (Cancel);9/5
2ND RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Eighty Seven North (Franco);5/2
2 La Rubia (Gutierrez);10/1
3 Lady Cat (Cardenas);3/1
4 Sander’s Empire (Correa);6/1
5 Emerald Ice (Howell);20/1
6 Two Graces (Martinez);6/5
3RD RACE: 1 Mile, 3YO, Starter Optional Claiming. Purse: $55,000.
1 King Of American (Cardenas);15/1
2 My Sacred Place (Franco);6/1
3 Glenn Likes Gin (Cancel);8/1
4 Forever Wicked (Gutierrez);3/1
5 Fort Mchenry (Lezcano);1/2
6 Tiger Road (Correa);20/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
1 Minit Maus (Cardenas);20/1
2 Our Ticket (Franco);12/1
3 Cairo Queen (Davis);4/1
4 Moon Heist (J.Hernandez);3/1
5 Teletype (Gutierrez);8/5
6 Abraxan (Cancel);9/2
7 Kathy’s Cause (Carmouche);6/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $46,000.
1 Chief Know It All (Alvarado);5/2
2 Monteleone (Carmouche);5/1
3 Autostrade (Lezcano);4/1
4 Orpheus (arg) (Cancel);3/1
5 Shadow Rider (Franco);3/1
6 Hardcore Folklore (Gutierrez);10/1
7 Guns Of Steel (S-Reyes);20/1
6TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.
1 Prairie Fire (Lezcano);6/1
2 Flat Calm (Gomez);30/1
3 Puffery (Alvarado);5/2
4 Archumybaby (Carmouche);8/1
5 Play Me A Memory (Frey);10/1
6 Sweet Meadow Mist (Cancel);15/1
7 Hay Field (Franco);4/5
7TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Fillies, 3YO, Busanda Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Water White (Vargas);5/2
2 Ankle Monitor (Franco);12/1
3 Quality Heat (Cancel);12/1
4 Persisto (D.Davis);4/1
5 Truth Hurts (R-Castro);8/1
6 Harvey’s Lil Goil (Alvarado);2/1
7 Fiftyshays Ofgreen (Carmouche);4/1
8TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 Narcissistic (Richards);50/1
2 Kingfish (Lezcano);6/1
3 Freudian Fate (Franco);2/1
4 Kid D’oro (Cancel);8/1
5 Step To The Bank (Cardenas);12/1
6 Quickflash (D.Davis);4/5
7 Apex Predator (Gutierrez);20/1