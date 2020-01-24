Aqueduct Entries
0 comments
agate

Aqueduct Entries

  • 0

First post: 12:30 p.m.

1ST RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 Modernist (Alvarado);3/5

2 Commissioner Dave (Bisono);20/1

3 Zuzudini (Davis);15/1

4 Cowtown (Franco);4/1

5 Distorted Sky (Lezcano);5/2

6 Uncle Ned (Brown);20/1

2ND RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Business Cycle (Worrie);9/2

2 Three To Thirteen (Cancel);5/1

3 Lucky Six (Gomez);10/1

4 Where’s Rudy (Diaz);6/1

5 Fun Prospect (S-Reyes);30/1

6 Too Fast To Pass (Davis);3/1

7 So Sublime (Gutierrez);12/1

8 Captain Frost (Lezcano);4/1

9 Poshsky (Correa);6/1

3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.

1 Hushion (Carmouche);12/1

2 Speightful Kitten (Correa);7/2

3 Kazmania (J.Hernandez);9/2

4 Vicar’s Legend (Gutierrez);10/1

5 Frosted Ice (Cancel);8/1

6 Gio D’oro (Lezcano);3/1

7 Le General (Vargas);2/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Stage Left (Davis);5/1

2 Quizzical Cajun (Lezcano);9/5

3 Ventus (Correa);30/1

4 Mystical Song (Cardenas);12/1

5 Our Last Buck (Franco);12/1

6 Sneakiness (Vargas);7/2

7 Tale Of Mist (Cancel);6/1

8 Mad Munnys (Gutierrez);15/1

9 Coach Villa (Alvarado);10/1

10 Seanow (Carmouche);15/1

5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.

1 Constant Quest (Harkie);50/1

2 Inspector Henning (B.Hernandez);30/1

3 Beta (Correa);15/1

4 Mommie’s Jewel (Carroll);15/1

5 Jerry The Nipper (Lezcano);7/2

6 Montauk Memories (Gutierrez);15/1

7 Theitalianamerican (Cancel);8/1

8 A Vow Of Beauty (Vargas);12/1

9 Frozen Account (R-Castro);15/1

10 Impetuous (Davis);4/1

11 Old Ironsides (Alvarado);15/1

12 Dangerous Edge (Carmouche);5/1

13 Brewman (Franco);6/1

6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 I Saw It All (Cardenas);30/1

2 Alrahaal (Serrano);12/1

3 Moonbounce (Sone);50/1

4 I’m Elmer J Fudd (Correa);20/1

5 Bears Mafia (Gutierrez);7/2

6 Violent Delights (Carmouche);4/1

7 Preternatural (R-Castro);5/1

8 Da Meister (Brown);50/1

9 Curlin’s Knight (Bisono);15/1

10 Cause For Applause (Cancel);6/1

11 Letzgometz (Davis);10/1

12 Awesome Adversary (Harkie);12/1

13 Our American Star (S-Reyes);30/1

14 The Honest Toun (Franco);10/1

15AE Jack Bo (Diaz);12/1

7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.

1 Imaginar (Cardenas);15/1

2 True Gold (Cancel);12/1

3 Oh My Papa (Gutierrez);8/1

4 Beachside (Davis);8/1

5 Daddy Knows (Lezcano);5/1

6 Ten Twenty Nine (Vargas);8/1

7 Legion Storm (Carmouche);12/1

8 Tiergan (Alvarado);8/1

9 Financialstability (Franco);9/5

10 Big Thicket (Correa);15/1

11 Centrist (Harkie);30/1

8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 4YO and up, Jazil Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 Mr. Buff (Alvarado);2/1

2 Sir Winston (Franco);5/2

3 Adventist (Bisono);15/1

4 Backsideofthemoon (Cancel);10/1

5 Stan The Man (Davis);3/1

6 Small Bear (Vargas);30/1

7 Leitone (CHI) (Lezcano);5/1

8 Roaming Union (Carmouche);15/1

9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Kefaliani (Cancel);12/1

2 Broadway Angel (Lezcano);7/2

3 Lovely Ava (Gomez);20/1

4 Keypit (Carmouche);8/1

5 Queentigua (Brown);30/1

6 On To Cincinnati (R-Castro);12/1

7 Maybe A Rainbow (Sone);20/1

8 Barker Lane (Camacho);20/1

9 Hot Little Honey (Gutierrez);5/2

10 Kitten Heels (Davis);12/1

11 Queen Kimberly (Franco);10/1

12 More Diamonds (Carroll);5/1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News