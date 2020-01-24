Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 Modernist (Alvarado);3/5
2 Commissioner Dave (Bisono);20/1
3 Zuzudini (Davis);15/1
4 Cowtown (Franco);4/1
5 Distorted Sky (Lezcano);5/2
6 Uncle Ned (Brown);20/1
2ND RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Business Cycle (Worrie);9/2
2 Three To Thirteen (Cancel);5/1
3 Lucky Six (Gomez);10/1
4 Where’s Rudy (Diaz);6/1
5 Fun Prospect (S-Reyes);30/1
6 Too Fast To Pass (Davis);3/1
7 So Sublime (Gutierrez);12/1
8 Captain Frost (Lezcano);4/1
9 Poshsky (Correa);6/1
3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67,000.
1 Hushion (Carmouche);12/1
2 Speightful Kitten (Correa);7/2
3 Kazmania (J.Hernandez);9/2
4 Vicar’s Legend (Gutierrez);10/1
5 Frosted Ice (Cancel);8/1
6 Gio D’oro (Lezcano);3/1
7 Le General (Vargas);2/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Stage Left (Davis);5/1
2 Quizzical Cajun (Lezcano);9/5
3 Ventus (Correa);30/1
4 Mystical Song (Cardenas);12/1
5 Our Last Buck (Franco);12/1
6 Sneakiness (Vargas);7/2
7 Tale Of Mist (Cancel);6/1
8 Mad Munnys (Gutierrez);15/1
9 Coach Villa (Alvarado);10/1
10 Seanow (Carmouche);15/1
5TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $60,000.
1 Constant Quest (Harkie);50/1
2 Inspector Henning (B.Hernandez);30/1
3 Beta (Correa);15/1
4 Mommie’s Jewel (Carroll);15/1
5 Jerry The Nipper (Lezcano);7/2
6 Montauk Memories (Gutierrez);15/1
7 Theitalianamerican (Cancel);8/1
8 A Vow Of Beauty (Vargas);12/1
9 Frozen Account (R-Castro);15/1
10 Impetuous (Davis);4/1
11 Old Ironsides (Alvarado);15/1
12 Dangerous Edge (Carmouche);5/1
13 Brewman (Franco);6/1
6TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 I Saw It All (Cardenas);30/1
2 Alrahaal (Serrano);12/1
3 Moonbounce (Sone);50/1
4 I’m Elmer J Fudd (Correa);20/1
5 Bears Mafia (Gutierrez);7/2
6 Violent Delights (Carmouche);4/1
7 Preternatural (R-Castro);5/1
8 Da Meister (Brown);50/1
9 Curlin’s Knight (Bisono);15/1
10 Cause For Applause (Cancel);6/1
11 Letzgometz (Davis);10/1
12 Awesome Adversary (Harkie);12/1
13 Our American Star (S-Reyes);30/1
14 The Honest Toun (Franco);10/1
15AE Jack Bo (Diaz);12/1
7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
1 Imaginar (Cardenas);15/1
2 True Gold (Cancel);12/1
3 Oh My Papa (Gutierrez);8/1
4 Beachside (Davis);8/1
5 Daddy Knows (Lezcano);5/1
6 Ten Twenty Nine (Vargas);8/1
7 Legion Storm (Carmouche);12/1
8 Tiergan (Alvarado);8/1
9 Financialstability (Franco);9/5
10 Big Thicket (Correa);15/1
11 Centrist (Harkie);30/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 4YO and up, Jazil Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 Mr. Buff (Alvarado);2/1
2 Sir Winston (Franco);5/2
3 Adventist (Bisono);15/1
4 Backsideofthemoon (Cancel);10/1
5 Stan The Man (Davis);3/1
6 Small Bear (Vargas);30/1
7 Leitone (CHI) (Lezcano);5/1
8 Roaming Union (Carmouche);15/1
9TH RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Kefaliani (Cancel);12/1
2 Broadway Angel (Lezcano);7/2
3 Lovely Ava (Gomez);20/1
4 Keypit (Carmouche);8/1
5 Queentigua (Brown);30/1
6 On To Cincinnati (R-Castro);12/1
7 Maybe A Rainbow (Sone);20/1
8 Barker Lane (Camacho);20/1
9 Hot Little Honey (Gutierrez);5/2
10 Kitten Heels (Davis);12/1
11 Queen Kimberly (Franco);10/1
12 More Diamonds (Carroll);5/1