First post: Noon
1ST RACE, 1 mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000
1 Dooley (Franco);7-2
2 Inclunation (R-Castro);10-1
3 Vintage Hollywood (J. Ortiz);1-1
4 Beach Access (Martinez);5-1
5 Bobby Trap (Cancel);9-2
6 Blue Skies Forever (Serrano);15-1
7 Snake Oil Charlie (Camacho);20-1
2ND RACE, 1 mile, Turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000
1 Held Accountable (Cancel);8-5
1A Out of Orbit (MTO) (TBA);8-5
2 Sorrentina Lemon (Rosario);5-2
3 Reversethedecision (Castellano);2-1
4 Kreesie (Cancel);10-1
5 No Hayne No Gayne (MTO) (Franco);4-1
6 Matty's Magnum (Franco);15-1
7 War Canoe (Lezcano);5-2
8 Passing Out (J.Ortiz);10-1
9 Arabella Bella (I.Ortiz);6-1
3RD RACE, 1 mile, Fillies 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.
1 Persisto (Castellano);7-2
2 Sinister Siren (Cancel);20-1
3 Water White (I.Ortiz);7-5
4 Kissing Frogs (Alvarado);8-1
5 Indawin (Velazquez);8-1
6 Mrs. S (J.Ortiz);9-5
4TH RACE, 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000
1 Lola's Kisses (Gutierrez);15-1
2 Tayler's the Boss (Harkie);8-1
3 Movie Score (Franco);8-5
4 Whyisshesoolucky (Camacho);6-1
5 G.T. Sonia (Martinez);10-1
6 Floss Dancer (Diaz);5-1
7 Sister Emily (Hernandez);12-1
8 Dirty Bird (Lezcano);3-1
5TH RACE, 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.
1 Amazing Zero (Maragh);15-1
2 Irish Banker (Harkie);6-1
3 Flattering Eyes (Carroll);20-1
4 Emerald Ice (Howell);50-1
5 Delta Gamma (Martinez);12-1
6 Its a Ford (Lezcano);7-2
7 Gray Witch (Castellano);5-1
8 Rousey (I.Ortiz);8-1
9 Lookbothways (Carmouche);6-1
10 Damselfly (Davis);15-1
11 Paradiso (Franco);8-1
12 Miss Jill (Camacho);30-1
13 Handle With Care (R-Castro);12-1
14 Firestormy (B.Hernandez);50-1
15 Simmering Miss (AE) (B.Hernandez);30-1
16 Barbara (AE) (Serrano);20-1
6TH RACE, 1 1/16 miles, Turf, Fillies 2YO, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: 62,000.
1 Adorable Maya (R-Castro);10-1
2 Giacosa (Franco);8-1
3 Moana's Tale (Lezcano);3-1
4 Malibu Too (Carroll);12-1
5 Dash Dot Dot (Carmouche);8-1
6 Beyond Brown (I.Ortiz);8-1
7 Mebs Web (B.Hernandez);15-1
8 Pandamom (Alvarado);7-2
9 Bellamy Bigs (Diaz);30-1
10 Time Shift (Cancel);30-1
11 Bourbon (Castellano);6-1
12 Sophie Fatale (Martinez);30-1
13 Tornado Crossing (AE) (Gutierrez);15-1
14 I'm Free (AE) (J.Ortiz);7-2
15 Dancing Kiki (MTO) (Davis);3-1
16 Courageous Girl (MTO) (Franco);6-1
7TH RACE, 6 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
1 Hoponthebusgus (I.Ortiz);8-1
1A Proud O'Paddy (R-Castro);8-1
2 Sierra Aleone (Lezcano);5-2
3 Annie Rocks (Cancel);12-1
4 Keep Your Distance (Carroll);15-1
5 Woundwithhereyes (Camacho);50-1
6 China Rider (Carmouche);15-1
7 Awesome Quick (Diaz);15-1
8 A Dixie Twister (Davis);6-1
9 Alabama Bound (Alvarado);8-1
10 La Piu Bella (J.Ortiz);6-1
11 Pugilist (Castellano);4-1
12 Karen's Gem (MTO) (TBA);6-1
13 Cover Photo (MTO) (B.Hernandez);8-1
14 Radiantrithym (MTO) (TBA);4-1
8TH RACE, 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $75,000.
1 Can U Handle This (Diaz);30-1
2 Curfew (Franco);3-1
3 Cadeau de Paix (Alvarado);15-1
4 Kept True (J.Ortiz);5-2
5 Aunt Babe (Martinez);12-1
6 Alisio (Rosario);3-1
7 Concerned (Lezcano);7-2
8 Slimey (Carmouche);10-1
9TH RACE, 1 mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $57,000.
1 Catch a Cab (Franco);2-1
1A Zapperini (I.Ortiz);2-1
2 Lucky Ramsey (Davis);10-1
3 Seanow (R-Castro);20-1
4 River Deep (Russell);15-1
5 Wicked Freud (Lezcano);6-1
6 Hieroglyphics (Velazquez);4-1
7 Siding Spring (Rosario);8-1
8 Mills (MTO) (Gutierrez);3-1
9 Krewe Chief (J.Ortiz);5-2
10TH RACE, 6 furlongs, Fillies 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000
1 My Candy Girl (Luzzi);15-1
2 Super Twenty Seven (B.Hernandez);10-1
3 La Negrita (Diaz);8-1
4 Surprise Arrival (Franco);6-1
5 Jen's Battle (Davis);2-1
6 Impazible Girl (Carroll);8-1
7 Miss Gold Medalist (Alvarado);6-1
8 Keypit (Lezcano);12-1
9 Banque de Margaux (Cancel);15-1
10 Kefaliani (Harkie);20-1
11 Menzamenz (Carmouche);15-1
12 Tourbillon Rose (Camacho);30-1
13 Sweet Leaf (AE) (R-Castro);20-1
14 Pippi (AE) (Maragh);20-1
15 Bean Indiscreet (AE) (J.Ortiz);10-1
16 Superbloodwolfmoon (MTO) (TBA);9-2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.