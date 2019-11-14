First post: Noon

1ST RACE, 1 mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000

1 Dooley (Franco);7-2

2 Inclunation (R-Castro);10-1

3 Vintage Hollywood (J. Ortiz);1-1

4 Beach Access (Martinez);5-1

5 Bobby Trap (Cancel);9-2

6 Blue Skies Forever (Serrano);15-1

7 Snake Oil Charlie (Camacho);20-1

2ND RACE, 1 mile, Turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000

1 Held Accountable (Cancel);8-5

1A Out of Orbit (MTO) (TBA);8-5

2 Sorrentina Lemon (Rosario);5-2

3 Reversethedecision (Castellano);2-1

4 Kreesie (Cancel);10-1

5 No Hayne No Gayne (MTO) (Franco);4-1

6 Matty's Magnum (Franco);15-1

7 War Canoe (Lezcano);5-2

8 Passing Out (J.Ortiz);10-1

9 Arabella Bella (I.Ortiz);6-1

3RD RACE, 1 mile, Fillies 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $70,000.

1 Persisto (Castellano);7-2

2 Sinister Siren (Cancel);20-1

3 Water White (I.Ortiz);7-5

4 Kissing Frogs (Alvarado);8-1

5 Indawin (Velazquez);8-1

6 Mrs. S (J.Ortiz);9-5

4TH RACE, 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000

1 Lola's Kisses (Gutierrez);15-1

2 Tayler's the Boss (Harkie);8-1

3 Movie Score (Franco);8-5

4 Whyisshesoolucky (Camacho);6-1

5 G.T. Sonia (Martinez);10-1

6 Floss Dancer (Diaz);5-1

7 Sister Emily (Hernandez);12-1

8 Dirty Bird (Lezcano);3-1

5TH RACE, 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NYS, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $33,000.

1 Amazing Zero (Maragh);15-1

2 Irish Banker (Harkie);6-1

3 Flattering Eyes (Carroll);20-1

4 Emerald Ice (Howell);50-1

5 Delta Gamma (Martinez);12-1

6 Its a Ford (Lezcano);7-2

7 Gray Witch (Castellano);5-1

8 Rousey (I.Ortiz);8-1

9 Lookbothways (Carmouche);6-1

10 Damselfly (Davis);15-1

11 Paradiso (Franco);8-1

12 Miss Jill (Camacho);30-1

13 Handle With Care (R-Castro);12-1

14 Firestormy (B.Hernandez);50-1

15 Simmering Miss (AE) (B.Hernandez);30-1

16 Barbara (AE) (Serrano);20-1

6TH RACE, 1 1/16 miles, Turf, Fillies 2YO, NYS, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: 62,000.

1 Adorable Maya (R-Castro);10-1

2 Giacosa (Franco);8-1

3 Moana's Tale (Lezcano);3-1

4 Malibu Too (Carroll);12-1

5 Dash Dot Dot (Carmouche);8-1

6 Beyond Brown (I.Ortiz);8-1

7 Mebs Web (B.Hernandez);15-1

8 Pandamom (Alvarado);7-2

9 Bellamy Bigs (Diaz);30-1

10 Time Shift (Cancel);30-1

11 Bourbon (Castellano);6-1

12 Sophie Fatale (Martinez);30-1

13 Tornado Crossing (AE) (Gutierrez);15-1

14 I'm Free (AE) (J.Ortiz);7-2

15 Dancing Kiki (MTO) (Davis);3-1

16 Courageous Girl (MTO) (Franco);6-1

7TH RACE, 6 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $48,000.

1 Hoponthebusgus (I.Ortiz);8-1

1A Proud O'Paddy (R-Castro);8-1

2 Sierra Aleone (Lezcano);5-2

3 Annie Rocks (Cancel);12-1

4 Keep Your Distance (Carroll);15-1

5 Woundwithhereyes (Camacho);50-1

6 China Rider (Carmouche);15-1

7 Awesome Quick (Diaz);15-1

8 A Dixie Twister (Davis);6-1

9 Alabama Bound (Alvarado);8-1

10 La Piu Bella (J.Ortiz);6-1

11 Pugilist (Castellano);4-1

12 Karen's Gem (MTO) (TBA);6-1

13 Cover Photo (MTO) (B.Hernandez);8-1

14 Radiantrithym (MTO) (TBA);4-1

8TH RACE, 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, Allowance. Purse: $75,000.

1 Can U Handle This (Diaz);30-1

2 Curfew (Franco);3-1

3 Cadeau de Paix (Alvarado);15-1

4 Kept True (J.Ortiz);5-2

5 Aunt Babe (Martinez);12-1

6 Alisio (Rosario);3-1

7 Concerned (Lezcano);7-2

8 Slimey (Carmouche);10-1

9TH RACE, 1 mile, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $57,000.

1 Catch a Cab (Franco);2-1

1A Zapperini (I.Ortiz);2-1

2 Lucky Ramsey (Davis);10-1

3 Seanow (R-Castro);20-1

4 River Deep (Russell);15-1

5 Wicked Freud (Lezcano);6-1

6 Hieroglyphics (Velazquez);4-1

7 Siding Spring (Rosario);8-1

8 Mills (MTO) (Gutierrez);3-1

9 Krewe Chief (J.Ortiz);5-2

10TH RACE, 6 furlongs, Fillies 2YO, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $41,000

1 My Candy Girl (Luzzi);15-1

2 Super Twenty Seven (B.Hernandez);10-1

3 La Negrita (Diaz);8-1

4 Surprise Arrival (Franco);6-1

5 Jen's Battle (Davis);2-1

6 Impazible Girl (Carroll);8-1

7 Miss Gold Medalist (Alvarado);6-1

8 Keypit (Lezcano);12-1

9 Banque de Margaux (Cancel);15-1

10 Kefaliani (Harkie);20-1

11 Menzamenz (Carmouche);15-1

12 Tourbillon Rose (Camacho);30-1

13 Sweet Leaf (AE) (R-Castro);20-1

14 Pippi (AE) (Maragh);20-1

15 Bean Indiscreet (AE) (J.Ortiz);10-1

16 Superbloodwolfmoon (MTO) (TBA);9-2

