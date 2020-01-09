Aqueduct Entries

First post: 12:50 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.
1 Seediskid (Gutierrez);15/1
2 Bridgetothefuture (B.Hernandez);8/1
3 Plebe (Diaz);10/1
4 Dreammaster (Camacho);10/1
5 Crypto Gold (Franco);6/1
6 Due West (Whitacre);7/2
7 Final Say (Carmouche);4/5
2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $44,000.
1 Tiz Epic (Lezcano);7/2
2 Sunflower Rose (R-Castro);6/1
3 Cruising Strong (Alvarado);2/1
4 Miss Liana (Davis);9/2
5 Speed Talks (Carroll);8/1
6 Bodes Sunset (Carmouche);5/2
3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.
1 Secret Rules (Alvarado);4/5
2 King Of American (Cardenas);15/1
3 Him She Kisses (Richards);9/2
4 Polar Bear Pete (Davis);6/1
5 Trash Talker (Franco);2/1
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.
1 Starlite Mission (Franco);8/5
1A Evan’s Nice Now (Harkie)
2 Jacqueline D (R-Castro);6/1
3 Parlapiano (Worries);12/1
4 Magari (Gutierrez);4/1
5 Mimi Media (Correa);3/1
6 Princess Mikayah (Camacho);10/1
7 Stars Wilburn (B.Hernandez);30/1
8 My Chesa Charm (Diaz);8/1
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.
1 Shine Like Bobby (Diaz);30/1
2 Indawin (Lezcano);5/2
3 Halo City (Carmouche);7/2
4 Rude Awaking (Cancel);6/1
5 Cherokee Song (Cardenas);30/1
6 Persisto (Davis);9/5
7 Mirabell Mei (Franco);4/1
6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67000
1 Orchid Party (Worrie);6/1
2 Forgotten Hero (Gutierrez);10/1
3 Archumybaby (Carmouche);4/1
4 Puffery (Alvarado);2/1
5 Bertranda (Correa);5/2
6 Spring Drama (Lezcano);6/1
7 Sweet Meadow Mist (Cancel);12/1
7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Ok Honey (Gutierrez);20/1
2 Sea Sparkle (Cardenas);15/1
3 Annie Rocks (Camacho);12/1
4 Mo Flash (Lezcano);5/1
5 Carrizo (Carmouche);7/2
6 Jump For Joy (Cancel);6/1
7 Miss Jak (Alvarado);7/2
8 My Roxy Girl (Franco);5/2
9 Dancingwthdaffodls (Diaz);20/1
8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.
1 Nasty Affair (Cancel);5/2
2 Remembering Bobbie (Carmouche);8/1
3 Solitary Gem (Cardenas);4/1
4 Princess In Charge (Alvarado);9/2
5 Barbara P (Carroll);15/1
6 Instinctive (Correa);12/1
7 Smiles From Sadie (Franco);3/1
8 Abraxan (Gutierrez);8/1