Aqueduct Entries

1ST RACE: 1 Mile, 4YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $30,000.

1 Seediskid (Gutierrez);15/1

2 Bridgetothefuture (B.Hernandez);8/1

3 Plebe (Diaz);10/1

4 Dreammaster (Camacho);10/1

5 Crypto Gold (Franco);6/1

6 Due West (Whitacre);7/2

7 Final Say (Carmouche);4/5

2ND RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $44,000.

1 Tiz Epic (Lezcano);7/2

2 Sunflower Rose (R-Castro);6/1

3 Cruising Strong (Alvarado);2/1

4 Miss Liana (Davis);9/2

5 Speed Talks (Carroll);8/1

6 Bodes Sunset (Carmouche);5/2

3RD RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

1 Secret Rules (Alvarado);4/5

2 King Of American (Cardenas);15/1

3 Him She Kisses (Richards);9/2

4 Polar Bear Pete (Davis);6/1

5 Trash Talker (Franco);2/1

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $28,000.

1 Starlite Mission (Franco);8/5

1A Evan’s Nice Now (Harkie)

2 Jacqueline D (R-Castro);6/1

3 Parlapiano (Worries);12/1

4 Magari (Gutierrez);4/1

5 Mimi Media (Correa);3/1

6 Princess Mikayah (Camacho);10/1

7 Stars Wilburn (B.Hernandez);30/1

8 My Chesa Charm (Diaz);8/1

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies, 3YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $68,000.

1 Shine Like Bobby (Diaz);30/1

2 Indawin (Lezcano);5/2

3 Halo City (Carmouche);7/2

4 Rude Awaking (Cancel);6/1

5 Cherokee Song (Cardenas);30/1

6 Persisto (Davis);9/5

7 Mirabell Mei (Franco);4/1

6TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $67000

1 Orchid Party (Worrie);6/1

2 Forgotten Hero (Gutierrez);10/1

3 Archumybaby (Carmouche);4/1

4 Puffery (Alvarado);2/1

5 Bertranda (Correa);5/2

6 Spring Drama (Lezcano);6/1

7 Sweet Meadow Mist (Cancel);12/1

7TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

1 Ok Honey (Gutierrez);20/1

2 Sea Sparkle (Cardenas);15/1

3 Annie Rocks (Camacho);12/1

4 Mo Flash (Lezcano);5/1

5 Carrizo (Carmouche);7/2

6 Jump For Joy (Cancel);6/1

7 Miss Jak (Alvarado);7/2

8 My Roxy Girl (Franco);5/2

9 Dancingwthdaffodls (Diaz);20/1

8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $36,000.

1 Nasty Affair (Cancel);5/2

2 Remembering Bobbie (Carmouche);8/1

3 Solitary Gem (Cardenas);4/1

4 Princess In Charge (Alvarado);9/2

5 Barbara P (Carroll);15/1

6 Instinctive (Correa);12/1

7 Smiles From Sadie (Franco);3/1

8 Abraxan (Gutierrez);8/1

