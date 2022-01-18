APA approves mining permit

For the first time in nearly 100 years, a granite mine in the southern Adirondacks will soon be back in business. The Adirondack Park Agency approved a mining permit for the White Lake Quarry at its meeting last week, but opponents say they’ll keep fighting to stop the project.

The granite quarry is just east of White Lake in the town of Forestport in Oneida County. It was last mined in the 1930s. Then last spring, a mining company applied for a new permit from the APA.

APA Board Chair John Ernst helped lead the discussion on the quarry at the APA's monthly meeting last week. It was a contentious and complicated one. The APA received more than 1200 public comments on the project, nearly all of which were against it. The top concerns were traffic, noise, and impacts to air and water quality.

APA staff told the board that traffic is only expected to up by 1% and they said they were satisfied with the company's plans to mitigate the mine's environmental impacts. As for the noise, Ernst argued it wouldn’t be so different than what already happens there now.

“Microblasting apparently is similar to a gunshot, they're limited to two [microblasts] a day," Ernst said, adding that "this site, I understand, has been used for not only hunting but target practice and sighting of rifles.”

There’s also a forested ridgeline between the quarry and most of the homes on White Lake, which will buffer much of the noise. Ultimately, APA staff said ambient noise in the area won’t change much.

The board wasn’t totally happy with that, so they cut back on the hours the company could microblast, from eleven hours a day, six days a week to six hours a day, five days a week. They also cut back on the hours the company could crush rock on site.

Finally, the board also asked for the APA to visit the site in a year to assess the noise impact. With those changes to the permit, the project went to a vote. The permit passed with unanimous support from the APA board.

But that was not the end of the discussion. A few people called in to give public comment on the board’s approval of the project, including Deborah Dempsy.

“Families have built their legacies around the homes on White Lake. People have worked their entire lifetime to give their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren something Mr. Sunderlin cannot put a price on,” Dempsey said.

Thomas Sunderlin is the person who applied for the mining permit on behalf of Red Rock Quarry Associates. The board also heard from two other longtime seasonal residents, Louanne and Ralph Cossa.

Ralph said he was profoundly disappointed in the board’s decision and said they’re looking into how to legally prevent the project from moving ahead.

“We don’t plan on rolling over and playing dead," said Cossa. "If the board isn’t prepared to do its job and protect the environment, then there are others out here who will have to take on the responsibility.”

In their own comments at the end of last week’s meeting, most APA board members acknowledged the local opposition to the project. Art Lussi had previously pressed APA staff about the issue of noise and pushed for the micro-blasting and crushing hours to be reduced. But Lussi ultimately defended the board’s unanimous approval of the mining permit.

“I totally believe we made the right decision and we had plenty of information to make that decision," said Lussi. "It didn’t make it easy, but it certainly gave us enough information to make a thoughtful decision.”

The mining company now has a permit to operate at the White Lake Quarry from April through October for the next five years, after which the APA will review the permit if the company wants to reapply for another five years. The APA says it expects the life of the mine to be about 25 years.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.