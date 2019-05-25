{{featured_button_text}}

CONFERENCE FINALS

Eastern Conference

Toronto 4, Milwaukee 2

Game 1: Milwaukee 108, Toronto 100

Game 2: Milwaukee 125, Toronto 103

Game 3: Toronto 118, Milwaukee 112, 2OT

Game 4: Toronto 120, Milwaukee 102

Game 5: Toronto 105, Milwaukee 99

Game 6: Toronto 100, Milwaukee 94

NBA FINALS

Golden State vs. Toronto

May 30: Golden State at Toronto, 9 p.m.

June 2: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.

June 5: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.

June 7: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.

June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 9 p.m.*

June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.*

June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.*

* — if necessary

