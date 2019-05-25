CONFERENCE FINALS
Eastern Conference
Toronto 4, Milwaukee 2
Game 1: Milwaukee 108, Toronto 100
Game 2: Milwaukee 125, Toronto 103
Game 3: Toronto 118, Milwaukee 112, 2OT
Game 4: Toronto 120, Milwaukee 102
Game 5: Toronto 105, Milwaukee 99
Game 6: Toronto 100, Milwaukee 94
NBA FINALS
Golden State vs. Toronto
May 30: Golden State at Toronto, 9 p.m.
June 2: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.
June 5: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
June 7: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.
June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 9 p.m.*
June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m.*
June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.*
* — if necessary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.