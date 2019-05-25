Newfoundland 1, Toledo 0
Game 1: Newfoundland 4, Toledo 3, OT
Game 2: Toledo at Newfoundland (n)
May 29: Newfoundland at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.
May 31: Newfoundland at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.
June 1: Newfoundland at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.*
June 4: Toledo at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.*
June 5: Toledo at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.*
* — if necessary
