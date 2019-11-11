Team (votes);Record;Pts;Prv

1. Oregon (28);0-0;748;1

2. Baylor (2);2-0;721;2

3. Stanford;2-0;681;3

4. UConn;1-0;620;5

5. Texas A&M;2-0;617;6

6. South Carolina;2-0;609;8

7. Oregon St.;1-0;579;7

8. Maryland;1-1;533;4

9. Louisville;2-0;516;9

10. Mississippi St.;1-0;480;10

11. UCLA;2-0;426;11

12. Florida St.;2-0;398;12

13. Kentucky;2-0;386;13

14. NC State;2-0;371;14

15. Notre Dame;2-0;308;16

16. Michigan St.;2-0;269;17

17. Miami 1-0;245;18

18. DePaul;1-0;226;18

19. Arizona St.;2-0;165;20

20. Syracuse;1-0;129;21

21. Indiana;2-0;114;24

22. Texas;0-1;113;15

23. Arkansas;1-0;111;22

24. Michigan;2-0;102;25

25. South Florida;2-0;60;-

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Drake 49, Gonzaga 38, Rice 32, Missouri St. 12, Arizona 10, South Dakota 6, Tennessee 6, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, South Dakota St. 2, Belmont 1, Iowa St. 1.

