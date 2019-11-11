Team (votes);Record;Pts;Prv
1. Oregon (28);0-0;748;1
2. Baylor (2);2-0;721;2
3. Stanford;2-0;681;3
4. UConn;1-0;620;5
5. Texas A&M;2-0;617;6
6. South Carolina;2-0;609;8
7. Oregon St.;1-0;579;7
8. Maryland;1-1;533;4
9. Louisville;2-0;516;9
10. Mississippi St.;1-0;480;10
11. UCLA;2-0;426;11
12. Florida St.;2-0;398;12
13. Kentucky;2-0;386;13
14. NC State;2-0;371;14
15. Notre Dame;2-0;308;16
16. Michigan St.;2-0;269;17
17. Miami 1-0;245;18
18. DePaul;1-0;226;18
19. Arizona St.;2-0;165;20
20. Syracuse;1-0;129;21
21. Indiana;2-0;114;24
22. Texas;0-1;113;15
23. Arkansas;1-0;111;22
24. Michigan;2-0;102;25
25. South Florida;2-0;60;-
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Drake 49, Gonzaga 38, Rice 32, Missouri St. 12, Arizona 10, South Dakota 6, Tennessee 6, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, South Dakota St. 2, Belmont 1, Iowa St. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.