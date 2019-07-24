1976 — In Montreal, Edwin Moses of the United States sets an Olympic record in the 400 hurdles with a time of 47.63.
2007 — Michael Rasmussen, the leader of the Tour de France, is removed from the race by his Rabobank team after winning the 16th stage. Rasmussen is sent home for violating (the team's) internal rules. The Danish cyclist missed random drug tests May 8 and June 28, saying he was in Mexico.
2015 — Maya Moore scores a record 30 points to lead the West to a 117-112 victory over the East in the WNBA All-Star Game. The league's reigning MVP scores eight straight points in the final 2 minutes to turn a one-point deficit into a 113-106 advantage.
2017 — Katie Ledecky breezes to her third gold medal of the swimming world championships, capturing the 1,500-meter freestyle by more than half the length of the pool. Also Lilly King, Kylie Masse and Adam Peaty set world records.
