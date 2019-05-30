1997 — Ila Borders becomes the first woman to pitch in a regular-season professional baseball game, in the sixth inning of the St. Paul Saints' Northern League game against Sioux Falls. She struggles, giving up three earned runs without getting an out.
2001 — Pat Day becomes the third jockey to reach 8,000 wins by guiding Camden Park to a one-length victory on the turf in the sixth race at Churchill Downs. The 47-year-old Day trails only Laffit Pincay Jr. (9,147) and Bill Shoemaker (8,833).
2018 — Stephen Curry scores 29 points and the Golden State Warriors capitalize on a Cavaliers blunder that sends the game into overtime and withstands a brilliant 51-point performance by LeBron James to beat Cleveland 124-114 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
