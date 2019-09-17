BOSTON — For the first time in more than three decades, there was a "Yaz" patrolling left field in a big-league game at Fenway Park.
San Francisco's Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, trotted out there when the Giants faced the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
The 29-year-old Yastrzemski knew the night would be special. His grandfather played left in the final game of his career — Oct. 2, 1983 — a position where he won seven Gold Gloves, playing in front of the fabled Green Monster.
"For life," he told the media, sitting in the dugout about 4 ½ hours before the game when asked when he thought about playing his first game in Fenway. "It's always a dream to play here when you're a kid growing up in New England."
Before he talked to the media, the younger and older Yaz chatted together as they walked Fenway's outfield.
"It was awesome," Mike said. "We got a chance to catch up. I normally don't get a chance to see him during the season, so that's a bonus."
Giants manager Bruce Bochy decided it was fitting for him to play left.
Mariners 6, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Marco Gonzales allowed six hits in seven innings, Austin Nola and Omar Narvaez hit back-to-back home runs and the Seattle Mariners beat Pittsburgh after Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vázquez was arrested on multiple felony charges earlier in the day.
Vázquez was charged with statutory sexual assault, soliciting a child and pornography, and placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.
Gonzales (16-11) struck out four, walked none and doubled and scored in the fifth inning. The left-hander has set career high in wins, starts (32) and innings pitched (189).
Sam Tuivailala and Reggie McClain each pitched one inning to complete the eight-hitter.
Indians 7, Tigers 2
CLEVELAND — Adam Plutko pitched six effective innings, rookie Oscar Mercado homered and the Cleveland Indians beat Detroit for their 15th straight victory against the Tigers.
Cleveland has won 16 of 17 in the season series, with Detroit's only win coming on April 10 at Comerica Park. They play two more games against each other this year, Wednesday and Thursday at Progressive Field.
The Indians' longest single-season win streak over one team was when they beat the Baltimore Orioles 17 consecutive times from May 21-Sept. 6, 1954.
The Indians entered play trailing Minnesota by five games in the AL Central and were 1½ games behind Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card.
