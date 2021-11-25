Another Warren County resident succumbs to COVID; 97 new cases reported Thursday

Another Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, Warren County Health Services reported Thursday afternoon.

An individual in their 50s died after a lengthy hospitalization. This person had a history of comorbidities, and had been vaccinated, officials said in a news release.

Warren County has had 96 residents die from COVID-19 infections.

The death was announced a day after Washington County reported two COVID-related deaths.

According to a news release, the two community members were a 67-year-old who was unvaccinated and a 70-year-old who was vaccinated. One of the individuals was a nursing home resident, and both had been hospitalized recently, Washington County officials said.

The Washington County deaths were the 56th and 57th deaths reported by the county since the start of the pandemic.

Warren County

On Thursday, Warren County Health Services reported new high marks of the pandemic, with 97 additional COVID-19 cases and 621 active COVID cases (592 of them involving mild illness).

In comparison, the county reported 81 new cases on Wednesday and had 554 active cases.

Twenty Warren County residents were hospitalized as of Thursday, four fewer than Wednesday. Four are critically ill, and the remainder have moderate illness. Nine are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

"Presume you will be exposed to COVID-19 when going into a crowded public setting, and please take precautions accordingly," health officials advise.

Thirty-seven of Thursday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.

Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 69.1 as of Thursday, and the county's rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 9.4% and the Capital Region’s rate was 6.8% as of Thursday morning.

Health Services is asking residents to consider home rapid tests prior to attending holiday gatherings.

The Capital Region's COVID-related hospitalizations have risen 41.6% in two weeks, according to Health Services.

Washington County

Washington County reported 68 new cases on Wednesday, with 82 recoveries. There are currently 16 people hospitalized, which is four fewer than Tuesday.

Washington County still faces the highest seven-day positivity rate in the state, which stands at 12.4%. Fulton County has the second-highest rate at 12.3%, and Cattaragus County has the third-highest at 12.1%.

Of the newly reported cases, 12 had been fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 828, or 2.31%, of the 35,794 fully vaccinated county residents. Of those 828 cases, four have died following a positive test, 20 were hospitalized, while the remainder had mild or no symptoms.

Health Services continues to advise everyone to consider vaccination, wear a mask when spending time around others or in public settings and stay home and get tested if you are not feeling well.

The county said the public health and contact tracing team reported that the newly reported cases have varying origins. Those include households, workplaces and schools or community activities. A number of cases have no identified origin, according to Health Services.

Washington County's public health and EMS vaccination team members are continuing to conduct local community vaccination efforts. For more information, visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

The county's vaccination rate stands at 58.5%. A total of 62.4% have received at least one dose.

Saratoga County

On Wednesday, Saratoga County reported that it had 1,116 positive COVID-19 cases in the last seven days. The county's seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.2%.

The county is currently reporting 924 active cases, which is 86 fewer than the previous report. Thirty-nine residents are currently hospitalized, which is the same amount as the previous report.

Saratoga County's vaccination rate is 72.2%. There have been a total of 79.9% county residents that have received at least one dose.

