Itzo-Mason

Holly Evelyn Itzo daughter of Paul and Sheila Itzo of South Glens Falls, NY and Thomas Anthony Mason, son of Deborah and Thomas Carmine Mason of Slickerville, New Jersey were married on October 31, 2020. The ceremony was held at the Saratoga National Golf Club in Saratoga Springs New York with Officiant Jim Manuel presiding over the ceremony.

Given in marriage by her father the bride was assisted by her brother David Itzo. The groom was assisted by his sister Kati Mason.

The bride graduated from the college of Saint Joseph in Rutland Vermont and holds a bachelors degree in elementary education and a masters degree in special education. She was previously employed by Rutland High School before moving to Lavale Maryland where she is presently employed as a special education teacher at the Mountain Ridge High School. Mr. Mason holds a bachelors degree in business administration from the University of Buffalo and is employed by the Webstaurant store of Cumberland Maryland as a supply chain manager.

The couple presently resides in Lavale, Maryland and are preparing for a July 2021 honeymoon

