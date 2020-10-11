Deuso-Schieffelin

Pastor Sharon Leah Deuso, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Alan Deuso of Stowe, VT and the late Mrs. Jane Paterson Deuso of Barre, VT, was married on September 6, 2020, to Pastor Lindsay Bradhurst Schieffelin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lindsay Schieffelin (Christina D. Bacchiani) of Granville, NY. The ceremony took place at the Granville Assembly of God with Pastor William Steinmetz officiating. A reception followed at the Knights of Columbus in Granville.
The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Paterson (Helen Lord) of Barre, VT. Her ancestor, Mr. Porter Lord, was an early settler and founder of Orange VT in 1797. The bride is also the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard Allen Deuso (Leah E. Pronto) of Wolcott, VT. Mrs. Schieffelin is related to the right Reverend Henry Tilson, Bishop of Elphin, Ireland from 1639-1655. She is also descended from the Most Reverend John Tillotson, who was the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury from 1691-1694. Through marriage, the bride is related to Oliver Cromwell, the Lord Protector of England, Scotland, and Ireland from 1653-1658.
The groom is the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. T. Louis Bacchiani (Tina Turci), a psychiatrist, of Lloyd Harbor, NY. The groom is the Grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Cooper Schieffelin (Eleanor Lindsay) of Laurel Hollow, NY. Through Eleanor Lindsay Schieffelin, he is the great nephew of the late John V. Lindsay, former U.S. Congressman and Mayor of New York City. Mr. Schieffelin is a descendant of Mr. Jacob Schieffelin, who founded Schieffelin & Co., a wholesale drug manufacturer and importer of fine wines and spirits in 1794. Mr. Schieffelin is also directly descended from Revolutionary War General Philip John Schuyler. He is also related by marriage to Alexander Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers, John Jay, first Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, and Peter Cooper, an American Industrialist who built the first steam locomotive (Tom Thumb), and founded Cooper Union in New York City for the Advancement of Science and Art in 1859.
The bride wore a long-sleeved ivory satin gown by Domitilla, of Rome, Italy. The slender bodice and skirt were embellished with a layer of embroidered lace netting. Mrs. Schieffelin carried a cascading bouquet of white orchids accentuated by peach colored roses, ivy, and babies breath.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and Mr. Deuso’s delicate health, the bride was escorted by her brother, David R. Deuso, of Rouse’s Point, NY, Her Matron of Honor was Mrs. Sue Mellen of Danby, VT. Her Maid of Honor was Ms. Bernadette Guyette, friend of the bride. The bridesmaids were Ms. Diane Deuso Yearman and Donna Deuso Baker, sisters of the bride.
Schuyler Louis Schieffelin, twin brother of the groom, served as best man. The groomsmen were David Gallagher of Damariscotta, ME., and Wray Ryan of Granville, NY. Ushers were Ken Yearman, Dwayne Nash, and Dwayne Nadeau.
The bride graduated from Spalding High School in Barre, VT. She then attended Castleton College and graduated from Johnson State College with a BS in General Studies. In 2019, Mrs. Schieffelin graduated from the 3-year program of the Global School of Supernatural Ministry in Mechanicsburg, PA with 3 Certificates of Completion. She is licensed by Global Awakening Ministries as an Itinerant Minister.
Mr. Schieffelin graduated from the Churchill School in New York City, The Riverview School on Cape Cod, MA, and Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL. Mr. Schieffelin and his identical twin brother, Schuyler L. Schieffelin, own Gemini Fitness in Granville, NY, where they are Nationally Certified Personal Trainers. The groom is also a Certified Pastor of the Assembly of God in Granville, NY.
Following a wedding trip to the Berkshires and Cape Cod, the couple resides in Granville, NY.
