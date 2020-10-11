Deuso-Schieffelin

Pastor Sharon Leah Deuso, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Alan Deuso of Stowe, VT and the late Mrs. Jane Paterson Deuso of Barre, VT, was married on September 6, 2020, to Pastor Lindsay Bradhurst Schieffelin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lindsay Schieffelin (Christina D. Bacchiani) of Granville, NY. The ceremony took place at the Granville Assembly of God with Pastor William Steinmetz officiating. A reception followed at the Knights of Columbus in Granville.

The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Paterson (Helen Lord) of Barre, VT. Her ancestor, Mr. Porter Lord, was an early settler and founder of Orange VT in 1797. The bride is also the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard Allen Deuso (Leah E. Pronto) of Wolcott, VT. Mrs. Schieffelin is related to the right Reverend Henry Tilson, Bishop of Elphin, Ireland from 1639-1655. She is also descended from the Most Reverend John Tillotson, who was the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury from 1691-1694. Through marriage, the bride is related to Oliver Cromwell, the Lord Protector of England, Scotland, and Ireland from 1653-1658.