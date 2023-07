Whitehall Water System Users

From the Village of Whitehall: The Village of Whitehall Department of Public Works has issued a WATER EMERGENCY for ALL USERS of the Village of Whitehall Water System as they investigate and work on a major water main break in the system.

Users may experience LOW to NO WATER or water pressure until the leak is able to be repaired and the system service restored.

Updates will follow as they are released - the Village of Whitehall thanks you for your understanding.