Lake George: Battlefield expands summer hours

The Center will open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday from July 1 through Labor Day, Sept., 4, including Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4. See sections of a 1758 British bateau, a replica of a cannon used by British forces during 18th century military engagements, a diorama depicting Abercromby’s 16,000-troop flotilla that left the south shore of Lake George in 1758 for a disastrous attack on the French at Ticonderoga, artifacts uncovered at the Battlefield Park from Indigenous peoples who hunted and fished in the region for 10,000 years and more. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.lakegeorgebattlefield.org.