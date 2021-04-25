 Skip to main content
Snelgrove-Infantino
Mr. and Mrs. Keith Snelgrove of Six Mile, South Carolina, and Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Kathy Brewer of Lexington, South Carolina, and Mr. and Mrs. Michael Infantino of Lake George, NY are pleased to announce the engagement of Kristin Snelgrove and Arthur Infantino. Kristin is a graduate of George Mason University and is employed as a registered nurse at the Lexington Medical Center in Lexington, SC. Arthur is a graduate of Siena College, The College of St. Rose, and Coastal Carolina University. He is employed as a Special Education teacher at Crayton Middle School in Columbia, SC. A November 2021 wedding is planned in South Carolina.

