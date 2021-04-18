Koch-O'Reilly

Mr. and Mrs.WilliamO’Reilly of Queensbury, NY are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, William O’Reilly to Kristine Koch, daughter of

Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Koch of Berkshire, VT.

Bill is with the Department of

Homeland Security. He is a graduate of Paul Smith’s College with a Bachelor

of Science in Ecological Forestry Management, a minor in

Business Management as well as Forest Technology/Applied

Science. He also is a graduate of The Federal Law Enforcement

Academy.

Kristine is with the SAPD as well as in the Vermont Air National Guard. She has served her country in both the UAE as well as Afghanistan as a

Technical Sergeant. She has a Bachelor of Science in Criminal

Justice as well as a Masters of Science in Leadership.

A summer 2021 wedding in Vermont is planned.

