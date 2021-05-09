Garcia-Peterson

Mr & Mrs Robert (Pete) Peterson, Queensbury NY, announce the engagement of their son, Christopher Peterson to Thaianny Garcia, daughter of Iraida Pastor, Northampton, MA.

Christopher is a MSgt Aircraft Maintenance Section Chief at Westover Air Reserve Base, Chicopee MA. He's also in the Reserves. He was a 2005 Queensbury H.S. graduate. He is also co-owner of Arcpoint Brewing Co., Belchertown MA.

Thaianny is an Allergy Technician at Northampton Integrated Medicine. She was a 2006 graduate of Smith Vocational & Agriculture H.S. MA.

An August 2022 wedding is planned in CT.

