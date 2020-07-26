DEUSO-SCHIEFFELIN

Pastor Sharon L. Deuso Engaged to Pastor Lindsay B. Schieffelin
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Alan Deuso of Stowe, VT, announce the engagement of Mr. Deuso’s daughter, Sharon Leah Deuso, to Lindsay Bradhurst Schieffelin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lindsay Schieffelin (Christina D. Bacchiani) of Granville, NY.
Ms. Deuso is the daughter of the late Mrs. Jane Paterson Deuso of Barre, VT. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Paterson, (Helen Lord) of Barre, VT. Her ancestor, Mr. Porter Lord, was one of the early settlers and founders of Orange, VT in 1797. Ms. Deuso is also the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard Allen Deuso (Leah E. Pronto) of Wolcott, VT.
Mr. Schieffelin is the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. T. Louis Bacchiani (Tina Turci) of Lloyd Harbor, NY. He is also the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Cooper Schieffelin (Eleanor Lindsay) of Laurel Hollow, NY. Through Eleanor Lindsay Schieffelin, the groom-to-be is the great nephew of the late John V. Lindsay, former U.S. Congressman and Mayor of New York City. Mr. Schieffelin is also directly descended from Revolutionary War General Philip John Schuyler.
The Bride-to-be attended area schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre, VT. She then attended Castleton College and graduated from Johnson State College with a BS in General Studies. In 2019, Ms. Deuso graduated from the 3-year program at the Global School of Supernatural Ministry in Mechanicsburg, PA with 3 certificates of completion. She is licensed by Global Awakening Ministries as an Itinerant Minister.
Mr. Schieffelin graduated from the Churchill School in NYC, the Riverview School in Cape Cod, MA, and Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL. Mr. Schieffelin and his identical twin brother, Schuyler L. Schieffelin, own Gemini Fitness in Granville, NY, where they are Nationally Certified Personal Trainers. The groom is also a certified Pastor at the Assembly of God in Granville, NY.
A September wedding is planned at the Assembly of God in Granville, NY.
