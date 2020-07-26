DEUSO-SCHIEFFELIN

Pastor Sharon L. Deuso Engaged to Pastor Lindsay B. Schieffelin

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Alan Deuso of Stowe, VT, announce the engagement of Mr. Deuso’s daughter, Sharon Leah Deuso, to Lindsay Bradhurst Schieffelin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lindsay Schieffelin (Christina D. Bacchiani) of Granville, NY.

Ms. Deuso is the daughter of the late Mrs. Jane Paterson Deuso of Barre, VT. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Paterson, (Helen Lord) of Barre, VT. Her ancestor, Mr. Porter Lord, was one of the early settlers and founders of Orange, VT in 1797. Ms. Deuso is also the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard Allen Deuso (Leah E. Pronto) of Wolcott, VT.

Mr. Schieffelin is the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. T. Louis Bacchiani (Tina Turci) of Lloyd Harbor, NY. He is also the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Cooper Schieffelin (Eleanor Lindsay) of Laurel Hollow, NY. Through Eleanor Lindsay Schieffelin, the groom-to-be is the great nephew of the late John V. Lindsay, former U.S. Congressman and Mayor of New York City. Mr. Schieffelin is also directly descended from Revolutionary War General Philip John Schuyler.