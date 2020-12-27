 Skip to main content
Cleveland-Simmes
Cleveland-Simmes

Cleveland-Simmes

Kelly & Ginger Cleveland of

Queensbury are pleased to announce the engagement of their

Daughter, Cathryn Cleveland to Jason Simmes.

Jason is the son of Heidi Hicks of Albany and Arin Simmes & Wife

Cammie of Queensbury.

Future wedding plans to be announced

at a later date.

