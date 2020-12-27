Cleveland-Simmes Dec 27, 2020 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kelly & Ginger Cleveland ofQueensbury are pleased to announce the engagement of theirDaughter, Cathryn Cleveland to Jason Simmes.Jason is the son of Heidi Hicks of Albany and Arin Simmes & WifeCammie of Queensbury.Future wedding plans to be announcedat a later date. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Cathryn Cleveland Queensbury Jason Simmes Wedding Heidi Hicks Wife Arin Simmes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story