The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that registration is now open for a new stewardship day at State-owned campgrounds on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The event, a partnership between Parks & Trails New York, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and DEC, encourages New Yorkers and visitors to give back to the campgrounds they love by volunteering.

“DEC continues to see an increase in the number of visitors to the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserve, where we have seen growing numbers for several years,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Environmental stewards play a critical role protecting these irreplaceable natural resources and DEC continues to encourage visitors to Love Our New York Lands by visiting safely and responsibly. Public lands belong to all of us, our families, and our neighbors, and by working together and partnering in events like these, we can all preserve these areas for years to come.”

Volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in events at 11 DEC campground facilities in the Adirondack and Catskill parks and select State Park properties across the state. Registration for Love Our New York Lands Stewardship Day: Campgrounds Day can be completed here.

Volunteers will celebrate New York's public campgrounds by cleaning up debris, planting trees and gardens, restoring trails and wildlife habitats, removing invasive species and working on various site improvement projects.