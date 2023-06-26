The Warren County Office of Emergency Services has organized a second “Citizens Preparedness Corps” training session for later this summer. The Citizen Preparedness Corps Training Program will hold the session on Thursday, Aug. 17, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office training room, 1400 Route 9, Queensbury, NY.

This training provides the knowledge and tools to prepare for emergencies and disasters, respond accordingly, and recover as quickly as possible. New York State emergency management personnel will serve as course instructors.

Participants will learn how to properly prepare for any disaster, including the development of a family emergency plan and planning for emergency supplies. Free, but registration is required: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WCSO81723