From the Washington County Sheriff Office: In an effort to educate recreational boaters nationwide about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the annual Operation Dry Water campaign.

The mission of Operation Dry Water is to decrease the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water.

Operation Dry Water weekend, July 1-3, is the national weekend dedicated to amplified recreational boater outreach, education, and coordinated enforcement surrounding boating under the influence.

Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boating deaths and a leading contributor in boating incidents.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office encourages all boaters to enjoy this boating season and help keep everyone safe by choosing to boat sober all year long.

“Individuals and families from across the country head to our nation’s waterways for a fun, safe, and pleasant experience out on the water. Our goal is to not only educate boaters on the dangers of impaired boating, but also to remind them of other safe boating practices, such as enrolling in

a boater education course and always wearing a life jacket,” says Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy.