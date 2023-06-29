Ken Tingley, the retired editor of The Post-Star, will be publishing a second collection of his newspaper columns this summer.

Something or Other Publishing announced this week it is now taking preorders for “The Last American Editor, Vol. 2.”

Tingley, who retired from The Post-Star in 2020 after a 32-year career at the newspaper, published “The Last American Editor” in 2021.

Will Doolittle, another retired editor from The Post-Star, has written the foreword for the second volume of 90 columns.

The book is once again divided into six sections - People; Hometown, USA; Life & Death; Sports; The World; and My Life.

"Ken Tingley's powerful writing crackles with the type of confidence that grows from a deep immersion in his own community,” Former Sports Illustrated writer Tim Layden said. “The unspoken truth in his work is that his style of local writing is a dying art; read him to understand its power."

Tingley continues to write a column three times a week on the substack platform - kentingley.substack.com - while speaking to groups and at events all around the region.

"The columns compiled here reveal a committed journalist serving his community - by exulting in its triumphs, taking note of its shortcomings and always advocating for its hopes,” former Times Union editor Rex Smith said. “Ken's sensitive and insightful probing of the daily lives of people in the southern Adirondacks turns into heartfelt storytelling of the sort that is too often missing from contemporary American journalism.”

The new book will be Tingley’s third since he retired.

It can be preordered on the Something or Other Publishing website.