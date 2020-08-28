Glens Falls Hospital births from July 31 through Aug. 5

Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Karbyn Michael, to Brittany and Armand RYTHER
- of Queensbury, Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:22 a.m., 7 pounds 9.7 ounces, 19.625 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Gerrylynn Johnson and Arthur WARNER of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Jeanne Ryther and Daniel Rawson of Luzerne.
A son, Raphael Phillips, to Patty RECHBERGER
- and Kyle KIRK of Saratoga Springs, Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:42 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Sandra Rechberger of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Donalee Kirk of Rutland, Vermont.
A daughter, Ellie Marie, to Lauren and Joe SCICUTELLA
- of Glens Falls, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:58 p.m., 7 pounds 5.9 ounces, 19.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lorri and Steve Szvetics of Johnstown. Paternal grandparents are Rhonda and Vin Scicutella of Queensbury.
A son, Chance Carson, to Haley KNAPP
- of Granville, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 12:19 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 18.12 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Tracey Lee of Granville. Paternal grandparent is Scott Morrison of Graville.
A daughter, Paisley Marie, to Sheena and Seth GORDON
- of Glens Falls, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:13 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Kim Fenton of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are William and Darlene Gordon of Fort Ann.
