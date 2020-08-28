Glens Falls Hospital births from July 31 through Aug. 5

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Karbyn Michael, to Brittany and Armand RYTHER

of Queensbury, Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:22 a.m., 7 pounds 9.7 ounces, 19.625 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Gerrylynn Johnson and Arthur WARNER of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Jeanne Ryther and Daniel Rawson of Luzerne.

A son, Raphael Phillips, to Patty RECHBERGER

and Kyle KIRK of Saratoga Springs, Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:42 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Sandra Rechberger of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Donalee Kirk of Rutland, Vermont.

A daughter, Ellie Marie, to Lauren and Joe SCICUTELLA

of Glens Falls, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:58 p.m., 7 pounds 5.9 ounces, 19.75 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Lorri and Steve Szvetics of Johnstown. Paternal grandparents are Rhonda and Vin Scicutella of Queensbury.

A son, Chance Carson, to Haley KNAPP