Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Wesley Cole, to Nicole & Landon Cross of Putnam Station, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 6:24 a.m., 7 pounds, 15.6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Christine & Richard Trudeau of Putnam Station. Paternal grandparents are Kelly & Brian Cross of Monan.

A daughter, Elliana Margaret-Lee, to Ashley Denton & Bryce Wells of Glens Falls, Monday, June 12, 2023, at 9:47 a.m., 6 pounds, 12 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mary & William Denton of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is Jeff Wells of Argyle.

A son, Ka’mari Patrick, to Emily & Thomas Hammond of Hartford, Monday, June 12, 2023, at 6:23 p.m., 7 pounds, 9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Heather & Justin Burch of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Allison & Herman Martin of Saratoga.

A daughter, Keira Elizabeth, to Emily & Travis of Queensbury, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 3:46 p.m., 6 pounds, 6.9 ounces, 18 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Penny & Jason Persons of North Creek. Paternal grandparents are Gary & Vicki Planskar of Johnsburg.

A daughter, Gerrie Esther, to Julie & Nicholas Yusavage of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 2:45 p.m., 6 pounds, 10 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Susan & John McPhillips of Greenfield Center. Paternal grandparents are Darlene Murray & William Yusavage of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Hadley Christene-Faith, to Desirae & Tyler Mix of Chestertown, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 7:25 p.m., 6 pounds, 0.3 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Diane & Stephen Partridge of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Loretta & Chris McCann of Jackson, MI.

A son, Rowan John, to Felicia Coffinger & Robert Rivers, Jr. of Lake Luzerne, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 5:59 p.m., 5 pounds, 5.4 ounces and a daughter, Rhaenyra Jo, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 6 p.m., 4 pounds, 15.4 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Tom & Cathy Coffinger of Greenwich. Paternal grandparent is Robert Rivers of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Willow Rayne, to Cheyanne Jones & Jeffery Dickinson of Queensbury, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9:42 p.m., 7 pounds, 12 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Leonard Jones & Alexandria Bombard of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Guy Dickinson & Patricia Winchell of Fort Ann.

A son, Emilio Mac, to Samantha & Tony DeSantis of Glens Falls, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 5:52 p.m., 8 pounds, 13 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tammy & Mike Hall & James Sennett of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Mary Ellen & John DeSantis of Queensbury.

A daughter, Ariel Catherine, to Ariel & Robert Fleeman of Glens Falls, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 8:26 a.m., 7 pounds, 12.6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Vicki & Eric Vernon of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Lisa Talmage & Robert Fleeman of Glens Falls.

A son, Daxon Robert, to Jade & Dylan of Hudson Falls, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 9:08 a.m., 5 pounds, 2 ounces, 18 3/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Cherri & Robert of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Yvonne & Robert of Corinth.

A son, Thomas Joseph “TJ”, to Kibbie & Ethan Vedder of South Glens Falls, Thursday, June 15, 2023, 8 pounds, 9.4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Laura & Joseph VanGuilder of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tim Vedder of Albany & Donna Whitney of Espanola, New Mexico.

A daughter, Sophia Summer, to Brianne & Mark Ryan of Granville, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10:09 a.m., 6 pounds, 1.7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are MaryJean & Louie Pratt & Peggy & Michael Briggs of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Dorcas & the late Mark Ryan, Sr. of Granville.

A daughter, Ryleigh Joan, to Shannon Morrill & Jason Rosick of Hudson Falls, Friday, June 16, 2023, at 9:05 p.m., 6 pounds, 11.9 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Scott & Bridget Morrill of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Dave & Karen Rosick of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Siena Luck, to Shona & Peter of Saratoga Springs, Friday, June 16, 2023, at 2:01 p.m., 5 pounds, 15 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Marsey & Alan of New Hartford, NY. Paternal grandparents are Marta & Peter of New York.

A son, Miles Holden, to Nicole & Dion Smilie of Hudson Falls, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 6:19 a.m., 6 pounds, 1.5 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Margaret Lord of East Meadow, NY. Paternal grandparents are Melissa & Sean Smilie.

A son, Hayes Frederick, to Taylor & Dustin Franke of Hudson Falls, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 11:41 p.m., 6 pounds, 0.6 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Stacey Hubbard of South Glens Falls & Alexis Seymour of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Kevin & Heather Franke of Gansevoort.

A daughter, Harper Kelli, to Emily & Dan Hickok of Hadley, Monday, June 19, 2023, at 6 a.m., 7 pounds, 6.3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kelli & Gregory May of Sony Creek. Paternal grandparents are Brenda & Guy Mattison of Macon, GA & Randy Hickok of Corinth.

A daughter, Scarlett Eileen, to Brianna & Bobby Carroll of Fort Edward, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 8:34 p.m., 6 pounds, 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Bruno & Mary Licata of Landgrove, VT. Paternal grandparents are Bob & Helen Carroll of Hartford, NY.

A son, Chase Roger, to Peyton & Michael Murray of Granville, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 4:14 a.m., 8 pounds, 12.6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Lanette Chase of Newcomb. Paternal grandparents are Richard & Michelle Murray of Gloversville.

A daughter, Savanna Leigh, to Caitlin & Matthew Doucette of Queensbury, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11:57 a.m., 6 pounds, 11 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Andrea & James Bairrington of Bristol, CT. Paternal grandparents are Peg & Mike DeBari of Preston, CT & Ronald & Bonnie Doucette of Sanford, ME.

A daughter, Brielle Marie, to Shelby & Tyler of Buskirk, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 10:35 p.m., 9 pounds, 2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Wayne Hunter of Buskirk Paternal grandparent is Suzanne Mullen of Buskirk.

A daughter, Brynnleigh Marie, to Christina & Jessica of Hudson Falls, Thursday June 22, 2023, at 10:56 a.m., 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Ann Marie Bosley of Hudson Falls and Jennifer Schenk & Scott Lebrun of Glens Falls.

A son, Jacob Ethan, to Shawn Talback & Morgan Thatcher of Fort Edward, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 9:06 a.m., 6 pounds, 9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Scott & Roxanne Stowell of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Lynn & Bryan Talback of Fort Edward.

A son, Henry Thomas, to Julia Caputo & Tom LaFountain of Fort Ann, Friday, June 23, 2023, at 4:18 a.m., 8 pounds, 4 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mike & Judy Caputo of Sun City, AZ. Paternal grandparents are Cindy LaFountain of South Glens Falls & Tim LaFountain of Argyle.

A daughter, Brooke Elizabeth, to Britney & Nicholas of Queensbury, Friday, June 23, 2023, at 5:27 p.m., 7 pounds, 11.5 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tammy & Michael Drollette of Corinth & Wappingers Falls. Paternal grandparents are Susan & Michael Dane of South Glens Falls.