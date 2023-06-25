Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Danielle Jacqueline, to Kyra Noelle Bennett and Zach Bennett of Glens Falls, Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 1:08 p.m., 7 pounds, 2.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Yvonne Duval Cappiello of Glens Falls. Paternal great-grandparents are Ray and Annemarie Hess of Queensbury.
- A son, Beckett Todd, to Schynel & Chad
Burnham
- of Corinth, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 2:11 a.m., 7 pounds, 15.3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kevin & Jill Petteys. Paternal grandparents are John & Melody Burnham.
- A daughter, Molly James, to Maureen & Bryan
Geary
- of Saratoga Springs, Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10:39 p.m., 8 pounds, 13 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jim & Jeanne Ann Dahl of Clifton Park. Paternal grandparents are Tom & Kathy Geary of Clifton Park.
- A daughter, Brooklyn Delilah, to Sierra
Ramsey & Aaron Gilles
- of Queensbury, Friday, June 9, 2023, at 1:14 p.m., 6 pounds, 11.2 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Joseph & Angela Ramsey of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Christina Habshi of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Leo Rowan, to Destiny
Bradway & Dylan Prosser
- of Warrensburg, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 9:07 p.m., 7 pounds, 4.3 ounces, 18 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Jennifer Brown of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Amanda & Richard Prosser of Thurman.
- A son, Deakon James, to Jessica & TJ
Dawson
- of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 7:30 a.m., 7 pounds, 11 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Paula & Stephan Salmiery of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Thomas & Laua Dawson & Christine Blackhurst of Martinsburg, WV.
- A son, Alexander Rae, to Brianne & Alex
Lushkevich of Gansevoort, Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 4:27 p.m., 7 pounds, 15.3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Lisa & Ray Bellon, of Greenfield Center. Paternal grandparents are Alex & Patti Lushkevich of Gansevoort.