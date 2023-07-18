Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Arabella Joan, to Alica & Zach Hamell of Glens Falls, Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10:25 a.m., 8 pounds, 10 ounces, 19.75 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Juanita Deodhan of Schenectady. Paternal grandparents are Claudia & John Mundell of Queensbury.

A son, Clyde Sieg, to Criselda & Carlo Sevillano of Glens Falls, Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11:48 p.m., 6 pounds, 3.3 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Helen & Siegfredo DeGuzman of Marinduque, Philippines. Paternal grandparents are Amelia & Oscar Sevillano of Cavite, Philippines.

A daughter, Elliana Aurora, to Karla Hernandez & Ryan Robinson of Glens Falls, Friday, June 23, 2023, at 1:21 p.m. 8 pounds, 5.6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Josefa & Carlos Hernandez of Caracas, Venezuela. Paternal grandparents are Margaret & Thomas Robinson of Lake George.

A son, Caleb Grayson, to Elizabeth Garney & Garrett Ramsey of Hadley, Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 10:46 p.m., 6 pounds, 0.05 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Joel & Amanda O’Dell of Lake George & Robert Garney of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Mark & Simone Ramsey of Lake George.

A son, Colton Arthur, to Ashley & Casey of Queensbury, Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 5:10 a.m., 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Eric & Robin Alden of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Ken & Lynn Mead of Poultney, VT.

A son, Allen VanRensselaer, to Hannah & Allen Frasier of Hadley, Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 6:03 p.m., 6 pounds, 14 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Laura Morgan of West Rutland, VT. Paternal grandparents are Beverly & Eric May of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky & Darwin Frasier of Glens Falls.

A son, Colton John, to Taniqua Shevil & Austin Hurlburt of Granville, Monday, June 26, 2023, at 6:15p.m. 6 pounds, 6.4 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are William Shevil & Tonya Simonds of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Corrine & Jeremy Hurlburt of Granville.

A son, Perseus Ryan-Edward, to Savannah Macri & Ryan Fish of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 5:21 a.m., 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Catherine & Paul Macri of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Stacey Fish & Bryan Smead of Lake George.

A son, Dean James, to Rebecca & Chad Hickok of Ballston Lake, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 4:56 p.m., 8 pounds, 5.6 ounces, 18 3/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kim & David Sopko of Albany. Paternal grandparents are Anne & James Hickok of Glenville.

A son, Max Anthony, to Cassidy & Anthony of Mechanicville, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8:12 a.m., 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Christine & James Edward Finn, Jr. of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Linda & Edward Peek of Saratoga Springs.

A son, John Gregory, to Jackie & Walter Piekary of Cambridge, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11:17 p.m., 8 pounds 0.8 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Jackie Grimmick of Latham. Paternal grandparents are Doris & Mac McKinley of Greenwich & Greg & Theresa Piekary of Ca.m.bridge.

A son, Casey Joshua, to Emily & Taylor Cooke of Glens Falls, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 6:55 p.m., 8 pounds, 10 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Carl & Michelle Borgh of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Derry & Donna Cooke of Queensbury.

A son, Earl Scott, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 5:53 p.m., 7 pounds, 6.5 ounce, 20 inches long & a daughter, Leslie Lyn, to Jessica & Ronald of Warren, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 5:55 p.m., 5 pounds, 6.9 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sheri & Robert Jabaut. Paternal grandparents are Leslie & Ronald.

A daughter, Charlie Edith-Mae, to Adrianna Colegrove & Devin Pickens of Cambridge, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 1:07 a.m., 7 pounds, 4 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Camille Lussier & Eric Colegrove of Queensbury & Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Sherry Wood & John Pickens of South Glens Falls & Lake Luzerne.

A daughter, Esme Elizabeth, to Calla Clark & Eric Guest of Granville, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10:57 a.m., 6 pounds, 11 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Deborah Sady & Jeff Clark of Scarborough, ME. Paternal grandparents are Andrea & Dave Guest of Granville.

A daughter, Callie Elizabeth, to Courtney & Chris Beecher of Granville, Friday, June 30, 2023, at 2:52 a.m., 7 pounds, 7.4 ounces 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Dick & Nadine Jones & Jeff Wallace of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Tara & Pete Beecher of Granville.

A son, Anthony Robert, to Kristi & Patrick Van Schaick of Glens Falls, Friday, June 30, 2023, at 5:59 p.m., 8 pounds, 4.7 ounces, 18 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Alan & Denise Wiggins of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Dr. John & Donna Van Schaick of Glens Falls.

A son, Finley Oliver-Kei, to Hillary Willia.m.s & Bentley McKeighan of Granville, Friday, June 30, 2023, at 1:21 p.m., 6 pounds, 10.4 ounces 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Crystal Cardinal of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Jeffery & Nickie McKeighan of Granville.

A daughter, Robbi-Lynn Hazel, to Casey & Blake Briggs of Whitehall, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:29 a.m., 7 pounds 3.8 ounces 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Karen Frazier & Mitchell Beede of Nantucket, MA. Paternal grandparents are Scott & Karrie Briggs of Whitehall.

A son, Vincent David, to Katherine Mackay & Matthew Bennett of Gansevoort, Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8:36 a.m., 6 pounds, 3.8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are David & Judy Mackay of Malta. Paternal grandparent is Lynn Bennett of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Lacey Mae, to Isabella & Todd of Hudson Falls, Monday, July 3, 202,3 at 8:04 p.m., 6 pounds, 8.3 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Betty & Thomas Nassivera of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Amy Sprague of Greenfield Center.

A daughter, Evelyn Catherine, to Reggie & Sarah Raymond of Chestertown, Monday, July 3, 2023, at 9:07 p.m., 8 pounds, 10 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Dick & Terrie Hanaburgh of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents are Reggie & Wendy Raymond of Chestertown.

A daughter, Wrenley Mae, to Christeena Allen & Robert Bulman, Jr. of South Glens Falls, Monday, July 3, 2023, at 7:24 p.m., 8 pounds, 10.7 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Teeya Allen & Steven Vance, Jr. & Cory Bryant of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Michelle & Robert Bulman, Sr. of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Rosalie, to Samantha & Thomas of Ticonderoga, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 8:51 p.m., 6 pounds, 8.2 ounces, 19 1/4 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Ernest Bishop of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Rosalie & Kenneth Allen of North Creek.

A son, Takoda Nicolas, to Jessica Asselin & Zack Bapp of Queensbury, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 9:42 a.m., 6 pounds 14.2 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Debby Bilek of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Terry & Sandi Bapp of Argyle.

A daughter, Elizabeth May, to Leanne & Joseph of Ticonderoga, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 12:31 a.m., 8 pounds, 9.5 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Nancy Buner & Leland Smith. Paternal grandparents are a.m.ber & David Carpenter, Jr.

A son, Wesley Joseph, to Elizabeth Pidgeon & Tyler Linindoll of Argyle, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 11:14 a.m., 8 pounds, 11 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Stephanie Whiting of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Susan Quarters of Fort Edward & Michael Linindoll of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

A daughter, Jordan Marie, to Tavianna Johnson of Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 1:12 p.m., 6 pounds, 5.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Willie Taylor of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Amia Chrisley, to Ashley & Brett Allen of Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 9:03 p.m., 7 pounds, 13.8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tab & Sheryl Robinson of New York. Paternal grandparents are Chris & Mary Ingha.m. of Hadley.

A daughter, Elaina Marie, to Jennifer & Jacob Taylor of Queensbury, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 8:34 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Barb & Donald Tesar of Port Henry, NY. Paternal grandparents are Matt & Laurie Cossey & Deanne Dufault of Ticonderoga.

A daughter, Iris Annika, to Jada & Kevin of Glens Falls, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 7:56 a.m., 7 pounds, 0.85 ounces 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Melissa Cannon of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Lisa & Michael Rawson of Queensbury.

A son, Levi Benjamin, to Johanna & Benjamin of Middle Granville, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. 8 pounds, 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Nathan & Amy Aubrey of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Carl & Karen Beckler of Middle Granville.

A daughter, Scarlett Mae, to Taylor-Ann M. Hart of Queensbury, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 3:07 p.m., 7 pounds, 0 ounces, 18 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Carolyn & William Hart of Queensbury.

A son, Everett James, to Felicia Rennick & Brennan Wilson of South Glens Falls, Friday, July 7, 2023, at 12:46 a.m. 7 pounds, 4.6 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Margaret Tierney & James Allen Jr. of New York. Paternal grandparents are David & Lisa Wilson of New York.