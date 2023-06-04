Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Timothy Jon, to Rachael Yell and Tim Rossi of Stillwater, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at 7:04 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Nicole and Michael Gordon of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Cassandra and Tim Rossi Sr. of Buskirk.

A daughter, Julliette Alva, to Josie Giammatteo & James Brouillette of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 1:11 a.m., 5 pounds, 6.6 ounces, 17 1/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Amy Wittenberg & Mike Giammatteo. Paternal grandparents are Jeffrey & Sandra Brouillette.

A son, Herman Archer to Natasha & Michael Sheloski of Corinth, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10:04 a.m., 7 pounds, 4.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Bill & Whitney Hay of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Michael & Theresa Huntington of Glens Falls.

A son, Zachary Luke, to Heather & Justin of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8:24 a.m., 7 pounds, 12 ounces 19 3/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Florence & Kenneth Bullard of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Kendra Brenton & Frederick Whiting of Gansevoort.

A daughter, Makayla Alexandra, to Carlea Mattison & Zachary Prevost of Argyle, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 4:16 p.m., 7 pounds, 13 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mark & Amy Mattison of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Roderick Prevost of West Pawlet, VT & Leslie Prevost of Argyle.

A daughter, Aniya Jade, to Kyra Dingman of Lake Luzerne, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9 a.m., 5 pounds, 0.06 ounces, 17 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are John & Dawn Dingman, III of Lake Luzerne.

A son, Archie, to Chasity McClure & Dawson Clark of Glens Falls, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 4:35 a.m., 7 pounds, 1 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Leroy Rivers of New York. Paternal grandparents are Anne Taylor & Sue Needham of New York.

A son, Elijah, to Bernice & Brandon of Corinth, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 1:04 p.m., 6 pounds, 11 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sharon Avery & Steve Petteys of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Shayne & Kristen Steinauer of Clifton Park.

A son, Ryder James, to Ariana & Daniel Cook of Hampton, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 1:03 p.m., 6 pounds, 3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Paul & Amy Chisamore of Springfield, VT. Paternal grandparents are Kevin & Kathy Cook of Hampton.

A son, Leo James, to Brittany & Chris Thakkar of Glens Falls, Friday, May 19, 2023, at 3:26 a.m., 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Kelly Poissant of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Bharat & Margaret Thakkar of Wappinger’s Falls.

A daughter, Claire Elizabeth, to Danielle & Troy LaBelle of South Glens Falls, Friday, May 19, 2023, at 7:54 a.m., 8 pounds, 3 ounces, 18 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Frederick & Cynthia Longinetti of Holiday, FL. Paternal grandparents are Gary LaBelle & Sallie Anne Marcello of Malta.

A son, Enzo Booth Dwayne, to Alisha & Robert Morey of Granville, Friday, May 19, 2023, at 8:06 a.m., 8 pounds, 10 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Steves of Lakeland, FL & Dwayne Fleming of Hartford. Paternal grandparent is Mary Jo Brown of Granville

A son, Chase Christopher, to Kimberly & Brad Burgess of Riparius, Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 6:48 p.m., 7 pounds, 12 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Chris & Joyce Plail of Canandaigua. Paternal grandparents are Tom & Barb Burgess of Queensbury.

A daughter, Mia Ann, to Miley & John of Ballston Spa, Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11:36 a.m., 6 pounds, 11 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Yanjun & Liwei of Beijing, China. Paternal grandparent is Kimberly of Schuylerville.

A daughter, Gianna Vera, to Emily Tromblee & Joshua Fisher of Granville, Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11:25 p.m., 6 pounds, 15 ounces, 18 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jeffrey & Mary Tromblee of Sandford, NC. Paternal grandparents are John & Patti Joe Fisher of Warrensburg.

A son, Charlie Michael, to Kaitlyn & Matthew Burrall of Queensbury, Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:27 a.m., 7 pounds, 0 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Chris & Lyn Shanks of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Peter & Lynda Burrall of Queensbury.

A son, Greyson Richard, to Katelyn Lipps of Warrensburg, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8:14 a.m., 7 pounds, 9.3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Craig & Emily Lipps of Selkirk and Sue Russell & Darren Springer of Corinth.

A son, Grant Ryan, to Tanya & Ryan of Argyle, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 11:40 a.m., 9 pounds, 1 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Vicki DeCelle & Ernie Liddle of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Maureen Saunders & Steven Sarro of Schuylerville.

A daughter, Reminece Love, to Kayla & Andrew of Glens Falls, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 8:38 p.m., 9 pounds, 1 ounce, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tracy Bishop & Rick Baker of Wilmington, VT. Paternal grandparent is Wendy Potter of Glens Falls.

A son, Theodore Lawrence, to Rebecca & Joseph LaFountain of Glens Falls, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 8:19 a.m., 8 pounds, 4.3 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Teri Dvorak & John Macomber. Paternal grandparents are Lawrence & Julie LaFountain, Jr.

A daughter, Isabella, to Leslie & David Francis of Glens Falls, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 4:54 a.m., 7 pounds, 1 ounce, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Luz Montero Vilchez & Wilder Valverde Chigvala of Lima, Peru. Paternal grandparents are David & Linda Francis of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Ada June, to Patricia Donald & Sean Hall of Warrensburg, Friday, May 26, 2023, at 3:30 a.m., 7 pounds, 7.9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Edwin & Nancy Donald of New York. Paternal grandparents are Timothy & Karen Hall of Hudson, FL.

A daughter, Evelyn Joanna, to Abbigail & Joseph Rafferty of Glens Falls, Friday, May 26, 2023, at 6:21 p.m., 7 pounds, 3.6 ounces, 18 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Marlene & Keith Whitney of Granville. Paternal grandparent is Terri Rafferty of Glens Falls.

A son, Elliot James, to Jessie & Christopher Decker of Warrensburg, Friday, May 26, 2023, at 12:30 p.m., 8 pounds, 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Denis & Debra Ford of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are David & Wendy Decker of Warrensburg & Roger & Erin Rhodes of West Virginia.

A daughter, Callie Christina, to Jillian & Tyler Field of Glenville, Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 1:55 a.m., 6 pounds, 9 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Joseph & Darlene Urbonowicz of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Lincoln & Pia Field of Gansevoort.

A son, Sam Pasquale, to Sarah & Dominick of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 5:22 p.m., 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kevin & Sandra Krein of Ravena. Paternal grandparents are Robert & Christine Gates of South Glens Falls.