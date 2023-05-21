Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Liam Mitchell, to Brianna Roberts & Christopher Murray of Hudson Falls, Monday, March 20, 2023, at 11:28 a.m., 8 pounds, 6 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Doreen & Carl Hansen of Salem, NY. Paternal grandparents are Aimee & Jim Murray of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Charlee May, to Jenna & Jared Spiezio of Cambridge, Monday, March 20, 2023, at 9:11 a.m., 7 pounds, 3.8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Lottie & Meiker Claus of Cambridge. Paternal grandparents are Skip & Suzanne Spiezio of Greenwich.

A daughter, Paislee Ann, to Michelle Bashaw & Codi Supernault of Queensbury, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8:14 a.m., 7 pounds, 8.7 ounces, 19 ¼ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Donna & Bruce Cartier of Moira, NY. Paternal grandparent is Mary Lou Supernault of Moira, NY.

A son, Aaron Tracy, to Ashton & Ray Hoag of Indian Lake, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8:45 am., 8 pounds, 8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Araina & Tracy Eldridge of Indian Lake. Maternal grandparents are Nicole & Raymond Hoag of South Glens Falls.

A son, Zion Everest, to Alysha & Jordan of Argyle, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 3:11 a.m., 9 pounds, 7.8 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kathleen & Mike of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tina & Scott of Glens Falls.

A son, Craig Robert, to Amanda Brochu & Craig House of Olmstedville, NY, Tuesday, March 21,2023, at 4:29 p.m., 8 pounds, 13.5 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Amanda & Jim Brochu of Stratton, Maine. Paternal grandparents are Greta Manning & David House of Brant Lake.

A son, Maverick Thomas, to Katelyn Mann & Dillon Campney of Fort Ann, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 5:24 p.m., 9 pounds, 10 ounces, 19.3 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Philip Mann of Lake George & JoAnne Dietrich of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Paul & Rebecca Campney of Whitehall & Fort Ann.

A daughter, Hazel Raine, to Samantha & Zachary Baxter of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8:08 a.m., 8 pounds, 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kathy & Leonard Sutphin of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Gabby & Sean Baxter of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Naivey Rose, to Autumn Brant of Queensbury, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 8:57 a.m., 6 pounds, 9 ounces, 14 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Belinda & Kim Crandall of Queensbury.

A son, Melvin Eugene, to Gretchen Roesch & Ari Stark of South Glens Falls, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 8:16 a.m. Maternal grandparents are Matt & Dana Roesch of NY. Paternal grandparents are Michael Stark & Lollie Abramson of Schuylerville.

A son, Levon Jerome, to Casey & Tony Warrington of Pottersville, Friday, March 24, 2023, at 11:03 p.m., 6 pounds, 15 ounces, 17.15 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Joseph & Barbara LaFlure of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Brian & Patricia Warrington of Olmstedville.

A daughter, Poppy Kelleher Soprano, to Lauren & John Soprano of Queensbury, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:11 p.m., 7 pounds, 12 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are John & Jill Kelleher of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Joe & Tina Soprano of Queensbury.

A daughter, Ella Loanne, to Jacquelyn & Kevin Holk of Queensbury, Monday, March 27, 2023, at 5:03 a.m., 7 pounds, 10.4 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Anne Marie Martineau of Myrtle Beach, SC & Todd Miller of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Dave & Nancy Holck of Argyle.

A daughter, Alani May, to Alexis Randolph & Preston Dufour of Corinth, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 10:12 a.m., 6 pounds, 11.2 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Robert Randolph of Corinth & Tamika Funaro of Schaghticoke. Paternal grandparents are Candace Dufour of Gansevoort & Robert Rivers of Saratoga.

A daughter, Rose Kulesza, to Justyna & Seth Rieckel of Glens Falls, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 11:14 a.m., 6 pounds, 12.3 ounces, 20 ¼ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Teresa & Jan Kulesza of Jastrzebie-Zdrot, Poland. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl & Randy Rieckel of Salem, NY.

A son, Benjamin Noel, to Tabetha & Zachary of Hartford, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9:11 p.m., 5 pounds, 8.9 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Terri & Harry VanGuilder of Whitehall. Paternal grandparent is Rebecca Mulhall of Hartford.

A daughter, Willa James, to Chantel Marino & Jeremy Bennett of Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9:51 p.m., 6 pounds, 7.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mark & Lisa Marino of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are William & Vickie Reed of Bolton Landing.

A daughter, Novahlee Rose, to Caitlin & Daniel of Fort Edward, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9:12 p.m., 5 pounds, 15 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Wayne Manney of Fort Ann & the late Tiffany Manney. Paternal grandparents are Carin Brown of Gansevoort & Daniel Wood of Queensbury.

A daughter, Willow Rae, to Brittnee Viele & Chase Hobson of Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9:47 a.m., 7 pounds, 15.6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Chip Viele & Heather Thompkins of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is Chris Hobson of Whitehall.

A daughter, Lillian Marie, to Kelly & Robert Bell of Queensbury, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 4:54 p.m., 7 pounds, 1.4 ounces, 19 ¾ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Robert & Janet Petschauer of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Peter & Dawn Bell of Fort Ann.

A daughter, Maisy Ash, to Olivia & Nicholas of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8:02 a.m. Maternal grandparents are Janice & Claude Middleton & Craig Rosati of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tony & Sue Havens of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Brooke Marie, to Cory & Richard Wright of Queensbury, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 10:41 a.m., 6 pounds, 2.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Brian & Sharon Egnasher of Kinderhook, NY. Paternal grandparents are Laura Nordstrom and the late Richard J. Wright.

A son, Emris Rock, to Courtney & Lyle Fosmer of Fort Ann, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 1:58 p.m., 8 pounds, 4.3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is James Sargent of Eagle River, Alaska. Paternal grandparents are Sabrina Piper & Clifford Fosmer.

A son, Brycen Allen, to Cassidy Chamberlain & Justin Baker of Glens Falls, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 11:43 a.m., 8 pounds, 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Steven Chamberlain & JoAnn Steele of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jeffrey & Lisa Baker of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Anakin Faith, to Amber-Jean F. Aldrich of Porter Corners, Thursday, March 30, 2023, 1:04 p.m., 6 pounds, 6.7 ounces, 19 ¼ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Laura A. Aldrich of Porter Corners & Gerrod R. Aldrich I of Stillwater.

A daughter, Zenova Alexandria, to Dominique Whiting & Tracey Ash, Jr. of Queensbury & Wilton, Friday, March 31, 2023, at 8:18 a.m., 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 19.1 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Christy Parker & Jason Whiting of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Lori & Tracey Ash, Sr. of Wilton.

A daughter, Carleigh Elizabeth, to Christopher & Courtney Dudley of Whitehall, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 9:37 p.m., 7 pounds, 14 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Wendy Bailey & Ken Currier of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Christopher, Sr. & Tonya Dudley of Whitehall.