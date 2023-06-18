Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Riley Todd, to Amber and Nathaniel Madison, of Glens Falls, Monday, April 17, at 7:18 p.m., 7 pounds, 9 ounces, 18 inches. Paternal grandparents Tim and Julie Madison of Queensbury. Maternal grandparents Gerald and Kate Brown of North River.

A son, Mason Lee, to Brooke & Christopher Skogsberg, Jr. of Warrensburg, Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 3:10 p.m., 9 pounds, 0.06 ounces, 21 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sandy & Bob Stamper of Kingsport, Tennessee. Paternal grandparents are Christopher & Doreen Skogsberg of Fort Edward.

A son, Paxton James, to Cheyenne & Justin of Granville, Monday, May 29, 2023, at 9:14 a.m., 7 pounds, 10 ounces 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Karina & Joshua of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Meghan & Justin of Saratoga Springs & Albany.

A daughter, Adelyn Kim, to Teri & Steve Matthews of Lake George, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 12:48 p.m., 7 pounds, 5 ounces, 19.2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sookie & Kris Jung of San Bruno, CA. Paternal grandparents are Joan & Joel Matthews of Lake George.

A son, Leo Bruce, to Tabitha & Brent of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 4:43 a.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Liz & Darryll of Ocala, FL. Paternal grandparents are Shari & Fred of South Glens Falls.

A son, Jaxon, to Devin & Zack Manz of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 12:13 p.m. 7 pounds, 12 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mike & Colleen Sherin of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Bob & Mary Grace Manz of Naples, FL.

A son, Caleb J. Daniel, to Stephanie & Andrew Schneider of Glens Falls, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 6:55 p.m., 8 pounds, 18 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kathy & Dick Nordgren of Hazen, ND. Paternal grandparents are Charlie & Jeannie Schneider of Brandon, SD.

A daughter, Aubrey Marie, to Jessica & Peter Bondzinski of Warrensburg, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 8:38 a.m., 6 pounds, 3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer & Wayne Robbins of Warrensburg & Pittsburgh, PA. Paternal grandparents are Peter & Connie Bondzinski of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Jadelaiya Eve, to Annissa & Moses of Gansevoort, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 8:47 p.m., 7 pounds, 15.1 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Allison Maynard & Robert Morales of Mechanicville. Paternal grandparents are Rasheed Bhatti & Anita Nasim of Gansevoort.

A son, Charles Joseph, to Megan & Nicolas of South Glens Falls, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 3:13 a.m., 7 pounds, 14 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mary & Peter Lemery, of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Ronald & Francine of South Glens Falls.

A son, Carson Edward, to Allison & Christopher of South Glens Falls, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 9 a.m., 8 pounds, 2.7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jill Schweers of Hudson Falls & William Siddon, III of Florida. Paternal grandparents are Cindy & Joe Locke of Fort Edward.

A son, Remi Otis, to Madyson & Kyle of Glens Falls, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10:47 p.m., 9 pounds, 12 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Lindsay Carruthers & Terry Keays of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jackie & Peter Bachem of Queensbury.

A daughter, Grace Catherine, to Rebecca & Cody Stinson of Greenfield Center, Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10:04 a.m., 8 pounds, 10 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kevin & Denise Bolan of Newcomb, NY. Paternal grandparents are Todd & Betsy Stinson of South Kortright, NY.

A daughter, Amelia Mae, to Michelle & Alex Wilcox of Queensbury, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2:35 a.m., 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Robert & Christine Houghton of Carthage. Paternal grandparents are Donald & Pamela Wilcox of Queensbury.

A daughter, Ella Grayce, to Ariyanna & Ethan of Hudson Falls, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 12:45 p.m., 7 pounds, 12 ounces, 21 1/2 inches long. Paternal grandparents are Julie Cutler & Daniel Higgins of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Oaklynne Claudia, to Nicole & Austin Reed of Hampton, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 3:47 a.m., 8 pounds, 0 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Steven & Pamela Woodard of Whitehall & Keith & Darlene Conrad of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Thomas & Deborah Reed of Hampton.

A daughter, Halsey Reign, to Kaylin Scarincio & Steven Gallo, Jr. of Glens Falls, Friday, June 2, 2023, at 1:41 p.m., 6 pounds, 4.4 ounces, 17 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are June Terpening & Roger Scarincio of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Steven Gallo, Sr. of Lake Placid.

A son, Julian Jack, to Taylor & Eric of Malta, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 12:54 p.m., 5 pounds, 5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Rebecca Niedziejko of Kaiser, Missouri. Paternal grandparents are Ron & Pamela DeLap of Malta.

A son, August Eric, to Heather & Jon of Glens Falls, Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 4:20 a.m., 6 pounds, 13 ounces, 20.9 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Charlene Dewitt of Schenectady. Paternal grandparents are Gary Jon Roberts, Jr. of Indian Lake & Stephanie Swinton of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Josie Jane, to Katrina & Benjamin Weaver of Greenfield Center, Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 10:15 p.m., 7 pounds, 9.8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Daniel & Connie Crandall of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Joseph & Colleen Weaver of Greenfield Center.

A son, Archer Daniel, to Kateri & Daniel Lowell of Queensbury, Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 2:06 a.m., 7 pounds, 11 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Anne & Benjamin Sharpe of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Sharon & Daniel Lowell of Queensbury.

A daughter, Rhaenyra, to Makenzie & Dylan of Hudson Falls, Monday, June 5, 2023, at 3:09 a.m., 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Roy Campbell. Paternal grandparents are Tamika Funaro & Robert Randolph.

A son, Brody Tate, to Lauren & Steve Burch of Hudson Falls, Monday, June 5, 2023, at 10:37 a.m., 8 pounds, 7 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Melissa & John LaTour & Chris Daley & Renee Straut. Paternal grandparents are Steve & Lori Burch.

A son, Colt-Jon Matthew, to Martha Ingleston & Lucas Waters of Whitehall, Monday, June 5, 2023, at 1:41 a.m., 8 pounds, 12 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jeannie Sheehy & Timothy Ingleston of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Jon & Sarah Waters of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Emery Lou, to Amanda & Chad Scheidegger of Diamond Point, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 9:30 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Andrew Roden of Diamond Point & Deb & Tom Muscatello of Newcomb, NY. Paternal grandparents are Richard & Carol Scheidegger of Chestertown.

A son, Kason-Lee Robert, to Adreona Hayes of Queensbury, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 9:40 p.m., 7 pounds, 7 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Amanda Clardy of Ballston Lake.

A daughter, Samantha June, to Elizabeth & Dakota of Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 9:55 a.m., 8 pounds, 6 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Julie Gosselin of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Stacy Bristol & Robert William Squires III of Fort Edward.

A daughter, Raegan Dani, to Taylor & Thomas Shepard of Hadley, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 5:24 p.m., 8 pounds, 1 ounce, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Daniel & Christine Meade of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Dean & Marcia Shepard of Northville.

A daughter, Amelia Rose, to Amanda & Joshua Tyler of Gansevoort, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 12:51 p.m., 4 pounds, 9 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Michael & Robin Larmore of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Kristina Schutz of Ballston Spa & Michael Tyler of Ashley Falls, MA.