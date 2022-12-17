Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Robert Colket, to Tabitha Maynard and Robert Schupp of Hudson Falls, Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 3:50 a.m., 8 pounds, 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Tina Goodell of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Robert Schupp Jr. and Helen Schupp of Bolton Landing.

A daughter, Ava Freeman, to Courtney Kelly and Donald Freeman of Corinth, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 4:26 a.m., 6 pounds, 9.6 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Melissa and Brian of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Jill and Donald Freeman of Lake Luzerne.

A son, Nolan Mark, to Katelyn and James Allen of Greenfield Center, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 1:36 p.m., 8 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Randy Hickok of Corinth and Brenda and Guy Mattison of Macon, Georgia. Paternal grandparent is Valerie Caldwell of Greenfield Center.

A son, Jason Scott, to Tim and Amanda Vanderwarker of North Creek, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 9:59 p.m., 8 pounds, 1 ounce, 20 ½ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Scott and Jenn Wamsley of Olmstedville. Paternal grandparents are Dave and Karrie Vanderwarker of North Creek.

A son, Bentley Charles, to Santana Botello and Joshua Brown of Glens Falls, Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 3:15 p.m., 8 pounds, 7 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Paternal grandparents are Billie Jo Donnelly and Elmer and Heather Brown of Irmo, South Carolina.

Twin girls to Mikayla and Brittany of Queensbury, Arianna Rose-Lynn, Friday, November 25, 2022, at 6:32 p.m., 5 pounds, 8.3 ounces, 18.99 inches and Jayden Marie-Sandra, Friday, November 25, 2022, at 6:33 p.m., 6 pounds, 3 ounces, 18.99 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Shane and Jennifer Irwin of Queensbury and Mike and Andrea Dumas of Queensbury.

A son, Ronan Bernard, to Jen and Kevin Burrall of Fort Ann, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 12:58 a.m., 7 pounds, 14 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sean and Faith Leach of Williston, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Peter and Lynda Burrall of Queensbury.

A son, Carson James, to Brandie Viele and Scott Bennett Jr. of Hudson Falls, Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 11:51 p.m., 9 pounds, 1.3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Heather Tompkins and Charles Viele II of Glens Falls/Malta. Paternal grandparents are Shirley Bennett and Scott Bennett Sr. of Queensbury.

A son, Sutton Wilson, to Jessica and Luke Getty of Hudson Falls, Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:17 p.m., 6 pounds, 6 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents are George and Christina Hunt of Orange, MA. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Betty Getty of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Emery Lynn, to Tabor and Erin Joiner of Fort Ann, Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:48 a.m., 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Gary and Catherine Riley of Lakeland, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Margie Joiner of Fort Ann.

A daughter, Emilia Mae, to Kacie and Raymond Carr of Schuylerville, Monday, November 28, 2022, at 9:46 a.m., 8 pounds, 9 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Lynne and Martin Farrar of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Colleen Carr and Lois Patrick of Schuylerville.

A son, Sawyer Charles, to Nicole and Tyler Hurd of Argyle, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 7:23 a.m., 7 pounds, 4.6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Scott and Patti Dorey of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Sue and Matt Liebig, and Howard and Christine Hurd of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Rylee Marie, to Brianna and Christopher Vanderbogart of Gansevoort, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 4:39 a.m., 6 pounds, 5.4 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tammy Bennett and Roy Vanderbogart of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparent is Jeanette Bristol of Gansevoort.

A son, Grey Warren, to Caroline and Marcel Godino of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 8:04 a.m., 7 pounds, 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Nick and Cathy Carros of Landing, N.J. Paternal grandparent is Adele Godino of Richmond, VA.

A daughter, Finley Faith, to Henry and Jennifer Farmer of Brant Lake, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:32 a.m., 7 pounds, 8.9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sandy and the late Paul Smith of Brant Lake. Paternal grandparents are Bonnie and the late Butch Farmer of Brant Lake.

A daughter, Jemma Rae, to Cathleen Timlick and Jared Jeremias of South Glens Falls, Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 12:03 p.m., 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Nancy and Edward Timlick of Schenectady. Paternal grandparents are Mischelle and Bill Jeremias of Gansevoort.

A son, Jekyll Eric, to Robyn and Landon Spring-McCarty of Watertown, Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:39 p.m., 7 pounds, 3 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Cheryl and Steven Lloyd of Porter Corners.

A daughter, Zoey Marie, to Jen Lockhart and Adam Taylor of Queensbury, Monday, December 5, 2022, at 11:19 p.m., 6 pounds, 8 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

A son, Lane Zachary, to Teaira and Cody Frasier of Chestertown, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 3:21 a.m., 7 pounds 9.2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Evan Walker, and Mark and Colleen Clark of Virginia and Minnesota. Paternal grandparents are Jamie and Melissa Frasier of North Creek.

A son, Kiernan Gunnar, to Joshua and Audriana Bala of Queensbury, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 9:01 a.m., 8 pounds, 14 ounces, 21.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Michael and Karen Wood of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Louann Bala of Argyle.

A daughter, Eliana Lea, to Matthew and Katie DiCarlo of Glens Falls, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 1:34 p.m., 6 pounds, 1.9 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Scott Wisniewski of Johnstown. Paternal grandparent is Leslie DiCarlo of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Molly Kate, to Emily and Andrew McCarthy of Queensbury, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 8:02 a.m., 8 pounds, 8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mike and Terry McCabe of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Dave and Jane McCarthy of Burnt Hills.

A son, Grayson Noah, to Yasimin VanGuilder of Glens Falls, Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 3:27 a.m., 7 pounds, 12 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Adam VanGuilder of Fort Ann.

A son, Chandler Jason, to Korynn Raymond and Ethan Kelsey of Fort Edward, Friday, December 9, 2022, at 8:14 p.m., 6 pounds, 5.3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kendra and Scott Raymond of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Roberta and Jim Ringer, and Shannon and Christina Kelsey of South Glens Falls and Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Annie Blaire, to Bridgett and Adam McCall of Schroon Lake, Friday, December 9, 2022, at 8:29 p.m., 7 pounds, 10 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Greg and Lena Mather of Colonie and Massena. Paternal grandparents are Doug and Kim McCall of Minerva.

A daughter, Harmony, to Trenton McCray and Kirstie McCarthy of Glens Falls, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 8:33 a.m., 6 pounds, 3.3 ounces, 18 ½ inches long. Maternal grandparent is Shenette McCray Sr. of Hebron.

A daughter, Avianca Eloise, to Stacy Hill of Glens Falls, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 1:22 a.m., 7 pounds, 15 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Betsa Cohen of Queensbury.

A daughter, Sophia Lynn, to Travis and Tracey Brown of Queensbury, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5:23 p.m., 6 pounds, 13 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Cathy and Charles Lanesey of Troy. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Cheryl Brown of Queensbury.

A son, Brady Kenneth, to Tracey and Scott Puckhaber of Diamond Point, Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 10:33 a.m., 5 pounds, 10 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Ron Rosen of Diamond Point. Paternal grandparents are Roy and Lorraine Puckhaber of Greenlawn.