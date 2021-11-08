GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL

A son, David John, to Kourtney Daly and Justin Mattes of Hudson Falls, Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:57 a.m., 7 pounds 13.9 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents John and Debbie Daly of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Dave and Robin Mattes of Argyle.

A son, Connor Jack, to Nicole and Connor Hoagland of Granville, Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 4:52 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Frank and Patty Hunt of Granville. Paternal grandparent John Hoagland Jr. of Whitehall.

A son, George John, to George and Krystle Knapp of Argyle, Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 6:45 a.m., 6 pounds 4.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Michael and Beatrice Greenough of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Bruce and Christine Stevenson of Fort Ann and the late George Knapp Sr.

A son, Dominick James, to Katlynn and Michael Fiorillo of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, October 17, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., 7 pounds 3.2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carter Campbell and Tim Wright. Paternal grandparents Linda and Michael Fiorillo.

A son, Ryker James, to Kimberly Johnson and Issiah Hill of Warrensburg, Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 7:29 p.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Juanita Winslow and Jonathon Johnson of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparent Barbara Tucker of South Glens Falls.

A son, Liam Robert, to Sarah and Trevor Sweet of Warrensburg, Monday, October 18, 2021, at 2:11 a.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jessica and Scott Phillips of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents Shelbie Hayes and Robert Sweet of Warrensburg.

