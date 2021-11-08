 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births

  • 0

GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL

A son, David John, to Kourtney Daly and Justin Mattes of Hudson Falls, Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:57 a.m., 7 pounds 13.9 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents John and Debbie Daly of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Dave and Robin Mattes of Argyle.

A son, Connor Jack, to Nicole and Connor Hoagland of Granville, Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 4:52 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Frank and Patty Hunt of Granville. Paternal grandparent John Hoagland Jr. of Whitehall.

A son, George John, to George and Krystle Knapp of Argyle, Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 6:45 a.m., 6 pounds 4.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Michael and Beatrice Greenough of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Bruce and Christine Stevenson of Fort Ann and the late George Knapp Sr.

A son, Dominick James, to Katlynn and Michael Fiorillo of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, October 17, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., 7 pounds 3.2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carter Campbell and Tim Wright. Paternal grandparents Linda and Michael Fiorillo.

A son, Ryker James, to Kimberly Johnson and Issiah Hill of Warrensburg, Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 7:29 p.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Juanita Winslow and Jonathon Johnson of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparent Barbara Tucker of South Glens Falls.

People are also reading…

A son, Liam Robert, to Sarah and Trevor Sweet of Warrensburg, Monday, October 18, 2021, at 2:11 a.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jessica and Scott Phillips of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents Shelbie Hayes and Robert Sweet of Warrensburg.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News