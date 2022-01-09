GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL

A daughter, Lani Ai, to Ashlyn Inigo and Phillip Reynolds of Glens Falls, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 8:09 a.m., 7 pounds 10.3 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kellie and Fernando Inigo of Queensbury.

A son, Theodore Patrick, to Barbara and Christopher Baldwin of Glens Falls, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 8:10 a.m., 9 pounds 2.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

A son, Chad Lee, to Rebecca and Chad Hickok of Charlton, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 7:58 p.m., 7 pounds 13.7 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kim and David of Colonie. Paternal grandparents Anne and Jim.

A daughter, Beth Ellie, to Kelsey and Allen Stauffer of Queensbury, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 2:50 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Frances and Doug Tomlinson of Texas. Paternal grandparents Christine and Blaine Stauffer of Rome.

A daughter, Addison Elizabeth, to Shelby and Miguel Roque of Glens Falls, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 4:36 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Kristen West of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent Tamela Collins of Kentucky.

A son, Cayson J, to April and James Byrne of Granville, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 9:52 a.m., 6 pounds 14.9 ounces, 19.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ramona Town of Granville and Judy and Philip Towne of Granville. Paternal grandparents Donna Montesano of Florida and Susan and Michael Byrne of Long Island.

A son, Hamza Ibrahim, to Shaila Bora and Ibrahim Arman of Glens Falls, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 1:21 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Julie and Kiran Bora of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Diah and Mohammed Arman of Georgia.

A son, Jayden Jionni, to Brittany Fuller and Joseph Jordon of Glens Falls, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at 9:49 a.m., 8 pounds 9.5 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Christie and Ron Martin of Moreau. Paternal grandparents Melynda Wells and Jay Jordon of Argyle.

A son, Charles Miles III, to Erin and Charlie Winchell of Argyle, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at 7:06 p.m., 5 pounds 5.2 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ronnie and Glenn Miner of Argyle. Paternal grandparents Grace and Charles Winchell of Vermont.

A daughter, Ariel Marie, to Alissa Mears and Phillip Ballano of Queensbury, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 5:54 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tanya and Brian Rawson of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Brenta and Henry Ball of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Gianna Anne, to Ashley and Tyler Ecuyer of Corinth, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 10:29 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tracy and John Torda of Corinth. Paternal grandparent Kristie Ecuyer of Corinth.

A son, Rygin Francis, to Savannah Cousins of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 5:17 a.m., 5 pounds 13.4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tina Grey and Bryan Heller of Hadley.

A son, Caleb Joshua, to Heather and Adron Spoonhour of Warrensburg, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 1:29 p.m., 9 pounds 1.8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sandy and David Miller of Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents Marcia and Alan Spoonhour of Pennsylvania.

A son, Caleb Harrison, to Cassandra and Nicholas Burrell of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 1:57 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathleen and Berry Booke of Rotterdam. Paternal grandparents Joan and Michael Burrell of Hudson Falls.

A son, Zain-Ul-Abideen, to Atiya Tariq and Muzammil Malik of Lake George, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 1:58 p.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Misbah and Mohammad Tariq of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Sakhawat Ali Malik and Irshad Bibi of Pakistan.

A son, Makal, to Jennifer Estevez and Sakie Dawson of South Glens Falls, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 5:05 a.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Arelis Perez and Ramon Estevez of Yonkers. Paternal grandparent Sabrina Simms of Yonkers.

A daughter, Penelope Grace, to Jennifer Coombs and David Foster of Ballston Spa, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 11:36 a.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debi and Alan Coombs of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Jackson Lee, to Tori Mattison and Ben Edgerly of Fort Edward, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 2:59 p.m., 6 pounds 4 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carrie Mattison and Michael Dingee of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Nancy Fuller and Arnold Edgerly of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Maeve Remi, to Rachel Galvin and Logan Barcomb of Hadley, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 8:26 p.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dorene and Kevin Galvin of Hadley. Paternal grandparents Patti Mullen of Hudson Falls and Richard Barcomb of South Carolina.