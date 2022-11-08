Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Agnes Annieke, to Arthur and Annieke Cieply, of Glens Falls, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 2:19 a.m., 8 pounds 1.2 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Hermanus and Tersia Potgieter of Summerville, SC. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Cathleen Cieply of Hudson Falls.

A son, Sterling Hesse to Ashley and Tyler Poquette, of Hartford, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:24 a.m., 6 pounds, 0.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sheila Brundage of Atlanta and Sterling Barnes of Dansville. Paternal grandparents are Megan Phaneus of Rochester and Michael Poquette of Avon.

A daughter, Wren Kathleen, to Emily and Robert Simmons, of Queensbury, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:19 p.m., 6 pounds, 5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jacqueline and Richard Rosati of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Robert Simmons and Laura Mahler Simmons of Fort Edward.

A daughter, Lauranne Mary, to Victoria Mello and Stephen Rogers III, of Corinth, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 12:11 p.m., 6 pounds, 15 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jean Lloyd of Ballston Spa and Antone Mello of Galway. Paternal grandparents are Steve Rogers of South Glens Falls, and Marlina South of Middle Grove.

A daughter, Grace Elizabeth to Audrey and Jay Turner, of South Glens Falls, October 29, 2022 at 10:54 a.m., 8 pounds, 11 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Darlene Winslow of Glens Falls and Robert and Pat Scoville of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Shirley and Weston Turner of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Lena Rose, to Lindsey and Derek Maldonado of Pottersville, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 5:50 a.m., 8 pounds, 1 ounce, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kimra Sutton, of Schroon Lake and Mark Webster of Toledo, OH. Paternal grandparents are Cathy Malodonado of Keyport, NJ, and Hector Maldonado of Keyport, NJ.

A son, James Henry, to Taylor Winslow and James Condon of Queensbury, Friday, October 28, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., 8 pounds, 7 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Amber Eastwood of Queensbury, and Don Winslow of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are James and Audrey Condon of Queensbury.

A son, Nicholas Emerson, to Erin and Noah Holmes of Queensbury, Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:47 p.m., 6 pounds and 12 ounces, 19 inches long.

A daughter, Avery Nicole, to Kristen Canini and Dylan Whible of Fort Ann, Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 5:28 p.m., 6 pounds, 14.4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent, Lynn Canini of Glens of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tisha and Michael Whible of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Adlee Elizabeth, to Adam and Jessica Venner of North Hudson, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 4:44 a.m., 6 pounds, 12.6 ounces, 20 inches long.

A daughter, Aubree Willow, to Brittany Williams of Hampton, NY and Michael Hill of Fairhaven, VT, Wednesday, October, 26, 2022, at 2:13 p.m., 6 pounds 11.2 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents, are Melissa Williams of Hampton, and Colin Williams of Hampton. Paternal grandparents are Brian Hill of Wilmington, NC, and Justina Hill, of Wilmington, NC.