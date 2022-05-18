 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Theodore Monroe, to Rebecca and Stephen Butter of Queensbury, Monday, May 2, 2022, at 1:10 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Martie and Ron Newell of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Mary Alice and Stephen Butler of Massachusetts.

A son, Karter Christopher, to Rachael Hutter and Josh Lindstrand of South Glens Falls, Monday, May 2, 2022, at 9:42 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cynthia and Kyle Hutter of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Lisa and Chris Lindstrand of Gansevoort.

A son, Brandon James, to Renee Shantal and Joshua Benton of Lake George, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1:06 a.m., 8 pounds 1.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Crystal and Harley Shantal of Morrisville. Paternal grandparents Donna and James Benton of Indian Lake.

A daughter, Liviana Jordyn, to Kristilyn Breault and Caleb Sutliff of Queensbury, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 7:41 a.m., 7 pounds 13.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathleen McCabe and Michael Barbone. Paternal grandparent Walter Sutliff of Fort Ann.

People are also reading…

A daughter, Kenley Josephine, to Kelsey and Keven Donohue of Saratoga Springs, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 12:52 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Christine and Joseph McDonald of Newburgh. Paternal grandparents Beth and KT Donohue of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Addison Elizabeth, to Kirstie Condon and Ryan Barrett of Warrensburg, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1:11 p.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Robin Beecher of Warrensburg, Priscilla Clark of Warrensburg, Sandra Irvin of Warrensburg, and Duke Barrett of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Isabella Marie, to Ashley Bell and Kyle Ingalls of Queensbury, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 6:21 p.m., 7 pounds 4.4 ounces, 18.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents Marie and Jamie Bell of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Amy Catellier and Todd Ingalls of Hudson Falls.

A son, Benjamin Gilbert, to Maelynn and Andrew Bacon of Argyle, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:35 p.m., 6 pounds 4.1 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Karen Czeladyn of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Mary and Bill Burden of Argyle.

A daughter, Kinsley Jessica, to Alyssa Loveland and Michael Blake of Salem, Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 11:10 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jessica Bullock of Salem and Christopher Scott of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Vicky Vadnais and Nick Blake of Granville.

A son, James Joshua, to Melissa and Joshua Patchett of Hague, Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 4:03 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathaleen and Alan Marschner. Paternal grandparents Alice and Scott Patchett.

A son, Skyler Keith, to Breeann and Hayden Jacobs of Ballston Spa. , Monday, May 9, 2022, at 6:58 a.m., 9 pounds 2.4 ounces , 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kim Young and Ron Peters of California. Paternal grandparent GerriLynn Jacobs of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Payson Wyatt, to Ashlin and Wyatt Lufkin of Argyle, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 9:49 a.m., 6 pounds 7.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Faith and Jason Pollock of Kingsbury. Paternal grandparents Amy and Scott Kufkin of Argyle.

A daughter, Liza Ruth, to Dylanie and Robert Dixon of Fort Edward, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 9:14 a.m., 7 pounds 7.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents April and Mark Zingaro. Paternal grandparents Laurel and Bruce Dixon.

A son, Mason Edward, to Karlee Ball and Matthew Fuller of Argyle, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 1:51 p.m., 6 pounds 1.8 ounces, 18. 5 inches long. Maternal Grandparents Christina Ball of Gansevoort and James Ball III of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents Katrina Whorf of Glens Falls and Elliott Fuller Jr., of South Glens Falls.

A son, Damon Michael, to Kim and Jake Bonhote of Argyle, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 6:28 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Chris and Robert Beaver of Salem. Paternal grandparents Casey and Michael Bonhote of Argyle.

A son, Callan Jude, to Megan and Justin McAllister of Rock City Falls, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 9:17 a.m., 7 pounds .05 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathy and Jeffrey Metzger of Vermont. Paternal grandparents Vicky and Todd Burke of Vermont.

