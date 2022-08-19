Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Sophia Lee, to Moriah Baer of Lake George, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 3:09 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Daralyn and Scott Coers of Lake George, and Timothy and Karen Baer of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Izabel Mary, to Jackelyn and Joshua Livingston of Hadley, Friday, August 5, 2022, at 4:25 p.m., 6 pounds .49 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Jack Galuski of Waterford. Paternal grandparents Brenda and Scott Livingston of South Glens Falls.

A son, Lionel Matthew, to Simone and Matthew Smith of Gansevoort, Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 5:53 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Jamie Leduc-Provo of Florida. Paternal grandparents Jacquline and Gary Goodmanson of Ballston Spa.

A daughter, Isabel Christine, to Lisa and Brian Woods of Glenville, Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 11:26 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carol and George Ferone of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Carol and Brian Woods of Massachusetts.

A daughter, Emily Violet, to Shelly and Chris Baird of Queensbury, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5:46 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

A daughter, Ryleigh Reine, to Amanda and Mike Metzger of Glens Falls, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 7:37 a.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rosemary and Gary Whistle of Binghamton. Paternal grandparents Joan and James Metzger of Levittown.

A son, Carter Joseph, to Shannon and Patrick Cashion of Queensbury, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9:29 a.m., 8 pounds 9.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathleen and Kevin Kelly of Wilton. Paternal grandparent Joelle Cashion of Queensbury.

A son, Simon James, to Amanda and Andrew Kostyk of Moreau, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:55 a.m., 8 pounds 10.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Claire and Brian of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents Jill and Jamie of Argyle and Shari and Charles of Plattsburgh.

A son, Oaklen Tate, to Brandi and Tyler Tremain of Warrensburg, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 12:28 a.m., Maternal grandparents Tammy and Tim Baker of Thurman. Paternal grandparents Melissa and Chris Tremain of Oneonta.

A son, Walter Frank, to Heather and Zachary Jansen of Queensbury, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 8:04 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Frank Primo of Latham.

A daughter, Skylar Raye, to Tiffany Winchell and Aaron Ling of Glens Falls, Thursday, August 12, 2022, at 1:58 a.m., 6 pounds 13.1 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Monica Winchell and Tim Winchell of Diamond Point. Paternal grandparents Carrine and Paul Henry of Florida and Kimberly and David Cannon of Florida.

A daughter, Evelyn Susan, to Cecilia and Bradley Perry of Hampton, Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:54 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tina and David Campala of Highland. Paternal grandparents Kim and David Perry of Hampton.