GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL

A son, Jason Kenneth, to Rachel and Brad Stehlin of Chestertown, Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 1:30 a.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 20 1/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents Connie and Ken Sander of Tonawanda. Paternal grandparents Lorraine Stehlin of Warrensburg and Robert Stehlin of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Omari Maurice, to Carley Cooper and Ronnie Miller of Hudson Falls, Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 2:33 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Patty Sabo of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent Wendy Leavitt of Hudson Falls.

A son, Nolan Andrew, to Desiree and Andrew McCall of Minerva, Monday, January 3, 2022, at 10:33 a.m., 8 pounds 5.2 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Anna Hurlburt of Chestertown and Daniel Dickinson. Paternal grandparents Kim and Doug McCall of Minerva.

A daughter, Anastasia Grace, to Mariha Edwards and Dillon Bailey of Fort Ann, Monday, January 3, 2022, at 12:27 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 18.9 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sonja and Tom Matteson of Hudson Falls and Bart Turnbull of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Lynne and David Bailey of Hudson Falls.

A son, Luca Gilberto, to Beatrice Flores and Gilberto Barron-Nunez of Glens Falls, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 2:12 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Paz and Armando Flores of Texas.

A son, Joseph D., to Jennifer and Thomas Turcotte of Brant Lake, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 5:01 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Randy Miller of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents Cynthia and Thomas Turcotte of Brant Lake.

A son, Ronan Finn, to Leah Lyons and Donald Harppinger of Queensbury, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 3:06 a.m., 5 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carol and Martin Lyons of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Ella and Ed Harppinger of Queensbury.

A daughter, Grace Morgan, to Jolene and Daniel Gordon of Gansevoort, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 1:21 p.m., 9 pounds, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathy and Michael Montgomery of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Daniel Gordon Sr. of Whitehall and Carol and Kevin St. Marie of New Jersey.

A son, Beau Davis, to Catherine Maye and Moses Williams of Ticonderoga, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10:19 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Teresa and Richard Maye of Moriah. Paternal grandparents Machina Pereyra of Pennsylvania and Carlos Williams of Virginia.

A son, Hunter Timothy, to Amber and Matthew Moore of Glens Falls, Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 4:04 a.m., 7 pounds 14.3 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Heidi and Timothy Blackmer of Hudson Falls and Christopher Gullo of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Judi and Sean Moore of Chazy.

A daughter, Hailey Jane, to Bethany Ives and Marcus Raffuel of Greenwich, Friday, January 7, 2022, at 1:41 p.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dianna Cristaldi of Greenwich and John Wurster of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents Linda . Edwards and Joseph J. Raffuel.

A son, Cameron Fredrick, to Taylor Jennings and Fredrick Foster of Glens Falls, Friday, January 7, 2022, at 5:25 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sandra Dee and Chuck Jennings of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Rosie and Frederick Foster on Indiana.

A daughter, Natalia Grace-Mae, to Ashlee Thompson of Queensbury, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 2:47 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jenny Thompson of Queensbury and Margaret and Lee Beckwith of South Carolina.

A daughter, Miley Maria, to Sabrina Gregory and Tyler Small of Glens Falls, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:21 p.m., 7 pounds 4.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Monique and Thomas Watkins of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Karen Sellingham of Hudson Falls and Donald Small of Glens Falls.

A son, Cole Daniel, to Jessica and Daniel Cenate of Granville, Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 12:57 p.m., 6 pounds 2.6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Brian Keefe of Hartford. Paternal grandparents Alice and Daniel Cenate of Granville.

A daughter, Aubree May, to Krista Bacon and Michael Haas of Warrensburg, Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 11:17 p.m., 7 pounds 8.6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Holly Cole and Dennis Bacon. Paternal grandparents Ellie Tessier and Melvin Haas Jr.