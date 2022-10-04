 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Jade Marie, to Heidi Norton and Raymond Alger III of Hudson Falls, Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 7:03 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19.8 inches long.

A son, Malcolm James, to Jesse Gifford and Tyler Guilder-Morey of Corinth, Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 7:37 p.m., 7 pounds 7.2 ounces, 19.5 inches. Maternal grandparents Marcia Gifford-Sorrell and Dwight Sorrell of Hadley. Paternal grandparents Hope and Eric Mosher of Corinth and Greg Morey of Corinth.

A daughter, Oakley Diana, to Shay and Brian Ashline of Middle Grove, Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 11:53 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dianne and Brian Mailloux of Chateauguay. Paternal grandparents Diane and Tony Ashline of Burke.

A daughter, Adalynn Grace, to Mckenna Krywy and Tristan Dupuis of Hudson Falls, Friday, September 23, 2022 at 12:48 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kirsten and Warren Law of Queensbury and Dave Krywy of Corinth. Paternal grandparents Trisha and Michael Dupuis of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Odette Forrest, to Allison and Ethan Gaddy of Glens Falls, Friday, September 23, 2022, at 2:34 a.m., 7 pounds, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jean and James Hargrave of Defreestville. Paternal grandparents Deb and John Gaddy of Bolton and Mary and William Janeway of Keene.

A son, Landon Rome, to Samantha and Kyler Harrington of Argyle, Friday, September 23, 2022, at 8:55 a.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sharon Archer and Paul Hurd. Paternal grandparents Korissa and Ken Harrington.

A son, Remington Jensen, to Makayla Schenk and Chris Bates of Gansevoort, Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 7:31 a.m. 6 pounds 12 ounces, 17.9 inches long. Maternal grandparent Nicki Burdick of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Kellie and Russ Bates of Queensbury.

A daughter, Romaisa, to Fatima Jafari and Abid Ali of Saratoga Springs, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., 6 pounds 6.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rukhsana Kokab and Jaffar Mussain of Pakistan. Paternal grandparents Agha Javaid and Shamim Begum.

A son, Calvin Meyer, to Kerri and Shane Forguites of Wilton, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 6:51 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debra Marques-Seaman of Saratoga Springs and Edward Meyer of Texas. Paternal grandparents Debra and William Forguites of Vermont.

A daughter, Raegan Renee, to Haley Straut and Francis Arrigo of Granville, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7:49 p.m., 7 pounds 9.3 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Renee Straut and Joseph Derway of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Janette Arrigo and the late Francis J. Arrigo of Beacon.

A daughter, Maris Zora, to Ashley Archambault and Ryan Yetto of Queensbury, Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1:52 p.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Audrey Hogan of South Glens Falls and Pete Hogan of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Debra Weeden of Grafton and Michael Yetto of Pittstown.

A son, Robert Todd, to Amy Hathway and Todd Rogers of Hadley, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 5:07 p.m., 9 pounds 5.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Katherine and Michael Hathway of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents Cherie Rogers of Delanson and David Rogers of Benson.

A daughter, Carmen Rose, to Ann and Marc Carpenter of Queensbury, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 12:22 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Susan and Jon Lankford of Queensbury and Jacki and Rick Berger of Arizona. Paternal grandparents Jeanne and David Carpenter of Queensbury.

A son, Walton Don, to Rebecca and Douglas Zeyak of Queensbury, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:15 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Donald Meserve of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents Sharon and Doug Zeyak of Hague.

A son, Huckston Brian, to Jennifer Loughman and David Rathbun of Whitehall, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9:58 p.m., 6 pounds 1 ounce, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathleen and Robert Loughman of Fort Ann.

A son, Jeremiah Joseph, to Jasmine Webster and Gerald Remington of Warrensburg, Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 12:06 p.m., 9 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Torroina Webster of Glens Falls and Joseph Webster of Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents April Gill and Gerald Remington Jr. of Thurman.

A son, Riaden James, to Merrisa Thibodeau and Devin Brown of Glens Falls, Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1:21 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dawn and Duane Thibodeau of Mechanicville. Paternal grandparents Lisa and James Brown of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Charlotte Jean, to Courtney Cameron and Jacob King of Hudson Falls, Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 7:38 p.m., 6 pounds 15.3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Terri Sheldon and Michael Cameron of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Tara and Jason King of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Rayla Marie, to Katlyn and Codi Pennock of Hudson Falls, Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 8:52 p.m., 8 pounds 3.2 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jenny and Doug Sheperd of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Cheryl LeBlanc of South Glens Falls and Dennis Pennock of Queensbury.

A daughter, Ivy May, to Alexis Haley and Stephen Willoughby of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 12:41 p.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kim and Michael Haley of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Renee and Timothy Willoughby of Queensbury.

A daughter, Emma Mary, to Jen and Justin Page of Warrensburg, Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 6:13 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces. Maternal grandparents Michelle and Roger Durkin of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Debbie and Robert Page of Rochester.

A daughter, Octavia Elizabeth, to Megan Lindstadt and Dylan Schmiel of Glens Falls, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8:08 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Janet Mara of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Katherine and Paul Schmiel of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Renleigh Snow, to StarrAsia Harrington and Sam Richards of Johnsburg, Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 4:35 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Brandi Walsh of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Laura Achovatte and Jason Richards of Johnsburg.

