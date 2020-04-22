Maternal grandparents are Donna and John VanSchaick of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Karen and Bob Richter of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A son, Colden John, to Michele and Joseph VIDARTE of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 10:09 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Patricia and Dr. John DeRossi of Avon, Connecticut and Marco Island, Florida. Paternal grandparent is Barbara Vidarte of Portsmouth, Virginia.

A daughter, Kera Jasmine, to Megan and Garfield DARNLEY of South Glens Falls, Monday, March 30, 2020, at 1:50 a.m., 6 pounds 11.8 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Pete Boyea of Moriah. Paternal grandparents is Sandra Halley of Guyana.

A son, Cooper Sal, to Jessica and TJ DAWSON of Gansevoort, Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 12:19 p.m., 8 pounds 1.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Paula and Stephen Salmiery of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Tom Dawson, Laura Dawson, Chris Blackhurst, Randy Blackhurst of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Clayton, North Carolina.