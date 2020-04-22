Albany Medical Center
- Twins, to Robert and Tess HARRINGTON of Glens Falls, Thursday, March 5, 2020, a daughter, Calliope Jean, at 5:11 a.m., 5 pounds 1 ounce, 18 inches long, and a son, Maverick Michael-Edward, at 5:12 a.m., 4 pounds 8 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Rebecca Hack of Glens Falls. Maternal great grandparents are Mike and Rose Rowell of Glens Falls.
Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Kelsey Anna, to Melanie DeLUCO and Alan SAWN of Queensbury, Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 10:03 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Patricia Fox and Gene Patnode. Paternal grandparents are Pamela and Bruce Sawn of Queensbury.
- A son, Peter Francis, to Christina WINSLOW and Peter McCARTHY of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., 7 pounds 8.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Carol and Ernest Winslow of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Simone Muratorri of Fort Edward and Duane McCarthy of Hartford.
- A daughter, Lillian Elizabeth, to Michael RICHTER and Jayne VanSCHAICK of Glens Falls, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 3:26 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donna and John VanSchaick of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Karen and Bob Richter of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
- A son, Colden John, to Michele and Joseph VIDARTE of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 10:09 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Patricia and Dr. John DeRossi of Avon, Connecticut and Marco Island, Florida. Paternal grandparent is Barbara Vidarte of Portsmouth, Virginia.
- A daughter, Kera Jasmine, to Megan and Garfield DARNLEY of South Glens Falls, Monday, March 30, 2020, at 1:50 a.m., 6 pounds 11.8 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Pete Boyea of Moriah. Paternal grandparents is Sandra Halley of Guyana.
- A son, Cooper Sal, to Jessica and TJ DAWSON of Gansevoort, Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 12:19 p.m., 8 pounds 1.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Paula and Stephen Salmiery of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Tom Dawson, Laura Dawson, Chris Blackhurst, Randy Blackhurst of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Clayton, North Carolina.
- A daughter, Aubrey, to Nathan and Jessica MONAHAN of Fort Ann, Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 12:31 a.m., 7 pounds, 15 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Lisa Martin of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Terrie Monahan of Fort Ann.
- A daughter, Anna Elaine, to Paige and Nicholas GAZETOS of Fort Ann, Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 5:30 a.m., 7 pounds 3.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Terri and John Ellis of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Peter and Susan Gazetos of Queensbury.
- A son, Wyatt John, to Janelle and Justin BEAULIEU of Brant Lake, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 2:48 a.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces.
Maternal grandparent is Janet Meyers of New Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Tim and Stephanie Beaulieu of Massena.
