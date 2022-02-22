Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Maverick Michael, to Sarah and Roger Walkup of Fort Edward, Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11:58 p.m., 6 pounds 0 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Elizabeth Carlew of Florida and Chris Utley of North Virginia. Paternal grandparents Gina Olcott of Glens Falls and Roger Walkup Sr. of Chestertown.

A son, Clay David, to Brittany and Joseph Novick of Hampton, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 2:08 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kim and David Perry of Hampton. Paternal grandparents Kendra and Joseph Novick of Vermont.

A daughter, Mabel Grace, to Alyssa Friguletto and Adam Colson of Stony Creek, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 4:53 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long. Paternal grandparents Hope and Dale Colson of Stony Creek.

A son, Liam Michael, to Katie and Dillan Hayes of Salem, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 8:32 p.m., 6 pounds 1.7 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary Lou and Jack Jamieson of Vermont. Paternal grandparents Tracy and Tony Hayes of Salem.

A daughter, Faith Linda, to Tyenia Maharal and Isaac Lewter of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 8:36 a.m., 6 pounds 5.3 ounces, 19 inches long. Paternal grandparents Linda and Gerald Lewter of Wheatley Heights.

A son, Bentley Michael, to Taylor Mallory of Queensbury, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 9:16 p.m., 8 pounds .03 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carrie Mallory and Jerrad St. John of South Glens Falls.

A son, Brant Allan, to Brianna and Caleb Gates of Hartford, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 9:59 p.m., 6 pounds 5.1 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Julie Williams of Glens Falls and Scott Boerem of Glens Falls and the late Traci Zito of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Susan and Ronald Gates of Queensbury.

A daughter, Sierra Catherine, to Ashley and Michael Fazio of Ballston Spa, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 10:54 p.m., 6 pounds 0.9 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Catherine Weller and Joel Hill of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Marcia and Frank Fazio of Albany.

A daughter, Autumn Grace, to Cortney and Eric McCauliffe of Pottersville, Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 11:27 a.m., 7 pounds 9.9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Karen and Brian Neehan. Paternal grandparents Christine and Mike McCauliffe.

A daughter, Rhea Starling, to Heather Carson of Salem, Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 12:14 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ruth Carson of Salem and Mark Carson of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Stellalou, to Danielle and Louis Desantis of Bolton Landing, Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 2:16 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dawn and Bob O’Keefe of Bolton Landing. Paternal grandparents Kathy and Lou Desantis of Smithtown.

A son, Bentley Jaxon, to Jennika Shattuck and Jon Hart of South Glens Falls, Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 8:25 p.m., 5 pounds 15.4 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Samantha Fournier of Queensbury and Jeffrey Shattuck of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Tara Hart and Kenneth Johnson of Gansevoort.

A daughter, Brynleigh Ann, to McKenna and Ryan Schyberg of South Glens Falls, Friday, February 4, 2022, at 1:25 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lori and Chris George of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Traci Minor and Kim Schyberg Jr. of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Patrick Matthew, to Beth and Phil Murphy of Hartford, Friday, February 4, 2022, at 2:38 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Barb and Bob Black of Argyle. Paternal grandparents Carol and Mike Murphy of Washingtonville.

A son, Gideon Allen, to Jessica Sprayberry and Thomas Henderson of Cambridge, Friday, February 4, 2022, at 9:25 p.m., 5 pounds 15 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debra Collins and Victor Sprayberry of Alabama. Paternal grandparents Barbara Henderson and Allen Hatley of North Carolina.

A daughter, Chloe DeOliveira, to Amanda and Atila Batista of Glens Falls, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 8:33 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Neuza Barboza and Amaro Jacinto DeOliveira of Brazil. Paternal grandparents Neuza and Silvio Batista of Brazil.

A daughter, Morgan Beverly, to Christa and Albert Franzi of Lake Luzerne, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 6:41 p.m., 7 pounds 7.3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Laurie and Chris Ouderkirk of Redfield. Paternal grandparents Ann and Dave Franzi of Plattsburgh.

